Women’s college basketball
Big Ten Conference Tournament
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
First Round Tuesday, March 9 Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42 Second Round Wednesday, March 10 Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61 Northwestern 67, Illinois 42 Michigan St. 75, Penn St. 66 Iowa 83, Purdue 72 Quarterfinals Thursday, March 11 Nebraska vs. Maryland, 11 a.m. Northwestern vs. Michigan, 1:30 p.m. Michigan St. vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. Iowa vs. Rutgers, 9 p.m. Semifinals Friday, March 12 Nebraska_Maryland winner vs. Northwestern_Michigan winner, 2 p.m. Michigan St.-Indiana winner vs. Iowa-Rutgers winner, 4: 30 p.m. Championship Saturday, March 13 Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Wednesday scores
EAST Buffalo 73, Kent St. 66 Marist 63, Siena 55 Mount St. Mary’s 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 62 Rider 62, Quinnipiac 50 Wagner 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 57 SOUTH Alabama St. 85, Texas Southern 69 Davidson 69, St. Bonaventure 61 FAU 72, UAB 66 FIU 85, Southern Miss. 75 George Washington 62, George Mason 56 Jackson St. 70, MVSU 47 Jacksonville 55, Kennesaw St. 52 Louisiana Tech 50, Marshall 48 South Florida 51, Tulane 47 UCF 61, Houston 39 UNC-Wilmington 60, Coll. of Charleston 47 MIDWEST Bowling Green 63, E. Michigan 47 Cent. Michigan 83, N. Illinois 69 Iowa 83, Purdue 72 Michigan St. 75, Penn St. 66 Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61 Northwestern 67, Illinois 42 Ohio 61, Ball St. 59 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 81, Incarnate Word 70 Houston Baptist 74, McNeese St. 60 Old Dominion 71, North Texas 66 FAR WEST Cal Poly 61, Long Beach St. 60 Grand Canyon 67, Rio Grande 54 Hawaii 81, CS Bakersfield 67 Idaho 80, Montana St. 64 Idaho St. 65, N. Colorado 55 New Mexico St. 56, Seattle 46 UC Davis 61, Cal St.-Fullerton 54 UC Irvine 92, UC Santa Barbara 90 Utah Valley 61, Chicago St. 43 Wyoming 59, Fresno St. 56
Men’s college basketball
Patriot League Tournament
At Higher-Seeded Schools
First Round Wednesday, March 3 Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, cancelled Boston University 69, Lehigh 58 Quarterfinals Saturday, March 6 Loyola (Md.) 76, Navy 68 Army 90, American 66 Bucknell 92, Lafayette 84 Colgate 77, Boston University 69 Semifinals Wednesday, March 10 Loyola (Md.) 67, Army 63 Colgate 105, Bucknell 75 Championship Sunday, March 14 Loyola (MD) vs. Colgate, TBD
Big Ten Conference Tournament
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
First Round Wednesday, March 10 Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46 Penn St. 72, Nebraska 66 Second Round Thursday, March 11 Michigan St. vs. Maryland, 11:30 a.m. Minnesota vs. Ohio St., 2 p.m. Indiana vs. Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. Penn St. vs. Wisconsin, 9 p.m. Quarterfinals Friday, March 12 Michigan St.-Maryland vs. Michigan, 11:30 a.m. Minnesota-Ohio St. winner vs. Purdue, 2 p.m. Indiana-Rutgers winner vs. Illinois, 6:30 p.m. Nebraska-Penn St._Wisconsin winner vs. Iowa, 9 p.m. Semifinals Saturday, March 13 Michigan St.-Maryland_Michigan winner vs. Minnesota-Ohio St._Purdue winner, 1 p.m. Indiana-Rutgers_Illinois winner vs. Nebraska-Penn St._Wisconsin_Iowa winner 3:30 p.m. Championship Sunday, March 14 Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m. EAST Colgate 105, Bucknell 75 DePaul 70, Providence 62 Fairfield 79, Monmouth (NJ) 60 Georgetown 68, Marquette 49 Iona 55, Siena 52 Loyola (Md.) 67, Army 63 Penn St. 72, Nebraska 66 Rice 72, Marshall 68 SOUTH Duke 70, Louisville 56 FAU 76, UTEP 70 Jackson St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 62 Miami 67, Clemson 64 New Orleans 80, SE Louisiana 63 North Carolina 101, Notre Dame 59 Prairie View 91, MVSU 64 Syracuse 89, NC State 68 Vanderbilt 79, Texas A&M 68 MIDWEST Butler 70, Xavier 69, OT Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46 SOUTHWEST Kansas St. 71, TCU 50 Lamar 62, Houston Baptist 52 North Texas 76, Middle Tennessee 56 Oklahoma 79, Iowa St. 73 UTSA 72, Charlotte 62 FAR WEST Arizona St. 64, Washington St. 59 California 76, Stanford 58 Fresno St. 85, New Mexico 77 Montana 69, Idaho 64 N. Arizona 77, Portland St. 66 N. Colorado 90, Sacramento St. 83 UNLV 80, Air Force 52 Utah 98, Washington 95 Wyoming 111, San Jose St. 80
