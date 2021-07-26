Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 52 44 .542 _ Philadelphia 49 49 .500 4 Atlanta 48 50 .490 5 Washington 45 53 .459 8 Miami 43 57 .430 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _ Cincinnati 51 48 .515 6½ St. Louis 50 50 .500 8 Chicago 49 51 .490 9 Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 62 37 .626 _ Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2 San Diego 58 44 .569 5½ Colorado 43 56 .434 19 Arizona 31 70 .307 32
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3 Miami 3, San Diego 2 Baltimore 5, Washington 3 Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1 Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Dodgers 1, Colorado 0 Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1 Miami 9, San Diego 3 Baltimore 5, Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4 St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1 San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1 L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2 Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Washington (Ross 5-8) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 8:05 p.m. Atlanta (Wilson 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 61 39 .610 _ Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1 New York 51 47 .520 9 Toronto 49 46 .516 9½ Baltimore 34 64 .347 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 59 40 .596 _ Cleveland 49 48 .505 9 Detroit 47 54 .465 13 Kansas City 42 55 .433 16 Minnesota 42 58 .420 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 61 39 .610 _ Oakland 56 45 .554 5½ Seattle 54 46 .540 7 Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11 Texas 35 65 .350 26
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3 Baltimore 5, Washington 3 L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2 Houston 4, Texas 1 Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1 Kansas City 9, Detroit 8 Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3 Seattle 5, Oakland 4
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2 Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 5, Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4 Kansas City 6, Detroit 1 L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2 Houston 3, Texas 1 Seattle 4, Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1 Monday’s Games Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Manning 2-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m. Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (McCaughan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 42 28 .600 — Toledo (Detroit) 40 30 .571 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 37 34 .521 5½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 34 36 .486 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 31 39 .443 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 29 40 .420 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 44 .380 15½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 45 23 .662 — Buffalo (Toronto) 44 25 .638 1½ Worcester (Boston) 37 33 .529 9 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 32 40 .444 15 Rochester (Washington) 29 41 .414 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 48 .324 23½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 49 21 .700 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 41 30 .577 8½ Jacksonville (Miami) 38 32 .543 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 37 35 .514 13 Memphis (St. Louis) 36 36 .500 14 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 26 44 .371 23 Norfolk (Baltimore) 25 43 .368 23
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley 10, Worcester 7, 1st game Lehigh Valley 6, Worcester 4, 2nd game Scranton W/B 4, Rochester 1 Gwinnett 5, Norfolk 2 Buffalo 6, Syracuse 3 Jacksonville 9, Nashville 3 Durham 9, Charlotte 4 Memphis 8, Louisville 4 Toledo 6, Indianapolis 4 Iowa 9, Columbus 5, 10 innings St. Paul 3, Omaha 1
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Syracuse 2 Memphis 9, Louisville 3 Rochester 7, Scranton W/B 4 Gwinnett 7, Norfolk 1 Lehigh Valley 3, Worcester 0 Toledo 7, Indianapolis 3 Columbus 6, Iowa 5 Durham 15, Charlotte 9 Omaha 9, St. Paul 6 Jacksonville 5, Nashville 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 12:15 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 2, 5:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 45 24 .652 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 43 28 .606 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 31 37 .456 13½ Reading (Philadelphia) 29 43 .403 17½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 27 42 .391 18 Hartford (Colorado) 22 49 .310 24
