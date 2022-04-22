Men’s track and field
Bloomsburg Universityat Shippensburg Midweek Meet
Bloomsburg posted 13 personal bests, three event wins, and two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference marks at the Shippensburg Midweek Meet Wednesday. Tyler Bailey, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, won the 400-meter dash with a PSAC qualifying and personal-best time of 50.16.
Women’s golfBloomsburg Universityat Alvernia Spring InvitationalNotes:
A solid outing by Bloomsburg led the Huskies to a fourth-place finish at Alvernia’s Spring Invitational on Tuesday. Gianna Pelzer led the Huskies with her score of 91, which was 14th overall, amd Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, was tied for 21st overall after shooting a 101. The squad finished with a team score of 386 to edge out Kutztown (395), Lebanon Valley (424) and Stockton (456) for fourth place. York won the event with a score of 332 as Alvernia (337) and Drew placed second and third.
Women’s softballGame 1: King’s 11, Lycoming 1Game 2: King’s 2, Lycoming 0Notes:
First-year Rachel Daub had a hit in each game and junior Payton Whary, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, tossed a six-hitter in the second game for Lycoming, which fell to King’s in a MAC Freedom doubleheader at the Shangraw Athletic Complex. Whary (3-7) allowed just a hit and two walks through the first five innings, retiring 13 in a row until Kiersten Krouse singled to right field with one out in the sixth for the Monarchs (16-7, 7-3 MAC Freedom). The Warriors (6-20, 1-9 MAC Freedom) had runners on second and third with no outs in the fourth, but a groundout and pair of flyouts ended the threat. Lycoming did have the tying run reach in the seventh, as well, after a walk, but a strikeout ended the game.
Major League BaseballEast Division W L Pct GB
Toronto 8 5 .615 _ New York 7 6 .538 1 Tampa Bay 7 6 .538 1 Boston 6 7 .462 2 Baltimore 4 9 .308 4
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 5 .583 _ Chicago 6 6 .500 1 Kansas City 5 6 .455 1½ Detroit 5 7 .417 2 Minnesota 5 8 .385 2½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _ Seattle 7 5 .583 ½ Oakland 8 6 .571 ½ Houston 6 6 .500 1½ Texas 2 9 .182 5 ___
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 10 4 .714 _ Atlanta 6 8 .429 4 Miami 5 7 .417 4 Washington 6 9 .400 4½ Philadelphia 5 8 .385 4½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 7 4 .636 _ Milwaukee 8 5 .615 _ Chicago 6 7 .462 2 Pittsburgh 6 7 .462 2 Cincinnati 2 11 .154 6
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 _ Colorado 8 4 .667 1 San Diego 9 5 .643 1 San Francisco 8 5 .615 1½ Arizona 5 8 .385 4½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game Baltimore 1, Oakland 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3 L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0 Toronto 6, Boston 1 Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0 Seattle 4, Texas 2
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0 Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3 Toronto 3, Boston 2 Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0 Oakland 6, Baltimore 4 Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1 Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6 San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0 Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings St. Louis 2, Miami 0 Arizona 11, Washington 2 San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2 Arizona 4, Washington 3 Miami 5, St. Louis 0 Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0), 2:20 p.m. St. Louis (Matz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 1-0), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
NBA Playoff GlancePLAY-INFIRST ROUNDTuesday, April 12Eastern Conference
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108
Western Conference
Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Wednesday, April 13Eastern Conference
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103
Western Conference
New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103
PLAY-INSECOND ROUNDFriday, April 15Eastern Conference
Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101
Western Conference
New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101 ———
FIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferencePhiladelphia 3, Toronto 0
Saturday, April 16: Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111 Monday, April 18: Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97 Wednesday, April 20: Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT Saturday, April 23: Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m., TNT x-Monday, April 25: Toronto at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., NBATV x-Thursday, April 28: Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD, TBD x-Saturday, April 30: Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD
Miami 2, Atlanta 0
Sunday, April 17: Miami 115, Atlanta 91 Tuesday, April 19: Miami 115, Atlanta 105 Friday, April 22: Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN Sunday, April 24: Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m., TNT x-Tuesday, April 26: Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m., NBATV x-Thursday, April 28: Miami at Atlanta, TBD, TBD x-Saturday, April 30: Atlanta at Miami, TBD, TBD
Boston 2, Brooklyn 0
Sunday, April 17: Boston 115, Brooklyn 114 Wednesday, April 20: Boston 114, Brooklyn 107 Saturday, April 23: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., ESPN Monday, April 25: Boston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m., TNT x-Wednesday, April 27: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m., TNT x-Friday, April 29: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD x-Sunday, May 1: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD, TBD
