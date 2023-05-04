Women’s lacrosse
MAC Freedom Semifinals
Stevens Institute of Technology 21, Lycoming 4
The No. 5-seeded Warriors fell in a MAC Freedom Championship semifinal to No. 1 Stevens Institute of Technology as four Lycoming players found the back of the net on Wednesday at the DeBaun Athletic Complex. Sophomore Katie Maguire scored once and won two draw controls. She ends her season with a team-leading and career-high 68 goals, nine assists, 77 points, and 104 draw controls. First-year Riley Block scored a goal and won two draw controls, ending her season with 56 goals, 15 assists, 71 points, and 33 draw controls. Senior Tess Arnold and sophomore Kailey Stocker also scored. Sophomore Alexa Baldwin had the Warriors’ lone assist of the game and senior Madison Wineburg led the team with three ground balls. Junior goalkeeper Zoe Stauffer made 10 saves for the Warriors. Lauren Cuniff and Felicity Heilferty combined for five saves for the Ducks. The Warriors finish their season 9-9 overall and 4-4 in the MAC Freedom under fourth-year head coach Sarah Quigley.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 25 6 .806 _ Baltimore 20 10 .667 4½ Toronto 18 13 .581 7 Boston 18 14 .563 7½ New York 17 15 .531 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 14 .548 _ Cleveland 14 17 .452 3 Detroit 12 17 .414 4 Chicago 10 21 .323 7 Kansas City 8 23 .258 9
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 18 12 .600 _ Los Angeles 17 14 .548 1½ Houston 16 15 .516 2½ Seattle 13 16 .448 4½ Oakland 6 24 .200 12
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 21 10 .677 _ Miami 16 15 .516 5 New York 16 15 .516 5 Philadelphia 15 17 .469 6½ Washington 12 18 .400 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 20 11 .645 _ Milwaukee 18 12 .600 1½ Chicago 15 15 .500 4½ Cincinnati 13 18 .419 7 St. Louis 10 21 .323 10
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 13 .594 _ Arizona 17 14 .548 1½ San Diego 17 15 .531 2 San Francisco 13 17 .433 5 Colorado 11 20 .355 7½
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2 Boston 7, Toronto 6 Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1 Baltimore 11, Kansas City 7 San Francisco 2, Houston 0 Texas 6, Arizona 4 Seattle 2, Oakland 1 N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game San Francisco 4, Houston 2 Arizona 12, Texas 7 Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1 Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0 N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4 Boston 8, Toronto 3 L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4 Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m. Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 2:10 p.m. Minnesota (López 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:37 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Miami 0 Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1 Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1 San Francisco 2, Houston 0 Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2 Texas 6, Arizona 4 Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game San Francisco 4, Houston 2 Arizona 12, Texas 7 San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1 L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6 Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1 Atlanta 14, Miami 6 Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4 Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m. Milwaukee (Miley 3-1) at Colorado (Seabold 0-0), 3:10 p.m. Atlanta (Dodd 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceBoston 4, Atlanta 2
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99 Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106 Friday, April 21: Atlanta 130, Boston 122 Sunday, April 23: Boston 129, Atlanta 121 Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta 119, Boston 117 Thursday, April 27: Boston 128, Atlanta 120
Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101 Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84 Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97 Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117 Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122 Saturday, April 22: Miami 121, Milwaukee 99 Monday, April 24: Miami 119, Milwaukee 114 Wednesday, April 26: Miami 128, Milwaukee 126, OT
New York 4, Cleveland 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97 Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90 Friday, April 21: New York 99, Cleveland 79 Sunday, April 23: New York 102, Cleveland 93 Wednesday, April 26: New York 106, Cleveland 95
Western ConferenceGolden State 4, Sacramento 3
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123 Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106 Thursday, April 20: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97 Sunday, April 23: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125 Wednesday, April 26: Golden State 123, Sacramento 116 Friday, April 28: Sacramento 118, Golden State 99 Sunday, April 30: Golden State 120, Sacramento 100
Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110 Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, April 20: Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124 Saturday, April 22: Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100 Tuesday, April 25: Phoenix 136, L.A. Clippers 130
L.A. Lakers 4, Memphis 2
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112 Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93 Saturday, April 22: L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101 Monday, April 24: L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT Wednesday, April 26: Memphis 116, L.A. Lakers 99 Friday, April 28: L.A. Lakers 125, Memphis 85
