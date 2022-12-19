MILL HALL — Warrior Run continued its strong showing in tournament action this year as three wrestlers earned medals at the King of the Mountain Tournament Saturday at Central Mountain High School.

Cameron Milheim, the No. 4-ranked wrestler in the state, won the 152-pound title for the Defenders, plus Kaden Milheim took third at 145 and Reagan Milheim was fourth at 139.