Milwaukee 1, Chicago 1
Sunday, April 17: Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86 Wednesday, April 20: Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110 Friday, April 22: Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m., ABC Sunday, April 24: Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m., ABC Wednesday, April 27: Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., NBATV x-Friday, April 29: Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD, TBD x-Sunday, May 1: Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD
Western ConferenceMemphis 2, Minnesota 1
Saturday, April 16: Minnesota 130, Memphis 117 Tuesday, April 19: Memphis 124, Minnesota 96 Thursday, April 21: Memphis 104, Minnesota 95 Saturday, April 23: Memphis at Minnesota, 10 p.m., ESPN Tuesday, April 26: Minnesota at Memphis, 7:30 p.m., TNT x-Friday, April 29: Memphis at Minnesota, TBD, TBD x-Sunday, May 1: Minnesota at Memphis, TBD, TBD
Golden State 2, Denver 0
Saturday, April 16: Golden State 123, Denver 107 Monday, April 18: Golden State 126, Denver 106 Thursday, April 21: Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m., TNT Sunday, April 24: Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m., ABC x-Wednesday, April 27: Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m., TNT x-Friday, April 29: Golden State at Denver, TBD, TBD x-Sunday, May 1: Denver at Golden State, TBD, TBD
Dallas 2, Utah 1
Saturday, April 16: Utah 99, Dallas 93 Monday, April 18: Dallas 110, Utah 104 Thursday, April 21: Dallas 126, Utah 118 Saturday, April 23: Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m., TNT Monday, April 25: Utah at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., TNT x-Thursday, April 28: Dallas at Utah, TBD, TBD x-Saturday, April 30: Utah at Dallas, TBD, TBD
Phoenix 1, New Orleans 1
Sunday, April 17: Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99 Tuesday, April 19: New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114 Friday, April 22: Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Sunday, April 24: Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m., TNT Tuesday, April 26: New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT x-Thursday, April 28: Phoenix at New Orleans, TBD, TBD x-Saturday, April 30: New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD, TBD
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 77 56 15 6 118 325 222 x-Toronto 78 51 21 6 108 301 245 x-Tampa Bay 77 47 22 8 102 261 217 x-Boston 77 47 25 5 99 236 209 Buffalo 79 30 38 11 71 224 280 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 220 299 Ottawa 77 29 41 7 65 210 251 Montreal 78 20 47 11 51 200 303
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 78 50 20 8 108 260 192 x-N.Y. Rangers 78 51 21 6 108 244 194 x-Pittsburgh 78 44 23 11 99 258 215 x-Washington 77 43 23 11 97 266 229 N.Y. Islanders 77 35 32 10 80 213 219 Columbus 77 35 36 6 76 247 285 New Jersey 77 27 43 7 61 236 285 Philadelphia 78 24 43 11 59 204 286
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 77 55 16 6 116 298 212 x-Minnesota 77 49 21 7 105 289 238 x-St. Louis 77 46 20 11 103 290 222 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 Dallas 78 43 30 5 91 225 236 Winnipeg 78 35 32 11 81 237 252 Chicago 77 26 40 11 63 208 276 Arizona 77 22 49 6 50 189 296
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Calgary 78 48 20 10 106 279 195 Edmonton 77 45 26 6 96 269 237 Los Angeles 78 41 27 10 92 224 227 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 Vancouver 78 38 29 11 87 236 223 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 San Jose 76 30 34 12 72 198 243 Seattle 76 26 44 6 58 200 262 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton 5, Dallas 2 Seattle 3, Colorado 2 Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT Vegas 4, Washington 3, OT
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 5, New Jersey 2 Florida 5, Detroit 2 Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2 Pittsburgh 4, Boston 0 Philadelphia 6, Montreal 3 N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 3 Minnesota 6, Vancouver 3 Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1 Calgary 4, Dallas 2 Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C/1B Stephen Vogt on the 10-day IL. Reinstated C Austin Allen from the Covid-19 IL. Designated RHP Miguel Romero for assignment. Announced that C/1B Christian Bethancourt had the substitute player designation removed and is now officially on the 40-man roster.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF Matt Davidson from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Reno. Designated RHP Matt Peacock for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Indianapolis. Designated RHP Luis Oviedo for assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired RHP Cory Abbott in trade with Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations and Optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Designated OF Jaylin Davis fro assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramírez from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Hunter Harvey on the 10-day IL. Transferred infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza to the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to a one-year contract.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL) on loan. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed RW William Dufour to a three-year, entry-level contract. Placed D Grant Hutton on waivers. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled C Mark Kastelic from Belleville (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Arturs Silovs from Trois-Rivieres (AHL) to Abbotsford (ECHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).
Minor League HockeyAmerican Hockey League
