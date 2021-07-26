Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 52 44 .542 _ Philadelphia 49 49 .500 4 Atlanta 48 50 .490 5 Washington 45 53 .459 8 Miami 43 57 .430 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _ Cincinnati 51 48 .515 6½ St. Louis 50 50 .500 8 Chicago 49 51 .490 9 Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 62 37 .626 _ Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2 San Diego 58 44 .569 5½ Colorado 43 56 .434 19 Arizona 31 70 .307 32

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3 Miami 3, San Diego 2 Baltimore 5, Washington 3 Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1 Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Dodgers 1, Colorado 0 Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1 Miami 9, San Diego 3 Baltimore 5, Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4 St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1 San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1 L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2 Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Washington (Ross 5-8) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 8:05 p.m. Atlanta (Wilson 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 61 39 .610 _ Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1 New York 51 47 .520 9 Toronto 49 46 .516 9½ Baltimore 34 64 .347 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 59 40 .596 _ Cleveland 49 48 .505 9 Detroit 47 54 .465 13 Kansas City 42 55 .433 16 Minnesota 42 58 .420 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 61 39 .610 _ Oakland 56 45 .554 5½ Seattle 54 46 .540 7 Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11 Texas 35 65 .350 26

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3 Baltimore 5, Washington 3 L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2 Houston 4, Texas 1 Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1 Kansas City 9, Detroit 8 Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3 Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2 Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 5, Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4 Kansas City 6, Detroit 1 L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2 Houston 3, Texas 1 Seattle 4, Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1 Monday’s Games Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Manning 2-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m. Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (McCaughan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 42 28 .600 — Toledo (Detroit) 40 30 .571 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 37 34 .521 5½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 34 36 .486 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 31 39 .443 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 29 40 .420 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 44 .380 15½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 45 23 .662 — Buffalo (Toronto) 44 25 .638 1½ Worcester (Boston) 37 33 .529 9 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 32 40 .444 15 Rochester (Washington) 29 41 .414 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 48 .324 23½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 49 21 .700 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 41 30 .577 8½ Jacksonville (Miami) 38 32 .543 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 37 35 .514 13 Memphis (St. Louis) 36 36 .500 14 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 26 44 .371 23 Norfolk (Baltimore) 25 43 .368 23

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 10, Worcester 7, 1st game Lehigh Valley 6, Worcester 4, 2nd game Scranton W/B 4, Rochester 1 Gwinnett 5, Norfolk 2 Buffalo 6, Syracuse 3 Jacksonville 9, Nashville 3 Durham 9, Charlotte 4 Memphis 8, Louisville 4 Toledo 6, Indianapolis 4 Iowa 9, Columbus 5, 10 innings St. Paul 3, Omaha 1

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 3, Syracuse 2 Memphis 9, Louisville 3 Rochester 7, Scranton W/B 4 Gwinnett 7, Norfolk 1 Lehigh Valley 3, Worcester 0 Toledo 7, Indianapolis 3 Columbus 6, Iowa 5 Durham 15, Charlotte 9 Omaha 9, St. Paul 6 Jacksonville 5, Nashville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 12:15 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 2, 5:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 45 24 .652 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 43 28 .606 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 31 37 .456 13½ Reading (Philadelphia) 29 43 .403 17½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 27 42 .391 18 Hartford (Colorado) 22 49 .310 24

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 43 27 .614 — Bowie (Baltimore) 41 29 .586 2 Erie (Detroit) 40 32 .556 4 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 38 31 .551 4½ Richmond (San Francisco) 38 34 .528 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 25 46 .352 18½

Saturday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 4 Bowie 6, Hartford 5 Binghamton 14, Erie 13 Altoona 7, Somerset 1 Reading 6, New Hampshire 0 Akron 11, Richmond 7

Sunday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 5, 10 innings Erie 9, Binghamton 6 New Hampshire 3, Reading 1 Hartford 13, Bowie 6 Akron 3, Richmond 2 Somerset 7, Altoona 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 25 .653 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 33 .535 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 32 40 .444 15 Wilmington (Washington) 29 43 .403 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 2 8 42 .400 18

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 50 22 .694 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 44 28 .611 6 Greenville (Boston) 36 35 .507 13½ Rome (Atlanta) 34 38 .472 16 Hickory (Texas) 32 39 .451 17½ Asheville (Houston) 29 40 .420 19½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 43 .403 21

