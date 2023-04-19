MILTON — When Milton’s offense showed a little life in the fourth inning to tighten up Tuesday’s Heartland-II contest against Shamokin, the Indians would answer in kind.
Shamokin batted around and scored seven runs in the sixth to pull away for a 16-4, six-inning victory over the Black Panthers on a blustery day at Milton Area High School.
The victory moves Shamokin (4-3) to over .500 for the first time this season, and for coach Jared Petrovich, he gave kudos all around for the job the Indians did in the game.
“It was another good day both offensively and defensively, and Emma Kurtz threw really well (in the circle), especially considering the low temps,” said Petrovich. “Our offense put a bunch of runs on the board in the first inning to give Kurtz some confidence and let her relax a little bit, and let her get settled in.”
The Indians took control of the game early as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first.
Nina Wilk, Autumn Kehler and Ava Bonshock all hit RBI singles to set the stage for the big hit in the inning — a two-run single poked to center field by Kendra Taylor.
“Just for the morale for the girls in the dugout, (those five runs) were big for us right now,” said Shamokin’s coach. “The girls were cheering all of the time, and them staying positive for everybody is what we need right now.”
And the big hits kept coming for Shamokin throughout Tuesday’s game.
Kennedy Petrovich drove a solo home run over the right field fence to lead off the second inning for the Indians.
And in the fourth, Gabrielle Parks pounded an RBI double to the left field corner to make the score 9-0.
“Our team is definitely capable of putting together a lot of good, extra base hits — whether its doubles, triples or home runs,” said coach Petrovich. “The girls are continuing to only swing at pitches that are in their zone, and pitches that they can hit well.”
But it was a good thing that Shamokin got out to the lead it did because Milton’s bats began to wake up in the bottom of the fourth.
Milton (0-7) plated four runs in the inning behind a two-run triple to center from Brooklyn Wade, along with an RBI single by Joshalyn Bobb and an error.
“We made it competitive going into the fifth inning, but we just got to keep working at it,” said Milton coach Greg Edinger. “That fourth inning was one of the best innings we’ve had all season. The girls came together, but my hat’s off to some of those players from Shamokin — they hit the ball (hard), and they hit some holes and some gaps.
“Things were going well and I’m thinking, ‘We’re in this game.’ But in the top of the sixth Shamokin really put the hammer on us,” added Milton’s coach.
The Indians put an additional seven runs on the board in the sixth to end the contest early.
First, Kehler hit a two-run single to center before Bonshock followed with a two-run double hit over the head of Milton center fielder Erin Hess.
Taylor kept the big hits coming for Shamokin by driving with a worm-burner through a hole in the right side of the infield to bring home another run. Later, two more runs came home on an error and a RBI single from Kurtz.
“I think we just relaxed a little bit (in the fourth) and with the temperatures in the 40s the girls stiffened up a little bit. But we came right back out, and we didn’t stop our offense, so it was a good day for us,” said coach Petrovich.
“I’m proud of the girls every time they step on the field. This puts us over .500, so we’re in a good spot. It’s our first game of the week and we have three more games to look forward to, so hopefully we stay moving in the right direction.”
Shamokin next plays at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shamokin 16, Milton 4 (6 innings)
at Milton
Shamokin 521 107 — 16-18-0
Milton 000 000 — 4-6-3
Emma Kurtz (6ks, 4 walks) and Ava Hughes. Adrianna Allabach and Autumn Wolfgang.
WP: Kurtz. LP: Allabach.
Top Shamokin hitters: Kennedy Petrovich, 2-for-5, HR (2nd, solo), SB, 3 runs scored; Kurtz, 3-for-4, walk, 2 runs; Hughes, 3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Nina Wilk, 1-for-4, RBI; Gabrielle Parks, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Autumn Kehler, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Ava Bonshock, 2-for-3, double, walk, 3 RBI, run; Kendra Taylor, 3-for-3, walk, 4 RBI; Alyvia Charriez, RBI.
Top Milton hitters: Kiera Nickles, 1-for-2, walk, run scored; Brooklyn Wade, Emily Seward, 1-for-2, run; Brooklyn Wade, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBI; Erin Hess, walk, run; Joshalyn Bobb, 1-for-3, RBI; Kendall Fedder, walk; Madelyn Nicholas, walk; Wolfgang, 1-for-3.
