WILLIAMSPORT — Down 12 in the first half to a team receiving votes in the D3hoops.com poll, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but a 3-point attempt fell long and DeSales was able to escape Lamade Gym with a 66-63 win on Wednesday.

Four Warriors (7-6, 2-2 MAC Freedom) finished in double figures led by 13 points and two assists from junior Steven Hamilton. Senior Dyson Harward added 12 points, leaving him 28 from 1,000 in his career, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Senior DeAundre Manuel and senior Mo Terry each posted 10 points, with Manuel posting six rebounds and Terry adding five to go with two steals.