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 6 Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 3 Hickory at Asheville, ppd. Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 5 Greensboro 6, Greenville 0 Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Hickory 8, 1st game Hickory 2, Asheville 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Jersey Shore 12, Winston-Salem 8 Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 8 Greensboro 8, Greenville 2 Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4 Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m. Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m. Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Low-A East

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 28 .611 — Down East (Texas) 39 33 .542 5 Fayetteville (Houston) 32 40 .444 12 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 23 49 .319 21

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 42 30 .583 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 41 30 .577 ½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 36 35 .507 5½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 23 49 .319 19

South Division

W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 50 20 .714 — Columbia (Kansas City) 35 35 .500 15 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 39 .458 18 Augusta (Atlanta) 31 41 .431 20

Saturday’s Games

Augusta 7, Columbia 5, game one Augusta 3, Columbia 2, game two Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 1 Down East 4, Carolina 3 Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 4 Fredericksburg 18, Salem 6 Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9,Down East 4 Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 0 Salem 3, Fredericksburg 0 Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 3 Columbia 4, Augusta 1 Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

North Division

W L Pct. GB Long Island 33 19 .635 — Southern Maryland 26 26 .500 7 Lancaster 25 28 .472 8½ York 22 31 .415 11½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Lexington 31 19 .620 — High Point 27 26 .509 5½ Gastonia 23 29 .442 9 West Virginia 21 30 .412 10½

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 5, York 2 Lexington 17, Lancaster 12 Southern Maryland 3, High Point 2 Gastonia 13, West Virginia 6 Sunday’s Games West Virginia 9, Gastonia 2 Long Island 12, York 4 High Point 8, Southern Maryland 2 Lexington 9, Lancaster 3 Monday’s Games No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m. Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 10 3 3 33 30 19 Nashville 6 1 8 26 24 14 Orlando City 7 4 4 25 23 19 Philadelphia 6 4 6 24 20 16 Columbus 6 3 6 24 16 12 New York City FC 7 5 2 23 26 15 CF Montréal 6 5 4 22 20 18 D.C. United 6 7 2 20 21 18 New York 5 6 3 18 18 17 Atlanta 2 5 8 14 14 18 Toronto FC 3 8 4 13 20 32 Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 17 29 Chicago 3 9 3 12 17 27 Inter Miami CF 2 8 3 9 10 23

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 2 5 32 25 12 Sporting Kansas City 9 3 3 30 28 17 LA Galaxy 8 6 1 25 23 26 Colorado 7 4 3 24 21 16 Los Angeles FC 6 5 4 22 20 17 Minnesota United 6 5 3 21 15 17 Real Salt Lake 5 4 5 20 24 16 Portland 6 7 1 19 18 22 Houston 3 4 8 17 17 20 FC Dallas 3 7 5 14 18 23 San Jose 3 7 5 14 17 25 Vancouver 3 7 5 14 16 25 Austin FC 3 7 4 13 10 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Thursday, July 22

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1 Seattle 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday, July 24

Columbus 1, Atlanta 0 Minnesota 2, Portland 1 Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1 Nashville 3, Cincinnati 0 FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0 Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0 Houston 1, San Jose 1, tie Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Sunday, July 25

New England 2, CF Montréal 1 New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0 Philadelphia 1, Miami 1, tie D.C. United 1, New York 0 Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday, July 28

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m. New England at New York, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 Nashville at New England, 7 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m. Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m. FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

NWLS

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 7 3 1 22 17 7 Gotham FC 5 1 4 19 12 6 Washington 5 3 3 18 14 11 Chicago 5 5 2 17 12 17 North Carolina 5 4 2 17 15 8 Houston 5 5 1 16 13 12 Orlando 4 4 4 16 14 15 Reign FC 4 6 1 13 10 13 Louisville 3 5 2 11 7 15 Kansas City 0 7 4 4 5 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 23

North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Saturday, July 24

Reign FC 2, Orlando 0 Portland 1, Houston 0

Sunday, July 25

Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1 Washington 2, Louisville 0 Saturday, July 31 Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m. Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m. Sunday, August 1 Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m. Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour 3M Open Scores

