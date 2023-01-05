WILLIAMSPORT — Down 12 in the first half to a team receiving votes in the D3hoops.com poll, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but a 3-point attempt fell long and DeSales was able to escape Lamade Gym with a 66-63 win on Wednesday.
Four Warriors (7-6, 2-2 MAC Freedom) finished in double figures led by 13 points and two assists from junior Steven Hamilton. Senior Dyson Harward added 12 points, leaving him 28 from 1,000 in his career, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Senior DeAundre Manuel and senior Mo Terry each posted 10 points, with Manuel posting six rebounds and Terry adding five to go with two steals.
Down 48-37 with 13:57 left, a pull-up by junior Brendon Blackson got the Warriors started on an 18-7 run that was capped on a layup inside by Manuel to make it 55-53 with 7:39 left. The Bulldogs (11-2, 5-0) got the lead back to nine with 5:17 left, but Blackson hit a 3-pointer and Hamilton hit another in transition to force a timeout with 4:25 left. Single free throws in the next two minutes closed the gap within a point with 1:51 left at 64-63, but Elijah Eberly hit a reverse layup with 1:23 left, which rounded out the scoring.
The Warriors led 10-2 after the first 4:10, led by four of Manuel’s points, but three 3-pointers and Warrior foul trouble helped the Bulldogs close within a point before taking their first lead with 12:22 left at 13-12 before they expanded it to nine points at 27-18 with 8:51 remaining, eventually leading by 12 at 39-27 at halftime.
The DeSales bench finished with 47 of the team’s 66 points, led by 14 points from Devin Atkinson, 13 points and five assists from Nate Ellis and 12 points from Christian Guldin. The Bulldogs held a 38-33 advantage on the glass and finished shooting 43 percent from the field (22-of-51) and 50 percent from 3-point range (9-of-18).
The Warriors get back in action on Saturday, Jan. 7, when they head to FDU-Florham for the finale of a MAC Freedom doubleheader at 3 p.m. after the women’s teams play at 1 p.m.
WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming fell in MAC Freedom action to 11th-ranked DeSales, 72-30, on Wednesday afternoon in Lamade Gym.
Junior Emily Lockard led the Warriors (4-9, 0-4 MAC Freedom) with 10 points and two rebounds. First-year Kami Abdo threw in nine points and added two steals. Sophomore Ashley Yoh posted six points, four rebounds and an assist and sophomore Mya Wetzel led the team with six rebounds.
Abdo led the Warriors through the first half, posting seven points. She nailed a three-pointer to open the scoring for the Warriors before hitting four free throws in the second. The Bulldogs (13-0, 5-0) posted a 19-point run in the first quarter and led, 37-15, at the break.
Lockard notched six points in the third quarter. The Warriors also scored on three possessions in a row in the third quarter, a jumper and layup from Lockard and another jumper from first-year Isabella Fave.
Megan Bealer led the Bulldogs with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Mikaela Reese scored 14 points, four rebounds, two blocks, and three steals.
The Warriors return to the court on Saturday when they travel to FDU-Florham for a 1 p.m. MAC Freedom matchup in Madison, N.J.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
