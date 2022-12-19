MILL HALL — Warrior Run continued its strong showing in tournament action this year as three wrestlers earned medals at the King of the Mountain Tournament Saturday at Central Mountain High School.
Cameron Milheim, the No. 4-ranked wrestler in the state, won the 152-pound title for the Defenders, plus Kaden Milheim took third at 145 and Reagan Milheim was fourth at 139.
In his championship match, Cameron Milheim beat Central York’s Carter Davis 6-3 to conclude an eventful tourney for the champ.
Cameron Milheim won in every fashion and also beat a pair of Top-10 wrestlers in the state to take the title. First, he pinned General McLane’s Derek Dube in 2:52 before he beat Phillipsburg’s Patrick Day by a 21-6 technical fall in 5:12. He then won three straight close decisions to claim the title, including a 3-2, TB-1 win over Cumberland Valley’s Gabriel Belga in the semifinals.
Kaden Milheim, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state, claimed third with a 15-2 major decision over Hempfield’s Braden Edwards.
After opening with a pair of solid wins, Kaden Milheim fell in the semifinals to State College’s Asher Cunningham, 5-0, SV-1, but he would bounce back with a tight 2-0 win against Wyatt Dillon of Central York in the consy semis.
Also for Warrior Run, which finished sixth in the team standings, Reagan Milheim placed fourth at 139.
Reagan Milheim fell to Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw in the third-place match, 3-1. Milheim’s initial loss came to Central Mountain’s Dalton Perry in the championship semis, 7-4.
Panther Holiday Classic
CRESSON — Mifflinburg senior Emmanuel Ulrich claimed another tournament title this season when he took the heavyweight championship at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College on Saturday.
And in order for Ulrich to claim the title, he had to beat a pair of returning state qualifiers.
Ulrich beat Tyrone’s Braden Ewing (ranked No. 9) 5-4 in the semifinals in a rematch of a state consolation match a year ago. Then in the final, Ulrich got a 7-3 decision over Huntingdon Area’s Richard Singleton (ranked No. 5).
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg takes Muncy Tournament
MUNCY — Tyler Reigel scored a combined 40 points and Ethan Bomgardner had 46 points to lead Mifflinburg to the championship of the Muncy Tournament on Saturday.
Mifflinburg beat Muncy 77-62 to claim the title.
Reigel was named the tournament MVP after he scored 16 points in the championship game. Bomgardner, who also made the all-tournament team for the Wildcats, tallied 31 points in the final.
The Wildcats outscored the Indians 20-5 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
In a 67-46 first-round over Towanda, Reigel scored a game-high 24 points and Bomgardner added 15. A fast start in the opening quarter paved the way for that win as well.
Mifflinburg next hosts East Juniata at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Muncy Tournament
Saturday’s Championship game
Mifflinburg 77, Muncy 62
Muncy 22 5 16 19 – 62
Mifflinburg 21 20 15 21 – 77
Muncy (5-2) 62
Ryder 1 0-0 2; Weikel 2 0-0 4; Confer 2 2-4 6; Eyer (No. 11) 8 4-8 21; Eyer (No. 23) 4 2-2 10; Fry 7 1-2 19. Totals: 21 9-16 62.
3-point goals: Fry 4, Eyer (No. 11).
Mifflinburg (4-2) 77
Tyler Reigel 5 2-4 16; Chad Martin 0 0-0 0; Zack Wertman 1 0-0 2; Ethan Bomgardner 14 3-4 31; Jackson Griffith 2 3-4 9; Carter Breed 1 1-2 3; Charles Reader 2 0-0 5; Aaron Bolick 5 0-0 11; Kyler Troup 0 0-0 0; Simon Snook 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 9-14 77.
3-point goals: Reigel 4, Griffith 2, Reeder, Bolick.
Saturday’s First round game
Mifflinburg 67, Towanda 46
Towanda 10 15 9 12 – 46
Mifflinburg 21 14 19 13 – 67
Towanda (3-2) 46
Eli Shrawder 1 0-0 2; Will Shrawder 0 4-4 4; Grudy Flynn 5 2-4 13; Jack Tavani 0 0-0 0; Jack Wheaton 0 2-6 2; Logan Lambert 2 2-3 7; Pinley Poh 2 1-2 6; Jaxon Schoonover 2 3-7 7; Varius Farrell. Totals: 12 14-26 46.
3-point goals: Flynn, Lambert, Poh.
Mifflinburg (3-2) 67
Tyler Reigel 10 2-2 24; Chad Martin 2 0-2 5; Zack Wertman 2 0-0 4; Ethan Bomgardner 7 1-1 15; Jackson Griffith 2 0-2 4; Carter Breed 1 0-2 2; Charles Reader 0 2-2 2; Aaron Bolick 4 0-1 8; Kyler Troup 0 1-2 1; Simon Snook 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 7-14 67.
3-point goals: Reigel 2, Martin.
Troy 65,
Lewisburg 46
TROY – The Trojans got off to a fast start and never looked back as they took a big nonleague win over the Green Dragons on Saturday.
Henry Harrison tallied 16 points and Cam Michaels had nine to lead Lewisburg (2-3), which fell behind 15-7 after the first quarter.
The Green Dragons bounced back by scoring 16 points in the second quarter to only trail 25-23 at the break, but the Trojans tallied 38 points in the second half to pull away.
Lewisburg next hosts Dallas in a nonleague matchup at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Girls basketball
Lewisburg 50,
Milton 17
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons pounded the Black Panthers in a nonleague matchup Saturday to remain undefeated on the season.
Sophie Kilbride and Maddie Materne both scored in double figures for Lewisburg (3-0).
Kilbride had a game-high 18 points along with eight steals, seven assists and two rebounds. Materne had 11 points, three steals and three assists.
In addition for the Green Dragons, Maddie Still added five rebounds, four steals and three assists; and Teagan Osunde chipped in four rebounds and three steals.
Lewisburg plays at Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 50, Milton 17
Saturday at Lewisburg
Milton 5 7 3 2 – 17
Lewisburg 22 8 16 4 – 50
Milton (1-4) 17
Kiley Long 1 0-0 2; Kyleigh Snyder 1 0-0 2; Emma King 0 0-0 0; Maddie Zeiber 0 0-0 0; Addy Murray 0 0-0 0; Talya Bardole 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gordner 4 3-4 11; Camryn Hoover 0 0-0 0; Abbey Kitchen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 3-4 17.
3-point goals: None.
Lewisburg (3-0) 50
Maddie Materne 5 0-2 11; Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-0 2; Maddy Moyers 2 0-0 5; Addie Wuerdeman 0 1-2 1; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Kam Hoyt 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 3 0-0 6; Kate Batkowski 1 0-0 3; Sophie Kilbride 7 4-4 18; Teagan Osunde 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-8 50.
3-point goals: Materne, Moyers, Batkowski.
JV score: Lewisburg, 45-8. High scorer: Lewisburg, Moyers, 14.
