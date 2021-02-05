National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 16 7 .696 — Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2 Boston 11 9 .550 3½ New York 10 13 .435 6 Toronto 9 12 .429 6
W L Pct GB Charlotte 10 12 .455 — Atlanta 10 12 .455 — Orlando 8 14 .364 2 Miami 7 14 .333 2½ Washington 5 13 .278 3
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 13 8 .619 — Indiana 12 10 .545 1½ Cleveland 10 12 .455 3½ Chicago 8 12 .400 4½ Detroit 5 16 .238 8
W L Pct GB San Antonio 12 10 .545 — Memphis 9 8 .529 ½ Houston 11 10 .524 ½ New Orleans 8 12 .400 3 Dallas 9 14 .391 3½
W L Pct GB Utah 17 5 .773 — Denver 12 9 .571 4½ Portland 12 9 .571 4½ Oklahoma City 9 11 .450 7 Minnesota 5 16 .238 11½
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 17 6 .739 — L.A. Lakers 17 6 .739 — Phoenix 11 9 .550 4½ Golden State 12 10 .545 4½ Sacramento 10 11 .476 6
Utah 112, Atlanta 91 Golden State 147, Dallas 116 Portland 121, Philadelphia 105 Houston 115, Memphis 103 L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 93
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Washington at Miami, 8 p.m. Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Portland at New York, 1 p.m. Denver at Sacramento, 5 p.m. Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m. Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Miami at New York, 1 p.m. Portland at Charlotte, ppd Utah at Indiana, 1 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Boston at Phoenix, 2 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 10 7 1 2 16 34 23 Philadelphia 11 7 2 2 16 38 35 Washington 11 6 2 3 15 40 38 Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 N.Y. Rangers 10 4 4 2 10 29 28 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 17 Columbus 12 5 4 3 13 31 37 Florida 7 5 0 2 12 27 22 Carolina 8 6 2 0 12 26 19 Chicago 12 4 4 4 12 35 39 Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 32 21 Nashville 10 5 5 0 10 28 34 Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 21 40
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 St. Louis 11 7 3 1 15 39 36 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Anaheim 11 4 5 2 10 19 28 Arizona 10 4 5 1 9 27 29 Los Angeles 9 3 4 2 8 26 29 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 11 8 2 1 17 40 32 Montreal 11 7 2 2 16 46 30 Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32 Edmonton 12 6 6 0 12 42 43 Vancouver 14 6 8 0 12 48 55 Calgary 10 4 5 1 9 27 27 Ottawa 11 2 8 1 5 27 50 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Columbus 4, Dallas 3 Toronto 7, Vancouver 3 N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 2 Ottawa 3, Montreal 2 Nashville 6, Florida 5, OT Winnipeg 4, Calgary 1 Arizona 4, St. Louis 3 Chicago 6, Carolina 4 Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd Minnesota at Colorado, ppd
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, ppd Arizona at Minnesota, ppd Colorado at St. Louis, ppd Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Boston, ppd Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, ppd Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, ppd Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Cincinnati 63, Temple 60 Fairleigh Dickinson 78, LIU 70 Merrimack 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 62 Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72 Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 67 SOUTH Austin Peay 94, E. Kentucky 79 Gardner-Webb 59, Presbyterian 53 Jacksonville St. 82, UT Martin 70 Morehead St. 66, Murray St. 56 Radford 63, SC-Upstate 61 MIDWEST Belmont 89, E. Illinois 61 Ohio St. 89, Iowa 85 SE Missouri 68, Tennessee Tech 64 SIU-Edwardsville 68, Tennessee St. 60 FAR WEST BYU 105, Portland 60 Colorado St. 74, Wyoming 72 E. Washington 89, Idaho 75 Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58 Montana 70, Portland St. 64, OT Oregon St. 91, Washington 71 Stanford 70, California 55 Utah 73, Arizona 58 Utah St. 69, Fresno St. 53 Washington St. 74, Oregon 71 Weber St. 96, Montana St. 88
Women’s college basketball
EAST LIU 52, Fairleigh Dickinson 46 Louisville 97, Boston College 68 Maryland 84, Wisconsin 48 Penn St. 85, Nebraska 74 St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Merrimack 62 Syracuse 85, Wake Forest 78 Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 55 Wagner 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 51 SOUTH Chattanooga 60, Wofford 52 Florida St. 61, North Carolina 51 Georgia 83, Alabama 76, OT Georgia Tech 71, Clemson 69 Kennesaw St. 76, Young Harris 66 Mercer 69, W. Carolina 62, OT Mississippi 72, Kentucky 60 Murray St. 70, Morehead St. 54 Samford 46, UNC-Greensboro 42 South Carolina 77, Auburn 58 UT Martin 60, Jacksonville St. 46 MIDWEST Arkansas 85, Missouri 80 Belmont 77, E. Illinois 75 Michigan St. 81, Illinois 60 Ohio St. 92, Iowa 87 SE Missouri 59, Tennessee Tech 55 SIU-Edwardsville 56, Tennessee St. 35 Valparaiso 71, Bradley 66 SOUTHWEST Baylor 83, Kansas 50 Texas A&M 54, LSU 41 FAR WEST BYU 75, Pepperdine 61 Colorado St. 69, Wyoming 61 Fresno St. 90, Utah St. 62 Idaho 79, E. Washington 69 Montana St. 102, Weber St. 53 N. Arizona 75, Sacramento St. 51 Pacific 86, Santa Clara 62 Portland St. 61, Montana 60 S. Utah 70, N. Colorado 63 San Diego 51, Loyola Marymount 43 San Francisco 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 51
