WILLIAMSPORT – The Crosscutters were defeated 6–3 by the State College Spikes on Sunday in an important game for the postseason.
After taking two of out three in the series, the Spikes move within one game of the Cutters in second place in the Draft League standings with six games left to play.
The Spikes opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Cutters responded immediately in the top of the fifth, tying the game at 2–2.
Designated hitter E.J. Taylor brought two runs home with an RBI single through the left side.
State College got its lead back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Spikes took the lead on a sacrifice fly before three consecutive hits each brought a run home to make it 6–2.
The Cutters loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, but could only manage one run from a walk by first baseman Carter Mize to make it 6–3.
Williamsport's bullpen did not allow a run over the final three innings.
Logan Bowen, Jonathan Tyler and Jesse Bolt each tossed a scoreless inning in relief for the Crosscutters.
Williamsport (20-12) next hosts the Trenton Thunder at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
