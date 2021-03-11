LEWISBURG – When the Bucknell women’s basketball team scraps with Lehigh in tonight’s Patriot League semifinal, it will be the fifth time the two teams have faced each other this season.
Although the top-seeded Bison won each of the year’s previous four meetings against the fourth-seeded Mountain Hawks, if history is any indication then matchup No. 5 should provide plenty of fireworks.
This appearance in the semifinals, which begins at 7 p.m. inside the Sojka Pavilion, is the sixth straight for Bucknell (9-0). The Bison are 11-3 while playing at home in the tournament, but they are just 5-10 all-time playing in the tournament’s final four.
Adding to the complexity of game is the fact Lehigh (8-5) is 1-4 in the tournament against Bucknell.
The last time the two highest scoring teams in the Patriot League faced each other in the tournament was in 2012, with the Mountain Hawks taking a 63-47 victory in the quarterfinals.
Helping the Bison tonight is the fact they have been able to win some tough games against the Mountain Hawks this season. Tops among them was a 73-68 victory in Bethlehem on Jan. 31 in which Bucknell came back from 18 points down in the second half.
And in two other matchups against Lehigh this season Bucknell also needed to post comebacks in order to win.
Those two wins are part of an 18-game winning streak for the Bison that dates to Feb. 8, 2020. It is the longest winning streak in program history.
Bucknell got to the semifinals following a 65-50 win over Loyola (Md.) on Sunday. The Bison showed little rust despite the fact it was their first game in 35 days due to COVID-19 issues within their program and with other teams.
First Team All-Patriot League players Tessa Brugler, a senior forward, and Taylor O’Brien, a junior guard, both had double-doubles in Sunday’s win over the Greyhounds, with the latter matching a season high with 22 points.
O’Brien leads Bucknell in scoring with a 16.8 points per game average and she is second in rebounding at 5.6 per game. Brugler on the other hand is second on the squad with a 13.1 scoring average, and first in rebounding at 10.0 per game.
Senior guard Abby Kapp also averages in double figures for the Bison (11.2 ppg.), and she is currently second all-time in program history with 193 made 3-pointers. She’s just two shy of tying Molly Creamer’s all-time mark of 195.
Kapp and Brugler are part of a highly successful senior class at Bucknell. Along with Autumn Ceppi and Ally Johnson, the four players have gone 55-7 in Patriot League play and they’ve posted an 83-22 overall record. The group is also 45-6 on their home court in their careers.
The Mountain Hawks advanced past the quarterfinal round with a 75-57 win over fifth-seeded Holy Cross.
Lehigh sophomore Frannie Hottinger, a second team All-Patriot League selection, ranks fifth in the league in scoring (14.0 ppg), and senior Mary Clougherty is first in 3-pointers per game (2.5). Freshman Mackenzie Kramer, a member of the league’s All-Rookie squad, ranks sixth with 1.9 threes per contest.
A win tonight and the Bison will host the Patriot League Championship game at Sojka Pavilion on Sunday, with a chance to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, Texas. Bucknell would play the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 2 Boston U. and No. 3 American in the title game.
