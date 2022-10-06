LEWISBURG — A berth into the District 4 Team Tournament hung in the balance when Lewisburg hosted Saint John Neumann in a nonleague girls tennis match on Wednesday.
The Green Dragons didn’t disappoint, and now Lewisburg is playoff bound for the first time in eight years.
A sweep in singles paved the way for Lewisburg’s 4-1 win over Saint John Neumann in the regular season finale at Lewisburg Community Park.
The last time the Green Dragons (9-9) reached the postseason was in 2014, and before that 2011.
“It feels really great to get back to the team tournament,” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer. “The girls have been working really hard this season, and I’m proud of each and every one of them.”
Lewisburg’s singles players — Grace Bruckhart, Elsa Fellon, Serena DeCosmo — all won in straight sets, and the trio only gave up seven games in the process.
Fellon led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 2 spot.
Coach Harer was a little wary going into the match, but as it turned out he didn’t need to be.
“I was nervous; we did not get a practice in on Tuesday (due to the rain), but the girls really stepped up and adjusted really well in competition versus all three singles opponents,” Harer said.
The win ultimately fell on the shoulders of Grace Bruckhart at No. 1 singles. She would beat Lizzie Weller, 6-0, 6-2.
“The match came down to Bruckhart, who was up 5-2 in the second set and was one game away from getting a win to seal the deal,” said Harer. “On the switch over, I talked to her to just take her time and focus on placing the ball in court and to finish strong. Next thing you knew we got 3 wins to seal the victory.”
The Green Dragons put the finishing touches on their victory when the No. 1 doubles team of Sonja Johnson and Katelyn Beers cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win.
“The girls are very excited to keep playing tennis in October,” said Harer. “I feel they will use that energy going into team districts.”
Lewisburg will have to wait and see who it plays in the first round of districts when the seedings are released on Saturday.
The preliminaries are scheduled to start on Tuesday.
Lewisburg 4, Saint John Neumann 1
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Grace Bruckhart (L) def. Lizzie Weller, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Elsa Fellon (L) def. Saniye Lloyd, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Serena DeCosmo (L) def. Adelyn Dawes, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers (L) def. Emma Gallew-Ella Boulard, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Shaniyah Tutler-Layla Harns (SJN) def. Diana Zheng-Brynn Sisk, 6-2, 6-3.
Boys soccer
Warrior Run 5,
Hughesville 2
TURBOTVILLE – Alex Brown finished with a hat trick to lead the Defenders past the Spartans in a Heartland-II matchup.
Four minutes after Ben Potter tied the game at 1 for Warrior Run (8-3-1 overall), Brown found the back of the net to give the Defenders a lead they never gave up.
That especially held true in the second half when Brown sandwiched his second two goals around a tally by Tanner Polcyn to give Warrior Run a four-goal lead over Hughesville (5-9-1).
Potter and Polcyn both added assists for the Defenders, who had an 11-3 lead in shots and a 3-2 edge in corner kicks. Braego Cieslukowski also made one save to get the win for the hosts.
Warrior Run next hosts South Williamsport at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Midd-West 4,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Mustangs scored three goals in the second half to pull away for a Heartland-II win over the Wildcats.
Blake Hackenberg scored in the first half, and then Kyle Ferster, Owen Solomon and William Stover all scored in the second half for Midd-West (8-5-1).
Mifflinburg (4-8-2) got 13 saves from Kanon Keister, while his counterpart, Cole Keister, made three stops for the Mustangs, who led in shots (19-2) and in corner kicks (11-2).
The Wildcats next play at Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Monday.
Field hockey
Shikellamy 3,
Milton 1
SUNBURY — The Black Panthers fell in the Heartland-I matchup to the Braves, who got goals from three different players.
Milton (1-12, 1-6 HAC-I) had nine shots in the game, but Shikellamy (5-9, 3-2) goalkeeper Reagan Weist made six saves.
The Black Panthers next play at Benton at 1 p.m. Saturday.