Sunday at TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71 Purse: $6.6 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Cameron Champ (500), $1,188,000 69-67-67-66_269 Louis Oosthuizen (208), $499,400 68-68-69-66_271 Charl Schwartzel (208), $499,400 67-68-68-68_271 Jhonattan Vegas (208), $499,400 64-69-70-68_271 Keith Mitchell (110), $270,600 69-70-66-67_272 Ryan Armour (86), $208,230 67-65-71-70_273 Adam Hadwin (86), $208,230 67-65-73-68_273 K.H. Lee (86), $208,230 69-67-68-69_273 Mito Pereira (86), $208,230 70-67-69-67_273 Brian Stuard (86), $208,230 70-64-70-69_273 Pat Perez (61), $141,570 72-65-66-71_274 Chez Reavie (61), $141,570 66-67-70-71_274 Brandt Snedeker (61), $141,570 69-69-69-67_274 Jimmy Walker (61), $141,570 68-67-68-71_274 Gary Woodland (61), $141,570 69-66-67-72_274 Luke Donald (45), $87,890 69-68-72-66_275 Austin Eckroat, $87,890 73-67-68-67_275 Brice Garnett (45), $87,890 68-67-72-68_275 Michael Gellerman (45), $87,890 68-71-67-69_275 Bo Hoag (45), $87,890 67-66-72-70_275 Mark Hubbard (45), $87,890 68-68-72-67_275 Maverick McNealy (45), $87,890 67-67-68-73_275 Roger Sloan (45), $87,890 64-69-70-72_275 Cameron Tringale (45), $87,890 67-68-66-74_275 Sergio Garcia (34), $54,230 70-70-69-67_276 Adam Long (34), $54,230 70-68-70-68_276 Sam Ryder (34), $54,230 69-69-69-69_276 Cam Davis (27), $44,220 71-69-73-64_277 Jason Dufner (27), $44,220 68-69-72-68_277 Tony Finau (27), $44,220 72-67-68-70_277 David Lingmerth (27), $44,220 67-68-70-72_277 J.T. Poston (27), $44,220 69-66-76-66_277 Bo Van Pelt (27), $44,220 70-68-66-73_277 Jonathan Byrd (20), $34,386 69-66-71-72_278 Rickie Fowler (20), $34,386 64-73-70-71_278 Cameron Percy (20), $34,386 69-71-71-67_278 Patrick Reed (20), $34,386 70-70-67-71_278 Nick Watney (20), $34,386 67-70-70-71_278 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (13), $24,116 71-69-71-68_279 Keegan Bradley (13), $24,116 68-67-71-73_279 Charles Howell III (13), $24,116 72-68-71-68_279 Michael Kim (13), $24,116 71-67-68-73_279 Patton Kizzire (13), $24,116 72-67-70-70_279 Troy Merritt (13), $24,116 64-71-70-74_279 Patrick Rodgers (13), $24,116 71-69-71-68_279 Scott Stallings (13), $24,116 65-72-72-70_279 Michael Thompson (13), $24,116 72-67-68-72_279 Matthew Wolff (13), $24,116 69-69-68-73_279 Michael Gligic (9), $17,226 69-71-72-68_280 Beau Hossler (9), $17,226 68-71-65-76_280 Aaron Baddeley (7), $15,774 72-68-67-74_281 Chris Baker (7), $15,774 66-70-76-69_281 Ryan Brehm (7), $15,774 67-70-73-71_281 MJ Daffue, $15,774 69-71-71-70_281 Adam Schenk (7), $15,774 65-71-70-75_281 Camilo Villegas (7), $15,774 69-69-69-74_281 Bubba Watson (7), $15,774 72-68-72-69_281 Rafa Cabrera Bello (5), $14,718 69-68-71-74_282 Chesson Hadley (5), $14,718 67-72-71-72_282 David Hearn (5), $14,718 71-69-72-70_282 Luke List (5), $14,718 68-71-70-73_282 Chase Seiffert (5), $14,718 73-67-69-73_282 Martin Trainer (5), $14,718 73-66-71-72_282 Erik van Rooyen (5), $14,718 68-72-75-67_282 Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,124 70-70-69-74_283 Josh Teater (4), $14,124 67-72-72-72_283 Joel Dahmen (3), $13,794 70-70-76-68_284 Tom Lewis (3), $13,794 68-72-70-74_284 Denny McCarthy (3), $13,794 69-69-76-70_284 Sung Kang (3), $13,530 71-65-77-72_285 Scott Brown (3), $13,332 69-68-74-78_289 Scott Piercy (3), $13,332 72-68-74-75_289

