Men’s golf
‘Warriors notch another season-best round at Knights Spring InvitationalNotes:
Senior Jon Marble led Lycoming to its best team score since 2017 by tying for 41st place at the Knights Spring Invitational at the par-72, 6,632-yard Cedarbrook Country Club on Monday. Marble was part of a closely-bunched scoring four for the Warriors in the field of 71 golfers, as he finished with a 18-above-par 90. Junior Blake Premo was just behind him in a tie for 46th with a 91 and senior Michael Turck was tied for 50th with a 93. Sophomore Ian Plankenhorn rounded out the scoring four with a 97 and junior Michael Coe as also close behind with a 103. The Warriors finished 12th in the field of 14 teams with a 371, finishing ahead of Widener (392) and Stockton (393) while Arcadia took the team title with a 318, finishing 14 strokes ahead of Division II Jefferson and 16 strokes against fellow MAC Freedom school Delaware Valley. Shawn McKnerney of Arcadia took medallist honors, firing a 3-over-par 75, finishing ahead of Jefferson’s Noah Petracci (77). The team score of 371 was Lycoming’s best since it posted a 366 at the Lebanon Valley College Dutchmen Invitational on April 3, 2017.
Women’s golfBloomsburg seventh after first day of Cottrell InvitationalNotes:
Bloomsburg opened the spring semester at the Dr. Edwin B. Cottrell Invitational hosted by West Chester University Monday. After the first day of competition, the Huskies sit seventh overall with a score of 400. California (PA) and Millersville sit at the top of the leader board with 357. Leading the pack for the Huskies is Olivia Martinez with a score of 96 after the first round — she is tied for 20th on the individual leader board — and Ryleigh Faust, a Lewisburg Area High School graduate, who is tied for 28th with a score of 100.
SoftballGame 1: Stevens 6, Lycoming 3Game 2: Stevens 9, Lycoming 2Sunday at WilliamsportNotes:
Three Lycoming players had a hit in each end of Sunday’s doubleheader against Stevens Institute of Technology at the Shangraw Athletic Complex. Senior Kacee Reitz, a graduate of Milton Area High School, notched one hit in each game. The Warriors (4-12, 0-4 MAC Freedom) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first game, as Reitz led off by being hit by a pitch. After a sac bunt, she scored on a two-out single against the Ducks (5-9, 3-1 MAC Freedom).
Men’s basketballNCAA Tournament MVPs
2022 — Ochai Agbaji, Kansas 2021 — Jared Butler, Baylor 2020 — No tournament 2019 — Kyle Guy, Virginia 2018 — Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova 2017 — Joel Berry, North Carolina 2016 — Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova 2015 — Tyus Jones, Duke 2014 — Shabazz Napier, UConn 2013 — Luke Hancock, Louisville 2012 — Anthony Davis, Kentucky 2011 — Kemba Walker, UConn 2010 — Kyle Singler, Duke 2009 — Wayne Ellington, North Carolina 2008 — Mario Chalmers, Kansas 2007 — Corey Brewer,Florida 2006 — Joakim Noah, Florida 2005 — Sean May, North Carolina 2004 — Emeka Okafor, UConn 2003 — Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse 2002 — Juan Dixon, Maryland 2001 — Shane Battier, Duke 2000 — Mateen Cleaves, Michigan St.
