TURBOTVILLE — Led by Mason Sheesley’s game-high 17 points, three players scored in double figures to lead Warrior Run to a 57-48 nonleague win over Line Mountain on Thursday.
Cooper Wilkins and Carter Marr added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Defenders (4-3), who outscored the Eagles 40-29 through the first three quarters.
Line Mountain (4-5) was led by Nick Snyder and his 17 points.
Warrior Run next hosts Milton tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 57, Line Mountain 48
Line Mountain 12 12 7 17 – 48
Warrior Run 16 9 15 17 – 57
Aiden Tressler 5 0-0 10; Nick Snyder 4 3-4 17; Joe Spang 0 0-0 0; Bryce Smeltz 2 3-4 7; Chase Shutt 6 2-6 14; Kaiden Maurer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-14 48.
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Griffen Harrington 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 4 2-2 10; Cooper Wilkins 4 2-2 12; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 3 3-4 9; Mason Sheesley 5 5-6 17; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Landon Polcyn 0 1-2 1; Ryan Newton 4 0-1 8. Totals: 20 13-17 57.
3-point goals: Wilkins 2, Sheesley 2.
JV score: WR, 75-25. High scorers: WR, Sheesle, 14; LM, Kaden Derck, 14.
Montgomery Christmas Tournament
MONTGOMERY – Ten points from Alyssa Canelo and a near double-double from Kailey Devlin propelled the Lions past the Black Panthers in an opening-round game.
Devlin had nine points, 12 rebounds and four steals for Meadowbrook (4-1), while Madalyn Fasnacht chipped in five points and four steals, plus Audrey Millett had three assists.
Brianna Gordner scored 14 points to lead Milton (1-5).
Meadowbrook next faces the Montgomery and Midd-West winner in the championship game, while Milton faces the loser of that game this afternoon.
Montgomery Christmas Tournament
Meadowbrook Chr. 28, Milton 26
Meadowbrook 4 1 14 9 – 28
Alyssa Canelo 4 2-5 10; Kailey Devlin 4 1-2 9; Madalyn Fasnacht 2 1-2 5; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-9 28.
Kiley Long 0 1-4 1; Kyleigh Snyder 1 1-2 3; Calyn Stork 0 0-0 0; Emma King 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gordner 5 4-6 14; Abbey Kitchen 3 2-2 8; Erin Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-14 26.
