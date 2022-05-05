MILTON - The Milton boys tennis team fell to Bloomsburg in a Heartland-II doubleheader on Tuesday by identical scores of 5-0, 5-0.
And although the Black Panthers ended the season 0-15, coach Andrew McNeal sees promise in his team moving forward.
"We closed the season 0-15, but this was a very young team. Half of them had never picked up a racket before this season, but I see a lot of dedication and potential. The team is already looking forward to next year," said McNeal.
"I am proud of their hard work, teamwork, and I look forward to their offseason work. They’ve improved every day since preseason, and I’m sure that they will continue that growth mindset into the next season."
Despite the end of the regular season, Milton's players will still be taking part in the District 4 singles and doubles tournament scheduled for this Saturday and next, at Williamsport Area High School.
Match 1
Bloomsburg 5, Milton 0
Tuesday at Milton
Singles
1. Levi Fritz (B) def. Trace Witter, 6-4, 7-5 (10-7).
2. Ken Zheng (B) def. Noah Heimbach, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Jake Crane (B) def. Gaven Russell, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Ahmed Elbetagy-Dave Cooper (B) def. Luke Embeck-Talen Hoffer, 6-2, 6-0.
2. No match.
Match 2
Bloomsburg 5, Milton 0
Tuesday at Milton
Singles
1. Fritz (B) def. Witter, 6-4, 6-3.
2. Zheng (B) def. Heimbach, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Crane (B) def. Russell, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Jake Evans-George Ader (B) def. Embeck-Hoffer, 6-3, 6-2.
2. No match.
