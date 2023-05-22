WILLIAMSPORT — Despite the fact that Lewisburg’s girls have been one of the dominant teams in District Four AA track and field for a very long time, Green Dragons coach Mike Espinosa was a little apprehensive about their move up to AAA this season.
Sure, there were fewer teams to compete with but Espinosa wasn’t sure.
“I looked at some of the things Selinsgrove, and Shikellamy, and Danville and the other teams have done in the past and I was a little concerned,” Espinosa said. “Plus we were a very young team this year. I also told the girls that we have a lot of stars, but we don’t really have any superstars like we had in the past.”
Espinosa needn’t have worried. The Green Dragons used their depth, getting contributions throughout the lineup and rolled to their first AAA title at Saturday’s second day of the District Four championships, finishing with 137 points to runner-up Shikellamy’s 104.5 and Williamsport’s 100.
Lewisburg added two more event titles to the two it won Thursday, with Baylee Espinosa winning the 1600 meters in 5:15.84, and the 4 x 100 relay team of Asha Hohmuth, Madeline Still, Madison Moyers and Caroline Blakeslee winning that race in 49.22 seconds.
Blakeslee had seconds in the 100 and 200, and the Green Dragons were second in the 4 x 400.
Unfortunately, second place in AAA doesn’t mean an automatic trip to the state meet unless meeting qualifying standards because of the fewer schools in AAA in the district.
Still, Espinosa was a happy guy.
“If this meet was held early in April, we wouldn’t have done this,” he said. “But our young girls really developed and we got a lot of points throughout the lineup. Layla Lachlab took a third in the triple jump and she’s only been doing it a couple weeks. Grace Bruckhart, one of our senior captains, took a fourth in the discus, and Maddie Moyers ran on both the relays and outdid her seed time in the 100. Jenna Binney placed in both the 1600 (third) and 800 (fifth) and Mya Sack took a fourth in the 3200. Emma Bolton, a freshman, got us a point in the 100 hurdles.”
On the AA front, Milton’s Morgan Reiner and Warrior Run’s Aurora Cieslukowski also won titles Saturday.
Reiner led the Black Panthers’ dominant javelin triumvirate of herself, Mackenzie Lopez and Amelia Gainer to a 1-2-5 finish in that event. Reiner threw 140 feet, 8 inches to win, Lopez also advancing to Shippensburg with a throw of 132-7.
“We’ve been going back and forth all year,” said Reiner. “We finished 1-2-3 in every dual meet and it really depends on the day who does best. It helps us to compete against each other but we really pull for each other.”
“We really started to put it all together this year with the help of our coaches,” said Lopez, who also finished fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles, and was part of the Black Panthers’ placewinning 4 x 400 relay teams.
Cieslukowski won the pole vault with a leap of 11-6 and is looking forward to competing against some of her friends at Shippensburg.
“I practice at a club in Harrisburg and actually pretty friendly with a lot of the girls who are going to be there,” she said. “I’m a little surprised by this but I’ve been jumping pretty well all season.”
Also qualifying for the state meet were Warrior Run’s Clair Dufrene with a second in the 1600. She will also compete with the Defenders’ district record-setting team 4 x 800 team which won on Thursday.
Milton’s Samantha Roarty advanced with a second in the 800.
Central Columbia won the team title with 90.5 points, bolstered by its sprinting corps. Liberty Gearinger and Kendra Stout traded places in winning the 100 and 200, respectively, and the Blue Jays won both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays, setting a district record in the latter.
Defending state champion Kate Moncavage of Southern Columbia easily won her specialty, the 800, and also won the 1600.
District 4 ChampionshipsSaturday at STA Stadium, Williamsport H.S.Team standings:
1. Central Columbia (CC) 90.5, 2. Southern Columbia (SC) 78, 3T. Warrior Run (WR) and Bloomsburg (Bl) 57, 6. Milton (Mil) 54, 7. Mount Carmel (MC) 43.5, 8. Wyalusing (Wy) 39, 9. Hughesville (Hu) 36, 10. Northeast Bradford (NEB) 31; 18. Mifflinburg (Miff 14), 19.
