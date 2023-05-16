SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — After storming their way to the semifinals of the District 4 Doubles Tournament, the postseason trip for Lewisburg’s team of Sarthak Vishwakarma and Will Cecchini came to a screeching halt on Monday at the Central PA Tennis Center.
And once again, nemesis Central Columbia had Lewisburg’s number.
No. 2-seeded Vishwakarma and Cecchini gave up more games on Monday than they did through the first three rounds combined, as they fell to Central’s third-seeded team of Luke Hottenstein and Dominic Valentino, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Although they fell short of reaching the district final, Vishwakarma and Cecchini still advanced one round farther than they did a year ago, which pleased Lewisburg head coach Evan Lepovetsky.
“They went a little farther this year in the district tournament, which is good to see. That means they’re beating the opponents they should be beating,” said Lepovetsky. “They are also getting experience and it shows off all the tournament play, and practice play and just the regular season play that led them up to this, and they made it farther as a pair this year than last year, and that does show some growth.
“We’re pretty fortunate they both will be back next year, and we have some better competition coming up in the team, so we are just going to keep pushing these guys to their limits,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The Green Dragons started off well against the Blue Jays when they opened the match with a commanding 6-2 win in the first set.
But in the second set, the wheels fell off the proverbial bus for Vishwakarma and Cecchini.
Hottenstein and Valentino picked up a key early break to go up 4-1 and swing the momentum in their favor.
Lewisburg’s duo got back in the set by picking up a break of their own to win the next two games and close to 4-3.
The Blue Jays, however, outlasted the Green Dragons in a marathon game to break right back and go up 5-3 before holding serve to close out the second set.
Missed shots, and plenty of unforced errors reared their ugly heads in the second set for Vishwakarma and Cecchini.
“About halfway through their second set was when I started to see some unlucky breaks, some unforced errors, and just a lot of balls into the net,” said Lepovetsky. “I tell you what, our serves did really well the entire match and won us a lot of points.”
But it wasn’t good enough.
The Green Dragons got broken twice to fall into a 4-0 hole they couldn’t get out of, and Hottenstein and Valentino just pulled away to win the set and the match.
“With(out) a couple of unlucky breaks in the first two or three games of the third set, I think it could’ve gone in either direction,” said Lepovetsky. “But I think Sar and Will played hard and I’m really proud of them.
“They will both be back next year, so I feel pretty good (about that),” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Vishwakarma and Cecchini were no doubt disappointed they didn’t reach the final and play for a spot in the PIAA Tournament, but they both agreed that Monday’s match will go a long way in helping them achieve that goal next year.
Another big help in that cause? Central’s top four players — Hottenstein, Matt Getz, Adam Lang and Valentino — are all seniors.
“Will and I kind of expected the result, and we were hoping to reach the final and go to states, but we came short. I don’t think either of us played our best tennis today,” said Vishwakarma. “I believe we have a bright future next year. It’s kind of sad to think we were supposed to (run the table in districts in singles, doubles and team) because we have a really good squad, but there’s always next year.
“This just kind of propels all of us to get better in any way possible,” added Vishwakarma.
Said Cecchini, “We didn’t play very well, and it was a pretty big learning experience. We just know we have to keep our heads in the game and keep our minds fresh, and just get better. This match brings a lot of excitement seeing how far we can go (being) so young, and especially seeing that Central’s top four guys are all seniors, so in the next couple of years there’s going to be so much less competition for us.
“It’s going to be all Lewisburg next year,” added Cecchini.
In the day’s other semifinal, Central’s top-seeded team of Getz and Lang downed Hughesville’s fourth-seeded team of John Finnegan and Mason Thomas, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
Getz and Lang then beat teammates Hottenstein and Valentino in the final, 6-2, 6-2, to qualify for the state tournament later this month.
