WrestlingLock Haven 21, Rider 12Note:
After Rider cut the Bald Eagles lead to 12-8 at 165, Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg H.S./Saint Joseph’s Academy) and Isaac Dean got locked into a battle at 174 pounds. After a tough 0-0 opening period, Stoltzfus muscled his way into a reversal and back points to grab a decisive 4-0 lead and was able to grind out the important 5-2 decision.
Records:
Lock Haven is 3-6, 2-1 MAC. Rider is 4-3, 2-1.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 35 15 .700 — Philadelphia 31 16 .660 2½ Brooklyn 29 19 .604 5 New York 27 23 .540 8 Toronto 22 27 .449 12½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 27 22 .551 — Atlanta 25 24 .510 2 Washington 22 26 .458 4½ Orlando 19 29 .396 7½ Charlotte 14 36 .280 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 31 17 .646 — Cleveland 30 20 .600 2 Indiana 24 26 .480 8 Chicago 22 26 .458 9 Detroit 13 37 .260 19
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 31 17 .646 — New Orleans 26 23 .531 5½ Dallas 26 24 .520 6 San Antonio 14 35 .286 17½ Houston 11 38 .224 20½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 34 15 .694 — Minnesota 25 25 .500 9½ Utah 25 26 .490 10 Oklahoma City 23 25 .479 10½ Portland 23 25 .479 10½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 27 20 .574 — L.A. Clippers 27 24 .529 2 Phoenix 25 25 .500 3½ Golden State 24 24 .500 3½ L.A. Lakers 23 26 .469 5 ___
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 126, Indiana 120 Philadelphia 137, Brooklyn 133 Atlanta 137, Oklahoma City 132 Milwaukee 107, Denver 99 Washington 108, Houston 103 Minnesota 111, New Orleans 102 Toronto 113, Sacramento 95 Portland 134, Utah 124 L.A. Lakers 113, San Antonio 104 Golden State 122, Memphis 120
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 111, Chicago 96 Detroit 130, Brooklyn 122 New York 120, Boston 117, OT Cleveland 113, Houston 95 Dallas 99, Phoenix 95 L.A. Clippers 138, San Antonio 100
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m. Toronto at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 48 38 6 4 80 183 101 Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129 Tampa Bay 47 31 15 1 63 170 139 Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162 Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176 Detroit 47 21 18 8 50 145 158 Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153 Montreal 49 20 25 4 44 130 179
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126 New Jersey 48 31 13 4 66 168 129 N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128 Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144 Pittsburgh 48 24 15 9 57 157 147 N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143 Philadelphia 50 20 21 9 49 138 162 Columbus 48 15 30 3 33 125 186
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130 Winnipeg 50 31 18 1 63 163 131 Minnesota 47 26 17 4 56 148 136 Colorado 47 26 18 3 55 147 131 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 49 23 23 3 49 152 177 Arizona 49 16 28 5 37 130 175 Chicago 47 15 28 4 34 115 169
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 47 28 14 5 61 172 145 Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142 Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170 Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160 Calgary 49 23 17 9 55 155 151 Vancouver 48 19 26 3 41 161 194 San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187 Anaheim 49 15 29 5 35 123 204 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT Columbus 3, Edmonton 2, OT Seattle 6, Vancouver 1
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2 Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2 Nashville 6, New Jersey 4 Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT Chicago 5, Calgary 1 Arizona 5, St. Louis 0 Anaheim 5, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m. Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m. Boston at Florida, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
