HILLSDALE, Mich. – Lock Haven University freshman Tanner Walter, a graduate of Milton Area High School, turned in a strong effort Thursday while competing in the men’s open 5,000-meter event at the 54th annual GINA Relays, hosted by Hillsdale College.
Walter ran a 10-second personal best and finished 22nd of 91 finishers with a time of 15:16.69. To date, it’s the fifth fastest time run by any male Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference runner this season.
Named for former Hillsdale standout distance runner Gina Van Laar, the three-day meet runs from today until Saturday and features student-athletes from 46 different colleges, which certainly helps build the elite field that the meet is known for.
LHU will be back in action today.
Lycoming’s Lutz receives all-region honors
WILLIAMSPORT – After leading the MAC Freedom in both scoring and rebounding, Lycoming College senior Erica Lutz became the school’s first player in program history to earn all-region honors from D3hoops.com, taking a spot on the All-Atlantic/Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team, the website announced.
Lutz also became the women’s basketball program’s first MAC Scholar Athlete, which was announced on Wednesday.
A First Team All-MAC Freedom selection this year, Lutz became the first Warrior in program history to lead the conference in both scoring (16.2) and rebounding (11.3) in the same year and she joined LeVan (18.8, 2001), Kaitlyn Ober (14.6, 2011) and Shelby Mueller (15.0, 2018) as conference scoring leaders. She also finished second in the league in field goal percentage (.527), sixth in free throw percentage (.760) and blocked shots (1.2) and seventh in assists (2.5). She finished the season 18th in Division III in rebounding (11.3) and 90th in points per game.
During the season, the senior led the Warriors in scoring and rebounding in all six games, posting four double-doubles.
Lutz finished her career with 901 points, crossing the 900-point plateau with her last bucket of the season against Stevenson on March 18. The 6-0 forward became the fourth player in program history to reach 25 career double-doubles and also finished her career with a program-best .527 field goal percentage (382-of-729), second in program history with 138 blocked shots and sixth with 671 rebounds.
The Warriors finished the COVID-19-shortened season 2-4 under 28th-year head coach Christen Ditzler.
Bloomsburg men’s swimming captures first PSAC title in school history
YORK — It’s been 62 years in the making, but the Bloomsburg University men’s swimming team can now call itself Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Champions.
For the first time in program history, the Huskies took down the competition at the Graham Aquatic Center to claim its first-ever conference title as they finished with 945 points — nearly 400 points ahead of second-place Shippensburg, which ended with 560 points over the two-day event. Gannon was third, followed by IUP, Clarion, and Edinboro in the overall team standings.
Of the 19 events at the two-day championships, Bloomsburg had a winning time in ten races — five individual and five relays.
Sophomore Andy Thomas joined former Huskies’ great, Sam Feiser, by winning seven titles in seven events at the championships. Feiser accomplished the feat at the 2018 conference meet. Thomas won four individual titles — the 50-yard freestyle, the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke, and the 100-yard backstroke — and was a part of three relay-winning foursomes — the 200-yard medley relay, the 800-yard freestyle relay, and the 400-yard freestyle relay. He broke two meet records and one conference record in the process.
Bloomsburg’s program started in the 1959-60 season under head coach Don Heilman. The Huskies had never finished higher than second over the first 61 years of the program, with their first runner-up finish coming in the 1967-68 season under head coach Cecil Tuberville. Bloomsburg didn’t have another runner-up finish under current head coach Stu Marvin guided the Huskies to seven second-place finishes in the last eight seasons, including the last five conference championships. The program’s first-ever conference title comes in Marvin’s thirteenth season as the head coach of the Huskies.
The women’s team will begin its quest for its first-ever conference title on Friday morning from the Graham Aquatic Center.
