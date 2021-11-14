LEBANON — All of the heart, grit and determination that propelled Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team into the PIAA playoffs, certainly served the Wildcats well in Saturday’s game against Archbishop Ryan.
Mifflinburg trailed Archbishop Ryan by a single goal in the second half of their Class 3A quarterfinal scrap, but the Wildcats fought back hard to tie the game and send it into not just one overtime, but two.
And with the second overtime winding down, the game seemed destined to go into penalty kicks.
The Ragdolls, however, prevented that from happening.
Archbishop Ryan broke the tie, and the hearts of Mifflinburg’s players in the process, by scoring on a header with just 2:09 remaining in double overtime to take a 2-1 victory at Cedar Crest High School’s Earl Boltz Stadium.
The loss ended the most successful season in program history for District 4 champ Mifflinburg (20-2), which also had its 19-game win streak snapped. Prior to this season, the Wildcats had never claimed either a district title or a state playoff berth, much less make it into the PIAA quarterfinals.
“It’s a big accomplishment. The girls really bought into the system, and they really bought into playing simple and just stepping up this season and showing that a little town team can make it a big way,” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer. “They finally made a name for Mifflinburg girls soccer this season by doing what they did with a lot of firsts (which also included a Heartland-I title).
“It’s a tough loss, but it’s a good rebuilding game, and we’ll be ready to go for next year,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
District 12 champ Archbishop Ryan (10-1-1) fought through a driving rain storm in the opening half to get on the board first.
Gianna Rivera managed to get the ball past Mifflinburg goalkeeper Kristi Benfield as she scored off a cross from Paige Geiger with 25:34 left.
The Wildcats would shake the first half off with more determined play following the break, especially after the Ragdolls were whistled for a foul to set up a free kick by Grace Weber from 25 yards out.
Weber put everything she had into the kick to fire it on-goal. Miraculously, the ball floated in over the out-stretched hands of Archbishop Ryan goalkeeper Alana Verello to tie the game with 25:18 left in regulation.
“Grace has been deadly on free kicks all season. That was her third or fourth goal now off a free kick this season, and it just changes the element of the game when we have somebody who can hit a shot from 25-30 yards out and can make it consistently and can make it look good,” said Hankamer.
“The second-half team showed up a little bit. In the first half we were kind of a little bit sluggish and a little slow, and we came out in the second half and (we) wanted it. We got that goal, and I think we possessed the ball and got a little bit higher and we started to challenge Archbishop Ryan a little bit more than they’ve probably been challenged all season.”
Five minutes following Weber’s goal, Mifflinburg dodged a big bullet when the team was whistled for a handball in the box and a penalty kick was awarded to Archbishop Ryan.
Chelsea Ritter took the shot for the Ragdolls, but her kick was off its mark and the game remained tied.
After the failed PK, Benfield remained solid in goal for the Wildcats for the remainder of regulation and through almost 28 minutes of extra time, but that was until Archbishop Ryan was awarded a corner kick.
Benfield, who made 12 saves in the game, wasn’t able to make save No. 13 as Carly Walsh’s corner found Chelsea Ritter by the right post for the header.
“Like I’ve said all season, Kristi has been a rock. She had 10 shutouts for us this season, and she’s one of the top goalies in the state, and she proved it again today by making some unbelievable saves, and some bang-bang reaction saves,” said Hankamer. “She kept us in the game as long as she could have, but it’s how the game goes sometimes. One bounce went their way, and we’re going home.”
Now that the season is over, Hankamer will have to say goodbye to nine seniors who helped lead Mifflinburg’s program to unprecedented heights. However, Hankamer hopes the successes of this year’s team will fuel future teams to get back into the state playoffs, and possibly do better.
“Next year is a big rebuild for us. We lose nine quality seniors, but we have a good younger class and we will have a good 4-5 players who will be seniors, and we’ll be ready to go. Again, it’s just a matter of us putting the pieces together right and taking the next step forward.”
Taylor Beachy will be one of the seniors next year, and she was happy that she and her teammates had this opportunity.
“I’m so proud of everyone on this team, especially the seniors, because they fought really hard,” said Beachy. “We fought so hard and our final record of 20-2 is probably the best Mifflinburg girls soccer has ever done. We also won the conference for the first time ever, we won districts for the first time ever, and we won our first state playoff game, and it’s all still such an accomplishment.
“We definitely put (Mifflinburg’s name) out there, and I’m really proud and happy about that,” Beachy added.
PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinalat Cedar Crest High SchoolArchbishop Ryan 2, Mifflinburg 1 (2 OT)ScoringFirst half
AR-Gianna Rivera, assist Paige Geiger, 25:34.
Second half
Miff-Grace Weber, free kick, 25:18.
Double overtime
AR-Chelsea Ritter, Carly Walsh corner kick, 2:09.
Shots: Archbishop Ryan, 14-3; Corner kicks: Archbishop Ryan, 6-4; Saves: Archbishop Ryan (Alana Verello), 2; Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.