Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 12 .727 _
Baltimore 28 15 .651 3½
Toronto 25 18 .581 6½
New York 25 20 .556 7½
Boston 24 20 .545 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 20 .545 _
Detroit 19 22 .463 3½
Cleveland 19 23 .452 4
Chicago 16 28 .364 8
Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 26 17 .605 _
Houston 24 19 .558 2
Los Angeles 22 22 .500 4½
Seattle 21 22 .488 5
Oakland 10 35 .222 17
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 27 16 .628 _
Miami 22 21 .512 5
New York 21 23 .477 6½
Philadelphia 20 23 .465 7
Washington 18 25 .419 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 19 .558 _
Pittsburgh 23 20 .535 1
Chicago 19 24 .442 5
Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5
St. Louis 18 26 .409 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 28 16 .636 _
Arizona 25 19 .568 3
San Francisco 20 23 .465 7½
San Diego 20 24 .455 8
Colorado 19 25 .432 9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3
Arizona 5, Oakland 3
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 12, Seattle 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Texas 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 5, Washington 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0
Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3
Arizona 5, Oakland 3
San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
Miami 4, Washington 3
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Texas 5
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Playoff Glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tuesday, May 16
Denver 132, L.A. Lakers 126, Denver leads series 1 - 0
Wednesday, May 17
Miami 123, Boston 116, Miami leads series 1 - 0
Thursday, May 18
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 22
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
x-L.A. Lakers at Denver, TBA
Thursday, May 25
x-Miami at Boston, TBA
Friday, May 26
x-Denver at L.A. Lakers, TBA
Saturday, May 27
x-Boston at Miami, TBA
Sunday, May 28
x-L.A. Lakers at Denver, TBA
Monday, May 29
x-Miami at Boston, TBA
Hockey
AHL Playoff Glance
DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Hershey 3, Hartford 0
Thursday, May 11: Hershey 3, Hartford 2, OT
Saturday, May 13: Hershey 4, Hartford 2
Wednesday, May 17: Hershey 3, Hartford 1
North Division
Rochester 3, Toronto 0
Thursday, May 11: Rochester 4, Toronto 3
Saturday, May 13: Rochester 7, Toronto 4
Wednesday, May 17: Rochester 8, Toronto 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Milwaukee 2, Texas 1
Friday, May 12: Milwaukee 2, Texas 1
Saturday, May 13: Texas 5, Milwaukee 3
Wednesday, May 17: Milwaukee 4, Texas 3
Friday, May 19: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 21: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m.
Pacific Division
Coachella Valley 2, Calgary 2
Thursday, May 11: Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 3
Friday, May 12: Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 2
Monday, May 15: Coachella Valley 3, Calgary 2, 3OT
Wednesday, May 17: Calgary 1, Coachella Valley 0
Friday, May 19: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Hershey vs. Rochester
Tuesday, May 23: Rochester at Hershey, 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 25: Rochester at Hershey, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 27: Hershey at Rochester, 9:05 p.m.
Monday, May 29: Hershey at Rochester, 9:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 31: Rochester at Hershey, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, June 2: Hershey at Rochester, 9:05 p.m.
x-Monday, June 5: Rochester at Hershey, 9 p.m.