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 43 27 .614 — Bowie (Baltimore) 41 29 .586 2 Erie (Detroit) 40 32 .556 4 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 38 31 .551 4½ Richmond (San Francisco) 38 34 .528 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 25 46 .352 18½
Saturday’s Games
Portland 6, Harrisburg 4 Bowie 6, Hartford 5 Binghamton 14, Erie 13 Altoona 7, Somerset 1 Reading 6, New Hampshire 0 Akron 11, Richmond 7
Sunday’s Games
Portland 6, Harrisburg 5, 10 innings Erie 9, Binghamton 6 New Hampshire 3, Reading 1 Hartford 13, Bowie 6 Akron 3, Richmond 2 Somerset 7, Altoona 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 25 .653 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 33 .535 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 32 40 .444 15 Wilmington (Washington) 29 43 .403 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 2 8 42 .400 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 50 22 .694 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 44 28 .611 6 Greenville (Boston) 36 35 .507 13½ Rome (Atlanta) 34 38 .472 16 Hickory (Texas) 32 39 .451 17½ Asheville (Houston) 29 40 .420 19½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 43 .403 21
Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 6 Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 3 Hickory at Asheville, ppd. Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 5 Greensboro 6, Greenville 0 Rome 6, Bowling Green 5
Sunday’s Games
Asheville 9, Hickory 8, 1st game Hickory 2, Asheville 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Jersey Shore 12, Winston-Salem 8 Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 8 Greensboro 8, Greenville 2 Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4 Bowling Green 8, Rome 6
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m. Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m. Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 28 .611 — Down East (Texas) 39 33 .542 5 Fayetteville (Houston) 32 40 .444 12 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 23 49 .319 21
North Division
W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 42 30 .583 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 41 30 .577 ½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 36 35 .507 5½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 23 49 .319 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 50 20 .714 — Columbia (Kansas City) 35 35 .500 15 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 39 .458 18 Augusta (Atlanta) 31 41 .431 20
Saturday’s Games
Augusta 7, Columbia 5, game one Augusta 3, Columbia 2, game two Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 1 Down East 4, Carolina 3 Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 4 Fredericksburg 18, Salem 6 Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 9,Down East 4 Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 0 Salem 3, Fredericksburg 0 Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 3 Columbia 4, Augusta 1 Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division
W L Pct. GB Long Island 33 19 .635 — Southern Maryland 26 26 .500 7 Lancaster 25 28 .472 8½ York 22 31 .415 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 31 19 .620 — High Point 27 26 .509 5½ Gastonia 23 29 .442 9 West Virginia 21 30 .412 10½
Saturday’s Games
Long Island 5, York 2 Lexington 17, Lancaster 12 Southern Maryland 3, High Point 2 Gastonia 13, West Virginia 6 Sunday’s Games West Virginia 9, Gastonia 2 Long Island 12, York 4 High Point 8, Southern Maryland 2 Lexington 9, Lancaster 3 Monday’s Games No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m. Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 10 3 3 33 30 19 Nashville 6 1 8 26 24 14 Orlando City 7 4 4 25 23 19 Philadelphia 6 4 6 24 20 16 Columbus 6 3 6 24 16 12 New York City FC 7 5 2 23 26 15 CF Montréal 6 5 4 22 20 18 D.C. United 6 7 2 20 21 18 New York 5 6 3 18 18 17 Atlanta 2 5 8 14 14 18 Toronto FC 3 8 4 13 20 32 Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 17 29 Chicago 3 9 3 12 17 27 Inter Miami CF 2 8 3 9 10 23
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 2 5 32 25 12 Sporting Kansas City 9 3 3 30 28 17 LA Galaxy 8 6 1 25 23 26 Colorado 7 4 3 24 21 16 Los Angeles FC 6 5 4 22 20 17 Minnesota United 6 5 3 21 15 17 Real Salt Lake 5 4 5 20 24 16 Portland 6 7 1 19 18 22 Houston 3 4 8 17 17 20 FC Dallas 3 7 5 14 18 23 San Jose 3 7 5 14 17 25 Vancouver 3 7 5 14 16 25 Austin FC 3 7 4 13 10 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Thursday, July 22
Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1 Seattle 1, Austin FC 0
Saturday, July 24
Columbus 1, Atlanta 0 Minnesota 2, Portland 1 Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1 Nashville 3, Cincinnati 0 FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0 Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0 Houston 1, San Jose 1, tie Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Sunday, July 25
