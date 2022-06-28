Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 54 20 .730 _ Boston 42 32 .568 12 Toronto 41 32 .562 12½ Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 13 Baltimore 35 40 .467 19½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 42 33 .560 _ Cleveland 36 33 .522 3 Chicago 34 38 .472 6½ Detroit 28 44 .389 12½ Kansas City 26 46 .361 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 45 27 .625 _ Texas 35 37 .486 10 Los Angeles 36 40 .474 11 Seattle 34 41 .453 12½ Oakland 25 50 .333 21½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 47 27 .635 _ Atlanta 42 32 .568 5 Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8 Miami 33 39 .458 13 Washington 28 48 .368 20
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ St. Louis 42 34 .553 ½ Pittsburgh 29 44 .397 12 Chicago 28 45 .384 13 Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 27 .625 _ San Diego 45 30 .600 1½ San Francisco 39 33 .542 6 Arizona 33 41 .446 13 Colorado 32 42 .432 14 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2 Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3 Oakland 5, Kansas City 3 Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3 Boston 8, Cleveland 3 Minnesota 6, Colorado 3 N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings Washington 6, Texas 4 L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1 Arizona 11, Detroit 7
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1 Toronto 7, Boston 2 N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5 Texas 10, Kansas City 4 L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Oakland (Montas 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sears 2-0), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Wacha 6-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Garcia 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Winder 2-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Texas (Gray 3-3) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-3), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m. Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2 Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3 Minnesota 6, Colorado 3 Washington 6, Texas 4 Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5 Arizona 11, Detroit 7 L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 9, Miami 0 Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 3-10), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Garcia 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Garrett 1-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-4), 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-2), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 3-5), 8:40 p.m. San Diego (Manaea 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 9:40 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 5 .722 — Connecticut 13 6 .684 ½ Washington 12 9 .571 2½ Atlanta 8 10 .444 5 New York 8 10 .444 5 Indiana 5 15 .250 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 4 .778 — Seattle 11 7 .611 3 Dallas 9 10 .474 5½ Phoenix 8 12 .400 7 Los Angeles 7 11 .389 7 Minnesota 5 14 .263 9½ ___
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61 Chicago 88, Minnesota 85
Monday’s Games
Phoenix 83, Indiana 71 Las Vegas 79, Los Angeles 73
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
TennisWimbledon ResultsMondayAt All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s SinglesFirst Round
Tommy Paul (30), United States, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Frances Tiafoe (23), United States, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Quentin Halys, France, def. Benoit Paire, France, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Cameron Norrie (9), Britain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-0, 7-6 (3), 6-3. Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (9), 6-2. Nikoloz Basilashvili (22), Georgia, def. Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5. Ugo Humbert, France, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (8). Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 4-6, 6-4. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-5. Carlos Alcaraz (5), Spain, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4. John Isner (20), United States, def. Enzo Couacaud, France, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 6-2. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (11). Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (16), Spain, 3-6, 6-4, ret. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. Miomir Kecmanovic (25), Serbia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Jannik Sinner (10), Italy, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Oscar Otte (32), Germany, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1. Andy Murray, Britain, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s SinglesFirst Round