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 26 16 6 4 36 75 57 Washington 25 15 6 4 34 84 80 Pittsburgh 25 15 9 1 31 81 77 Boston 23 13 6 4 30 66 56 Philadelphia 23 13 7 3 29 76 73 N.Y. Rangers 24 10 11 3 23 68 67 New Jersey 22 8 11 3 19 55 71 Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 56 80
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 24 18 4 2 38 87 51 Carolina 25 18 6 1 37 88 66 Florida 25 16 5 4 36 84 72 Chicago 27 13 9 5 31 83 86 Columbus 27 10 12 5 25 71 89 Nashville 26 11 14 1 23 63 85 Dallas 21 8 8 5 21 62 55 Detroit 27 7 16 4 18 57 91
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 73 51 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 Minnesota 24 15 8 1 31 75 63 Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 72 59 Los Angeles 25 11 8 6 28 78 72 Arizona 26 12 10 4 28 69 77 Anaheim 27 8 13 6 22 62 86 San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 93 67 Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 93 83 Winnipeg 25 16 8 1 33 83 72 Montreal 25 12 6 7 31 84 69 Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80 Ottawa 29 9 19 1 19 77 115 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 2 Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 4, SO Dallas 6, Chicago 1 Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3 Florida 4, Columbus 2 N.Y. Islanders 2, Boston 1, SO Washington 5, New Jersey 4, OT Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 3, OT Wednesday’s Games Minnesota 4, Vegas 3 Edmonton 7, Ottawa 1 Colorado 2, Arizona 1, OT Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 1 Montreal 5, Vancouver 1 Thursday’s Games Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday’s Games Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 11 8 2 1 0 17 34 21 Hartford 7 3 4 0 0 6 21 22 Bridgeport 8 2 6 0 0 4 15 27
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 14 6 6 2 0 14 41 42 Laval 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 23 Stockton 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 24 Toronto 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 33 Belleville 9 2 7 0 0 4 16 32
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 11 8 2 0 1 17 47 29 Texas 10 7 3 0 0 14 39 31 Grand Rapids 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 23 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Iowa 10 3 5 2 0 8 28 41 Rockford 11 3 7 1 0 7 31 48
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 26 Lehigh Valley 10 6 2 2 0 14 31 30 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 WB/Scranton 10 5 2 2 1 13 34 31 Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 27 30 Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 11 10 1 0 0 20 39 19 San Diego 16 9 7 0 0 18 46 49 San Jose 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 30 Bakersfield 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 24 Tucson 10 5 5 0 0 10 27 32 Colorado 10 3 5 2 0 8 22 30 Ontario 13 1 10 2 0 4 30 54 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 4, San Diego 2 Wednesday’s Games Providence 3, Bridgeport 0 Laval 3, Belleville 1 Stockton 3, Manitoba 2 Utica 3, Rochester 2 Bakersfield 3, San Diego 1 Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, ppd Stockton at San Jose, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Friday’s Games Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m. Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m. Tucson at Stockton, ppd
Saturday’s Games