College hockey
EAST Colgate 2, Clarkson 0 Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 0 Robert Morris 4, Long Island 1
Transactions
Major League Baseball American League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired OF Dexter Fowler and cash considerations from St. Louis in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced Charlie Montoyo manager, Dave Hudgens bench coach, Guillermo Martinez hitting coach, Pete Walker pitching coach, Mark Budzinski first base coach, Luis Rivera third base coach, Matt Buschmann director of pitching and development and bullpen coach, John Schneider major league coach and Gil Kim player development. National League SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Tommy La Stella on a three-year contract. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Sal Giardina. American Association of Professional Baseball BOARD OF DIRECTORS — Announced Kane County Cougars as new league member. Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Andrew Gist. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jhalan Jackson. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 3B Carter Maxwell. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Cole McDonald to a one-year contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Michael Pitre running backs coach. DENVER BRONCOS — Named Chris Cook offensive quality control coach. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper to a two year extension. Canadian Football League EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Agreed to terms with OL SirVincent Rogers on a one-year contract extension. TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Signed DL Charleston Hughes to a two-year contract. Acquired DL Cordorro Law in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with R Janarion Grant on a one-year contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Cam Johnson for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted G Matiss Kivlenieks to the active roster from the taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Promoted F Jason Robertson to the active roster from the taxi squad. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted D Libor Hajek to the active roster from the taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Erik Brannstrom to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated D Braydon Coburn for assignment to the taxi squad. American Hockey League HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Francois Brassard to Wheeling (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Larkin Saalfrank. Added D Curtis Leonard to training camp roster. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Luc Brown from reserve. Placed F Anthony Rinaldi and D Alec Rauhauser on reserve. Placed D Tim Davison on injured reserve effective Jan. 18. INDY FUEL — Acquired F Mathew Thompson on loan from Rockford (AHL). Acquired F Matt Marcinew on loan. Suspended F Derian Plouffe. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Willie Corrin and F Boston Leier from reserve. Placed D Theo Calvas and F Austin Farley on reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activater D Michael Prapavessis from reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Frederic Letourneau from specialty player contract. WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Francois Brassard from Hartford (AHL). Activated Ds Matt Foley and Patrick McNally from reserve. Placed F Brad Drobot and D Shane Kuzmeski on reserve. Placed G Brandon Halverson on injured reserve effective Feb. 1. SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Signed free agent F Aaron Schoenfeld. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed MF Eryk Williamson to multi-year contract extension. National Women’s Soccer League CHICAGO RED STARS — Waived D Hannah Davison. ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired rights to F Jodie Taylor from North Carolina Courage in exchange for D Carson Pickett. COLLEGE EAST CAROLINA — Named Colby Bortles director of operations and Dennis Wilson strength and conditioning coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.