Denver 4, Minnesota 1
Sunday , April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80 Wednesday, April 19: Denver 122, Minnesota 113 Friday, April 21: Denver 120, Minnesota 111 Sunday, April 23: Minnesota 114, Denver 108, OT Tuesday, April 25: Denver 112, Minnesota 109
SECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceNew York 1, Miami 1
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101 Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105 Saturday, May 6: New York at Miami, 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 8: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, TBA x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Boston 1, Philadelphia 1
Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115 Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87 Friday, May 5: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Boston at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceL.A. Lakers 1, Golden State 0
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112 Thursday, May 4: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 8: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 10: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA x-Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
Denver 2, Phoenix 0
Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107 Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87 Friday, May 5: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, TBA x-Thursday, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 4, Boston 3
Monday, April 17: Boston 3, Florida 1 Wednesday, April 19: Florida 6, Boston 3 Friday, April 21: Boston 4, Florida 2 Sunday, April 23: Boston 6, Florida 2 Wednesday, April 26: Florida 4, Boston 3, OT Friday, April 28: Florida 7, Boston 5 Sunday, April 30: Florida 4, Boston 3, OT
Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Monday, April 17: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Wednesday, April 19: Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Friday, April 21: N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1 Sunday, April 23: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 2 Friday, April 28: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Tuesday, April 18: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Saturday, April 22: New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT Monday, April 24: New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 Thursday, April 27: New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Saturday, April 29: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2 Monday, May 1: New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Thursday, April 20: Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2 Saturday, April 22: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT Monday, April 24: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2 Saturday, April 29: Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCEEdmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Monday, April 17: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT Wednesday, April 19: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 Friday, April 21: Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT Sunday, April 23: Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT Tuesday, April 25: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 3 Saturday, April 29: Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4
Dallas 4, Minnesota 2
Monday, April 17: Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT Wednesday, April 19: Dallas 7, Minnesota 3 Friday, April 21: Minnesota 5, Dallas 1 Sunday, April 23: Dallas 3, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, April 25: Dallas 4, Minnesota 0 Friday, April 28: Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
Seattle 4, Colorado 3
Tuesday, April 18: Seattle 3, Colorado 1 Thursday, April 20: Colorado 3, Seattle 2 Saturday, April 22: Colorado 6, Seattle 4 Monday, April 24: Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT Wednesday, April 26: Seattle 3, Colorado 2 Friday, April 28: Colorado 4, Seattle 1 Sunday, April 30: Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1
Tuesday, April 18: Winnipeg 5, Vegas 1 Thursday, April 20: Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2 Saturday, April 22: Vegas 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT Monday, April 24: Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2 Thursday, April 27: Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1
SECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 1, Toronto 0
Tuesday, May 2: Florida 4, Toronto 2 Thursday, May 4: Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Toronto at Florida, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: Florida at Toronto, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Toronto at Florida, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Florida at Toronto, TBA
Carolina 1, New Jersey 0
Wednesday, May 3: Carolina 5, New Jersey 1 Friday, May 5: New Jersey at Carolina, 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Carolina at New Jersey, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9: Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, May 11: New Jersey at Carolina, TBA x-Saturday, May 13: Carolina at New Jersey, TBA x-Monday, May 15: New Jersey at Carolina, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas 1, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 3: Vegas 6, Edmonton 4 Saturday, May 6: Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m. Monday, May 8: Vegas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Vegas at Edmonton, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA
Seattle 1, Dallas 0