New England 2, CF Montréal 1 New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0 Philadelphia 1, Miami 1, tie D.C. United 1, New York 0 Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1
Wednesday, July 28
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m. New England at New York, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 Nashville at New England, 7 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m. Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m. FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
NWLS
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 7 3 1 22 17 7 Gotham FC 5 1 4 19 12 6 Washington 5 3 3 18 14 11 Chicago 5 5 2 17 12 17 North Carolina 5 4 2 17 15 8 Houston 5 5 1 16 13 12 Orlando 4 4 4 16 14 15 Reign FC 4 6 1 13 10 13 Louisville 3 5 2 11 7 15 Kansas City 0 7 4 4 5 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, July 23
North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie
Saturday, July 24
Reign FC 2, Orlando 0 Portland 1, Houston 0
Sunday, July 25
Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1 Washington 2, Louisville 0 Saturday, July 31 Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m. Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m. Sunday, August 1 Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m. Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour 3M Open Scores
Sunday at TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71 Purse: $6.6 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Cameron Champ (500), $1,188,000 69-67-67-66_269 Louis Oosthuizen (208), $499,400 68-68-69-66_271 Charl Schwartzel (208), $499,400 67-68-68-68_271 Jhonattan Vegas (208), $499,400 64-69-70-68_271 Keith Mitchell (110), $270,600 69-70-66-67_272 Ryan Armour (86), $208,230 67-65-71-70_273 Adam Hadwin (86), $208,230 67-65-73-68_273 K.H. Lee (86), $208,230 69-67-68-69_273 Mito Pereira (86), $208,230 70-67-69-67_273 Brian Stuard (86), $208,230 70-64-70-69_273 Pat Perez (61), $141,570 72-65-66-71_274 Chez Reavie (61), $141,570 66-67-70-71_274 Brandt Snedeker (61), $141,570 69-69-69-67_274 Jimmy Walker (61), $141,570 68-67-68-71_274 Gary Woodland (61), $141,570 69-66-67-72_274 Luke Donald (45), $87,890 69-68-72-66_275 Austin Eckroat, $87,890 73-67-68-67_275 Brice Garnett (45), $87,890 68-67-72-68_275 Michael Gellerman (45), $87,890 68-71-67-69_275 Bo Hoag (45), $87,890 67-66-72-70_275 Mark Hubbard (45), $87,890 68-68-72-67_275 Maverick McNealy (45), $87,890 67-67-68-73_275 Roger Sloan (45), $87,890 64-69-70-72_275 Cameron Tringale (45), $87,890 67-68-66-74_275 Sergio Garcia (34), $54,230 70-70-69-67_276 Adam Long (34), $54,230 70-68-70-68_276 Sam Ryder (34), $54,230 69-69-69-69_276 Cam Davis (27), $44,220 71-69-73-64_277 Jason Dufner (27), $44,220 68-69-72-68_277 Tony Finau (27), $44,220 72-67-68-70_277 David Lingmerth (27), $44,220 67-68-70-72_277 J.T. Poston (27), $44,220 69-66-76-66_277 Bo Van Pelt (27), $44,220 70-68-66-73_277 Jonathan Byrd (20), $34,386 69-66-71-72_278 Rickie Fowler (20), $34,386 64-73-70-71_278 Cameron Percy (20), $34,386 69-71-71-67_278 Patrick Reed (20), $34,386 70-70-67-71_278 Nick Watney (20), $34,386 67-70-70-71_278 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (13), $24,116 71-69-71-68_279 Keegan Bradley (13), $24,116 68-67-71-73_279 Charles Howell III (13), $24,116 72-68-71-68_279 Michael Kim (13), $24,116 71-67-68-73_279 Patton Kizzire (13), $24,116 72-67-70-70_279 Troy Merritt (13), $24,116 64-71-70-74_279 Patrick Rodgers (13), $24,116 71-69-71-68_279 Scott Stallings (13), $24,116 65-72-72-70_279 Michael Thompson (13), $24,116 72-67-68-72_279 Matthew Wolff (13), $24,116 69-69-68-73_279 Michael Gligic (9), $17,226 69-71-72-68_280 Beau Hossler (9), $17,226 68-71-65-76_280 Aaron Baddeley (7), $15,774 72-68-67-74_281 Chris Baker (7), $15,774 66-70-76-69_281 Ryan Brehm (7), $15,774 67-70-73-71_281 MJ Daffue, $15,774 69-71-71-70_281 Adam Schenk (7), $15,774 65-71-70-75_281 Camilo Villegas (7), $15,774 69-69-69-74_281 Bubba Watson (7), $15,774 72-68-72-69_281 Rafa Cabrera Bello (5), $14,718 69-68-71-74_282 Chesson Hadley (5), $14,718 67-72-71-72_282 David Hearn (5), $14,718 71-69-72-70_282 Luke List (5), $14,718 68-71-70-73_282 Chase Seiffert (5), $14,718 73-67-69-73_282 Martin Trainer (5), $14,718 73-66-71-72_282 Erik van Rooyen (5), $14,718 68-72-75-67_282 Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,124 70-70-69-74_283 Josh Teater (4), $14,124 67-72-72-72_283 Joel Dahmen (3), $13,794 70-70-76-68_284 Tom Lewis (3), $13,794 68-72-70-74_284 Denny McCarthy (3), $13,794 69-69-76-70_284 Sung Kang (3), $13,530 71-65-77-72_285 Scott Brown (3), $13,332 69-68-74-78_289 Scott Piercy (3), $13,332 72-68-74-75_289
Auto racing
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.