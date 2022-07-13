Cade Dressler, Mifflinburg Area High School, Virginia Commonwealth
Dressler is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound left-handed pitcher who just wrapped up his freshman season for the Rams. Dressler was a key cog for VCU (42-20, 19-5 A-10), which claimed the Atlantic 10 title and won a couple of games in the NCAA regionals.
Dressler appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen for the Rams this season. He made his collegiate debut by striking out the only two batters he faced at Wake Forest on Feb. 20. Dressler struck out 14 batters in 16.1 innings this year and had a 6.61 ERA.
Among some of Dressler's other highlights this year included him striking out three batters across three scoreless innings of relief in a 2-1 win over Princeton on March 5, and he also threw 2.2 innings of scoreless relief and struck out three batters at East Carolina on March 26.
Andrew Ramirez, Lewisburg Area High School, Lock Haven University
Ramirez, a sophomore outfielder, appeared in 15 games with three starts for the Bald Eagles (9-32, 2-22 PSAC) this season. He picked up 25 at-bats during the season and collected six hits, four RBI and three runs scored, along with four walks and a pair of hit-by-pitches. In the field, Ramirez made 10 putouts and had one assist versus just one error for a .917 fielding percentage.
Darin Miller, Mifflinburg Area High School, Millersville University
Miller is a 6-1, 195-pound junior third baseman for the Marauders (42-14, 18-6 PSAC), who claimed the PSAC title with a 9-2 win over East Stroudsburg and picked up a win over Charleston in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional.
Miller appeared in 14 games this season and made nine starts for Millersville. He picked up eight hits in 34 at-bats (.235 avg.) on the year to go along with a pair of doubles and six RBI. Miller also drew five walks and was a perfect 3-of-3 on stolen base attempts.
In the field, Miller made five put-outs to go along with 11 assists and he made two errors for an .889 fielding percentage. Miller also turned a double play as well from his infield position.
Dakotah Snyder, Lewisburg Area High School, Juniata College
Snyder is a 6-0, 195-pound right-handed utility player for Juniata, which went 13-22 (5-13 Landmark Conference). Snyder appeared in 20 games with 70 at-bats for the Eagles this season.
Snyder totaled 21 hits and had two doubles, one home run, 15 RBI and eight runs scored. In the field Snyder accumulated 18 putouts and committed no errors for a 1.000 fielding percentage. At the end of the season Snyder earned a spot on the Landmark Academic Honor Roll.
Michael Warren, Mifflinburg Area High School, Juniata College
A 6-0, 195-pound junior right-handed infielder for the Eagles, Warren appeared in 34 games and totaled 101 at-bats on the season. He had 24 hits (.238 avg.) with three doubles, one home run, 17 walks, 16 runs scored and eight RBI. In the field Warren had 30 putouts with 51 assists and 16 errors and four double plays for an .835 percentage.
Dillan Weikel, Mifflinburg Area High School, Susquehanna University
Weikel, a 6-0, 200-pound right-handed pitcher for the River Hawks (17-25, 9-9 Landmark), pitched a total of 69.1 innings this season and had a 5-3 record. Weikel struck out 61 batters and gave up 58 hits, 25 earned runs and 33 walks for a 3.25 ERA. Weikel's fielding stats include three putouts and 15 assists and three errors for an .857 fielding percentage. He also had two double plays.
Josh Heath, Lewisburg Area High School, West Virginia University
Heath, a 6-1, 205-pound L/R hitting utility player/right-handed pitcher, didn't appear in any games for the Mountaineers this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.