Individual results (Top two advance to state meet plus qualifiers by time, distance or height)
3200: 1. Gracelyn Laudermilch, NEB, 11:06.66; 2. Sara Bronson, Ath, 11:13.44; 3. Maizy Aikey, Bl, 11:16.66 (SQ); 4. Anaiah Kolesar, NEB, 12:16.36; 5. Keiara Shaffer, WR, 12:21.71; 6. Ava Hughes, Ath, 12:21.77; 7. Erin Prezioso, CC, 12:33.51; 8. Megan King, Wy, 12:35.34. 100 hurdles: 1. Camryn Pyle, MW, 15.69; 2. Ava Rebuck, CC, 15.70; 3. Emma Cline, Mtv, 15.88 (SQ); 4. Camden Wasilewski, Bl, 16.27; 5. Kelci Carle, Tow, 16.77; 6. Mackenzie Lopez, Mil, 17.02; 7. Jayda Tilghman, Miff, 17.30. 100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, CC, 12.40; 2. Kendra Stout, 12.69; 3. Abby Burgess, Ath, 12.72; 4. Daveian Crowley, Can, 12.81; 5. Olivia Haley, Wy, 12.82; 6. Bryn Derrick, Hu, 12.86; 7. Lillian Bradley, SW, 12.88; 8. Peyton Wisloski, SC, 13.06. 1600: 1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 5:10.07; 2. Clair Dufrene, WR, 5:13.95; 3. Gracelyn Laudermilch, NEB, 5:15.63; 4. Maizy Aikey, Bl, 5:24.34; 5. Sage Dunkelberger, WR, 5:26.04; 6. Sara Bronson, Ath, 5:26.19; 7. Camille McRoberts, Can, 5:31.16; 8. Katie Zaktansky, WR, 5:32.21. 4x100: 1. Central Columbia (Haley Bull, Kendra Stout, Madelyn Blake, Liberty Gearinger) 48.79; 2. Southern Columbia (Loren Gehret, Lucy Maclay, Sophie Shadle, Peyton Wisloski), 50.03; 3. Bloomsburg (Brooke Fagan, Charly Schlauch, Andi Gutshall, Bella Pistoia) 50.60 (SQ); 4. Towanda (Kelseal Allen-Smith, Eliza Fowler, Kelci Carle, Anna Dunn) 50.61 (SQ); 5. Wyalusing 51.24; 6. Hughesville 51.35; 7. Mifflinburg (Jayda Tilghman, Ally Shaffer, Calleigh Hoy, Jasmine Doebler) 51.97; 8. Milton (Kelise Morales, Keturah Rice, Zoey Majors, Camron Roush) 52.08. 300 hurdles: 1. Camryn Pyle, MW, 45.97; 2. Ava Rebuck, CC, 46.78; 3. Kylie Temple, Hu, 46.79 (SQ); 4. Emma Cline, Mtv, 47.66; 5. Mackenzie Lopez, Mil, 47.83; 6. Camden Wasilewski, Bl, 48.34; 7. Alyssa Parks, Tr, 48.65; 8. Emilie Nagle, Mtg, 49.84. 800: 1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 2:17.62; 2. Samantha Roarty, Mil, 2:21.24; 3. Clair Dufrene, WR, 2:23.30; 4. Vivian Draper, Hu, 2:23.77; 5. Ella Moore,SW, 2:25.47; 6. Gracelyn Laudermilch, NEB, 2:25.71; 7. Madelyn Blake, CC, 2:26.27; 8. Camille McRoberts, Can, 2:27.30. 200: 1. Kendra Stout, CC, 25.23; 2. Liberty Gearinger, CC, 25.48; 3. Abby Burgess, Ath, 26.35l 4. Daveian Crowley, Can, 26.42; 5. Brynn Derrick, Hu, 26.52; 6. Lillian Bradley, SW, 26.57; 7. Olivia Haley, Wy, 26.64; 8. Kendall Kitchen, Can, 27.15. 4x400: 1. Central Columbia (Madelyn Blake, Liberty Gearinger, Haley Bull, Kendra Stout) 3:54.51 (meet record, Lewisburg, 2010, 3:58.56); 2. Towanda (Kelsea Allen-Smith, Eliza Fowler, Kelci Carle, Anna Dunn) 4:04.52 (SQ); 3. Southern Columbia (Loren Gehret, Kate Moncavage, Sophie Shadle, Peyton Wisloski) 4:05.76 (SQ); 4. Milton (Emma East, Samantha Roarty, Mackenzie Lopez, Sara Dwyer), 4:11.37; 5. Hughesville 4:12.39; 6. Canton 4:15.43; 7. Warrior Run (Andreanna Bohart, Callie Ulmer, Claire Dufrene, Raygan Lust), 4:15.53; 8. Troy 4:19.93. Javelin: 1. Morgan Reiner, Mil, 140-8; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, Mil, 132-7; 3. Ellie Meulen, Mtv, 118-4; 4. Quinn Johnston, SC, 117-10; 5. Amelia Gainer, Mil, Mil, 110-5; 6. Katrina Bennage, Miff, 109-1; 7. Hailey Carper, WR, 106-2; 8. Brooke Charnosky, SC, 105-10. Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, WR, 11-6; 2. Jade Drogan, Bl, 11-0; 3. Kendall Sims, Mtv, 10-6 (SQ); 4. Kendall Kitchen, Can, 10-0; 5. Morgan Hermanofski, NW, 9-6; 6. Lyndie Peters, Loy, 9-6; 7. Lindsay Franchella, NW, 9-6; 8. Ava Snyder, CC, 9-0. High jump: 1. Maddy Hall, Loy, 5-2; 2. Brooklyn Lentz, SW, 5-0; 3. Jordan Bowman, NW, 4. Alyssa Parks, Tr, 5-0; 5. Hannaah Fourspring, MC, 5-0; 6. Hannah Ely, Wy, 4-10; 7T. Paityn Moyer, MC and Caitlyn Weatherill, CC, 4-10. Shot put: 1. Liv Kopitsky, MC, 35-8.25; 2. Alli Griscavage, SC, 35-1; 3. Linsey Donlan, SC, 34-7.5; 4. Mikaela Sullivan, CC, 34-5.25; 5. Allasandra Dicosta, Mil, 33-0; 6. Emma Neuber, NEB, 32-1.5; 7. Brianna Gordner, Mil, 31-9; 8. Chloe Sauer, MW, 31-3.25. Triple jump: 1, Annika Gehman, Well, 35-1; 2. Kina Cominskie, Loy, 34-3; 3. Hannah Ely, Wy, 34-1.5; 4. Jenna Pizzoli, MC, 33-10.5; 5. Jylian Bohner, Bl, 33-3.5; 6. Hailey Myers, Hu, 33-3.25; 7. Katie Hughes, Loy, 33-3; 8. Elizabeth Sheesley, MIff, 33-2.5.
