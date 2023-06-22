UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Athletics has announced that field hockey player Sophia Gladieux and wrestler Carter Starocci have been selected as the 2022-23 Female and Male Athletes of the Year. Gladieux and Starocci will now move on as Penn State’s nominees for Big Ten Athletes of the Year, joining honorees from the other 13 conference schools.

Gladieux, a junior and the first field hockey player to win Penn State’s Female Athlete of the Year award, capped off yet another superb season by leading the Penn State field hockey team to the NCAA national semifinals. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 overall record, a 7-1 Big Ten mark, and a share of the 2022 Big Ten Championship in legendary head coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ final year at the helm of the program.