Major League BaseballAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Los Angeles 10 5 .667 Houston 8 5 .615 Seattle 9 6 .600 Texas 9 6 .600 Toronto 8 6 .571 Boston 10 8 .556 Baltimore 8 7 .533 Kansas City 8 7 .533 Minnesota 9 9 .500 New York 8 9 .471 Chicago 8 10 .444 Cleveland 7 9 .438 Detroit 6 9 .400 Tampa Bay 6 9 .400 Oakland 5 10 .333
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Chicago 11 6 .647 St. Louis 8 5 .615 Cincinnati 9 7 .563 Miami 7 6 .538 New York 7 6 .538 Pittsburgh 7 6 .538 Philadelphia 8 7 .533 San Francisco 8 7 .533 Atlanta 7 7 .500 Arizona 9 10 .474 Colorado 7 8 .467 San Diego 7 8 .467 Milwaukee 5 9 .357 Los Angeles 4 8 .333 Washington 3 11 .214 ———
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Baltimore 2 Philadelphia 8, Detroit 7 Tampa Bay 9, Pittsburgh 2 Washington 9, Houston 6 Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 5 N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4 Boston 6, Atlanta 3 Colorado 13, Chicago White Sox 4 Oakland 8, San Diego 2 Seattle 10, Kansas City 8 Cincinnati 15, Arizona 4 Texas 13, Milwaukee 2 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 3 L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 3 Detroit 4, Toronto 2 Minnesota 2, Boston 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 4, Washington 3 Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 2 Pittsburgh 9, Baltimore 3 Chicago Cubs 15, Chicago White Sox 9 Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 6 San Francisco 5, Oakland 3 San Diego 11, Texas 5 Seattle 6, Arizona (ss) 3 L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, California, 9:10 p.m. Cleveland vs. Arizona (ss) at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 11:05 a.m. Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 12:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 12:05 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Cleveland (ss) vs. Arizona at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, California, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 12:35 p.m. Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 49 30 .620 — x-Philadelphia 48 30 .615 ½ Toronto 45 33 .577 3½ Brooklyn 40 38 .513 8½ New York 35 44 .443 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 51 28 .646 — Atlanta 41 37 .526 9½ Charlotte 40 38 .513 10½ Washington 34 44 .436 16½ Orlando 20 59 .253 31
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 48 30 .615 — Chicago 45 33 .577 3 Cleveland 43 36 .544 5½ Indiana 25 54 .316 23½ Detroit 23 56 .291 25½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 23 .705 — x-Dallas 49 30 .620 6½ New Orleans 34 44 .436 21 San Antonio 33 45 .423 22 Houston 20 59 .253 35½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 47 32 .595 — Utah 46 32 .590 ½ Minnesota 45 34 .570 2 Portland 27 51 .346 19½ Oklahoma City 23 55 .295 23½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 62 16 .795 — x-Golden State 50 29 .633 12½ L.A. Clippers 39 40 .494 23½ L.A. Lakers 31 47 .397 31 Sacramento 29 50 .367 33½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference ———
Sunday’s Games
Boston 144, Washington 102 Dallas 118, Milwaukee 112 Denver 129, L.A. Lakers 118 Detroit 121, Indiana 117 New York 118, Orlando 88 Philadelphia 112, Cleveland 108 Oklahoma City 117, Phoenix 96 San Antonio 113, Portland 92 Miami 114, Toronto 109 Minnesota 139, Houston 132 Golden State 109, Sacramento 90 L.A. Clippers 119, New Orleans 100
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 69 48 15 6 102 287 204 Toronto 69 45 19 5 95 264 209 Boston 69 44 20 5 93 220 185 Tampa Bay 69 43 19 7 93 230 198 Detroit 69 26 34 9 61 197 268 Buffalo 70 25 34 11 61 193 248 Ottawa 68 25 37 6 56 181 221 Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164 N.Y. Rangers 70 44 20 6 94 214 185 Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188 Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202 N.Y. Islanders 68 32 27 9 73 190 186 Columbus 70 32 32 6 70 225 263 Philadelphia 69 22 36 11 55 179 246 New Jersey 69 24 39 6 54 213 258
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189 Minnesota 68 43 20 5 91 252 209 St. Louis 69 39 20 10 88 250 202 Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199 Dallas 68 39 26 3 81 201 204 Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219 Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 69 41 19 9 91 241 173 Los Angeles 72 38 24 10 86 207 205 Edmonton 70 40 25 5 85 249 225 Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210 Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202 Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230 San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218 Seattle 69 22 41 6 50 182 242 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Sunday’s Games
Florida 5, Buffalo 3 Ottawa 5, Detroit 2 N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3 Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT Minnesota 5, Washington 1 Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1 Seattle 4, Dallas 1
Monday’s Games
Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 5, Arizona 1 Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
