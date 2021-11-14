READING – Giving up just six first downs and 93 yards of total defense, the Lycoming College football team handed 48th-year defensive coordinator Steve Wiser the 67th shutout of his career while also helping head coach Mike Clark become the second coach in program history with 75 career wins, as Lycoming cruised to a 48-0 win over Alvernia University on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Turf Field.
Clark joins College Football Hall of Fame coach Frank Girardi (1972-07) as the only Lycoming coaches with 75 wins with the football team. Girardi posted a 257-97-5 record in his time at the helm. Clark is 75-57 since taking over the club in 2007.
Wiser, who has served under both coaches, joining Girardi’s staff after graduating in 1974, meanwhile, helped the Warriors to their first clean sheet since a 52-0 win over Alvernia in 2018.
The win helps the Warriors finish alone in second place in the MAC, their highest finish in the league since claiming a piece of the league title in 2013. They also earn their second trip to the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series in four years and will host a game at noon Saturday at David Person Field against an opponent to be named.
Lycoming netted a season-best 242 yards rushing in the game, holding possession for more than 36 minutes to control the game from the outset. Senior quarterback Elijah Shemory, a Jersey Shore grad, rushed 10 times for 56 yards to lead the way and he completed 7-of-15 passing for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Kyle Powell, junior Joey Guida and senior Jacob Fimbres each rushed for touchdown.
Senior Tyjah During, Fimbres and junior Aaron Wolcott each caught touchdowns.
Junior David Tomb, a Jersey Shore grad, paced the defense, making five tackles, three for loss to go with a sack. Sophomore Kevin Gianoni also had five tackles and a sack to go with an interception and senior Sam Pittsman also made five tackles. Senior Samir Brisbon had an interception and first-year Branson Dodson recovered a fumble in the end zone as well.
Susquehanna crushes Juniata
HUNTINGDON — Susquehanna scored five rushing touchdowns Saturday afternoon, blowing open a 24-0 lead at the half to retain possession of the Goal Post Trophy for the sixth-straight year as the River Hawks toppled Juniata College 65-0 in the regular season finale at Knox Stadium.
With the win, SU finishes 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the Centennial Conference, and qualified for a Centennial-MAC Bowl Series game with pairings being announced in the upcoming days.
In dominating fashion, the River Hawks allowed Juniata to gain just 107 yards of total offense including only 71 yards passing Saturday. SU won the first down battle 26-9 on the day and won the turnover battle 4-1 as well. Juniata rushed the ball 35 times on the day for just 36 yards. Michael Ruisch finished 21-of-38 for 238 yards and one score, while senior Michael Lefever posted five catches for 73 yards. Kyle Good added four grabs for 61 yards and his score, while Samuel Darrell and Eddie Nugent each also tallied four grabs.
Frankie Negrini finished with 74 yards on the ground on 15 carries, and Dashon Bundy tallied seven totes for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, senior linebacker Craig Roumes finished with seven tackles including one for loss, while Riley Gaughan tallied two sacks and three tackles. Senior Sal Gurnari also had a sack, and Aaron Beverly picked off a pass to add to his team-high nine pass break-ups this season. 81 of Juniata’s 107 total yards came on their first and last drives of the game.
Susquehanna University will play in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series next Saturday against an opponent to be announced Sunday evening with an official release. SU is 3-0 in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series, earning a bid in each of the last three seasons.
Other scores:
Seton Hill 59, Lock Haven 7
No. 15 California, Pa. 24, Bloomsburg 9
