MIFFLINBURG — When Mifflinburg coach Andre’ Roupp needed a big defensive stop late in Tuesday’s Heartland-I showdown against Montoursville, senior guard Cannon Griffith provided it.
The Wildcats held a two-point lead over the Warriors with mere ticks left on the clock when Griffith blocked the potential game-tying shot before recovering the ball.
Griffith was fouled on the play, and his two ensuing free throws provided the cushion Mifflinburg needed to hold on for a 52-48 victory over Montoursville inside the Cat’s Den at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“The last few moments were absolutely intense, and I was even trying to get a timeout because it was so loud in here,” said Roupp. “We had possession and I was trying to get a timeout before Montoursville got the ball back, and they had an opportunity (to tie the game).
“But what an absolute, great athletic defensive play by Cannon to get the ball back and win the game for us,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “He’s a snake in there, man. Defensively, he’s our best defender and he does it quietly, but he comes up big in big moments and that’s what he’s all about, and that is what we rely on.”
Although Mifflinburg (2-0, 1-0 HAC-I) didn’t start the game very well, the Wildcats sure ended it strongly.
Mifflinburg led 37-35 going into the fourth quarter before a 3-pointer by Tyler Reigel pushed that advantage to five points.
Montoursville (0-2, 0-1) tied the game at 40 following a trey by Quinn Ranck, which prompted Roupp to call a timeout with 5:02 remaining.
A 3-pointer out of the timeout by Reigel started a 6-2 run that gave Mifflinburg a 46-42 lead. However, three straight buckets by John Schneider got Montoursville to within two points (50-48) with under 2 minutes left to play.
A key steal by Reigel prevented the Warriors from tying the game the next trip down the court. Even though the Wildcats turned the ball over following the steal, Griffith would come up with the big block on a layup attempt by Quinn Ranck, who then fouled Griffith out of desperation.
Griffith, who tallied 15 points on the night, was also 7-for-11 from the charity stripe including the two game-clinching free throws with under a half-minute remaining.
“We knew we couldn’t let Montoursville get a 3-pointer, but at the same time a two would tie the game,” said Griffith. “So, we just had to play good defense, and I ended up getting the block, but we had very good help defense that created that.
“This win feels really good, yeah,” Griffith added. “If we eliminated some of our turnovers, the game wouldn’t have come down to that. We put ourselves in that position, and we had to fight through it.”
Reigel led Mifflinburg with 18 points and six steals, with three of them coming with under four minutes left in the game. Reigel tallied eight of his points in the second quarter to help put the Wildcats in front after they trailed by as many as eight points early.
Carter Breed added seven points and a game-high eight rebounds.
“We were really stagnant on the offensive end early on — we didn’t have a lot of movement offensively against a good Montoursville zone. We turned the ball over four times (to start the game) and we got off like one shot,” said Roupp. “We finally settled down and we started moving (in the second quarter) and we started getting the ball inside that zone and found some open guys.
“We had a couple of guys who knocked down a couple of shots, but it took us a little bit to get moving, and luckily once we did, we found some decent results,” Roupp added. “This team could’ve folded twice, but we kept moving and had a great, big second quarter and we go into halftime with a three-point lead, but we felt like we didn’t play our best basketball.”
The Wildcats certainly played better basketball in the second half to get their second win of the young season, and now the squad is riding high going into the Muncy Tournament on Friday.
“We’re feeling great — as far as pulling two, good wins out for us going into the Muncy Tournament,” said Roupp. “We’re just going to take it one game at a time here, but the kids are starting to find out that, hey, if we do certain things, we might be pretty good.”
Mifflinburg 52, Montoursville 48at Mifflinburg
Montoursville 10 11 14 13 — 48 Mifflinburg 9 15 13 15 — 52
Montoursville (0-2) 48
Bryce Eberhart 4 1-2 11; Quinn Ranck 0 4-4 4; Isaiah Fenner 3 0-0 6; Jared Matlack 1 0-0 2; Brayden Brown 1 0-0 2; John Schneider 7 1-1 15; Nolan Kutney 3 2-5 8; Tanner Menne 0 0-0 0; Noah Shaffer 0 0-0 0; Ian Labatch 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 8-12 48.
3-point goals:
Eberhart 2.
Mifflinburg (2-0) 52
Jarret Foster 2 0-0 6; Tyler Reigel 7 2-3 18; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 4 7-11 15; Carter Breed 3 1-2 7; Ethan Bomgardner 2 2-2 6.
Totals:
18 12-18 52.
3-point goals:
Foster 2, Reigel 2.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 43-39. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Bolick, 13.