Auto racing

Selinsgrove Speedway

Saturday results

410 Sprint Cars -23 Entries 25-Lap A-Main: 1) 39 Chase Dietz 2) 20S Mark Smith 3) 12 Blane Heimbach 4) 23 Pat Cannon 5) 20 Ryan Taylor 6) 49H Bradley Howard 7) 35 Jason Shultz 8) 1 Logan Wagner 9) 55 Mike Wagner 10) 19 Curt Stroup 11) 45 Jeff Halligan 12) 8 Billy Dietrich 13) 19W Colby Womer 14) 9 Ryan Linder 15) 4 Dwight Leppo 16) 33E Riley Emig 17) 2C Cory Thorton 18) 17B Steve Buckwalter 19) 24B Dustin Baney 20) 14T Tyler Walton 21) 22 Tanner Brown 22) 17 Jason Wagner 23) Michael Walter Heat Winners: Mike Wagner, Chase Dietz, Jason Shultz Late Models – 23 Entries 25-Lap A-Main: 1) 27 Jim Yoder 2) 24 Dylan Yoder 3) 2 Dan Stone 4) 0 Rick Eckert 5) 2Y Andew Yoder 6) 2J Jeff Rine 7) 1 Gene Knaub 8) 22 Brett Schadel 9) 33K Kyle Knapp 10) 76 Andy Haus 11) 171 Jim Bernheisel 12) 06 Mike Lupfer 13) 15 Scott Flickiger 14) 7H Meade Hahn 15) 22C Casey Steinhoff 16) 32 Shaun Jones 17) 9 Hayes Mattern 18) 74 Randy Christine 19) 11 Jason Schmidt 20) 11B Kirk Baker 21) 63 Nathan Long 22) 59 Chad Julius 23) 17A Scott Dunham Jr. Heat Winners: Jeff Rine, Scott Flickinger, Rick Eckert Roadrunners – 18 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 10M Brad Mitch 2) 25 Nate Romig 3) 2 Adam Campbell 4) 1 Smith Cope 5) 992 Terry Kramer 6) 33 Curtis Lawton 7) 7 Jake Jones 8) 11 Keith Bissinger 9) 60 Jimmy Kessler 10) 60K Keegan Strawser 11) 37 Ed Besancon 12) 75 Daren Rice 13) 14 Pete Leister 14) 28 Miranda Minium 15) 81 Tom Beers 16) 75X Kevin Dodson 17) 12 Tom Underwood 18) 12K Corey Kepner Heat Winners: Jake Jones, Adam Campbell BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated LHP Ryan Hartman for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Daniel Lynch from Omaha (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Tyler Zuber to Omaha. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Designated LHP Alex Claudio for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Luca Tresh on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with free agents LHPs Parker Harm, Leo Palacios and 1B Dillan Shrum on minor league contracts. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned C Ben Rortvedt to St. Paul (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Gio Urshela from the 10-day IL. Transferred CF Tim Locastro from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed 1B Chris Gittens on the 10-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned 2B Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from Tacoma. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Durham (Triple-A East). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo. Traded RHP T.J. Zeuch to St. Louis in exchange for cash considerations. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent C Carson Kelly to Hillsboro (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa (Triple-A East). Reinstated 2B David Bote from the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Jimmy Nelson from 10-day IL. Placed OF Mookie Betts on the 10-day IL. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley. Placed LF Travis Jankowski on the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent LHP Samm Long to San Jose (Low-A West) on a rehab assignment. FOOTBALL National Football League CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Hakeem Adeniji, P Drue Chrisman, DE Wyatt Hubert and DE Cam Sample on the active/non-football injury list. Placed WR Riley Lees and DT Renell Wren on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed HB Pooka Williams on the active/non-football injury list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kyron Brown. DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Austin Bryant on the PUP list. Placed WR Javon McKinley on the active/non-football injury list. Placed G Evan Heim on the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed T Eric Fisher on the PUP list. Placed DE Dayo Odeyingbo on the active/non-football injury list. Place DL Rob Windsor on injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Steven Nelson. Released DT Willie Henry. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Chris Cooper. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB John Simon. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.