Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 353 221 Miami 8 5 0 .615 316 312 N.Y. Jets 7 6 0 .538 264 243 New England 7 6 0 .538 276 239
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 241 276 Jacksonville 5 8 0 .385 294 294 Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298 e-Houston 1 11 1 .115 211 314
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 9 4 0 .692 301 250 Cincinnati 9 4 0 .692 335 265 Cleveland 5 8 0 .385 300 323 Pittsburgh 5 8 0 .385 227 293
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 3 0 .769 384 298 L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 295 326 Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313 e-Denver 3 10 0 .231 194 238
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 386 248 Dallas 10 3 0 .769 360 229 N.Y. Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 224 254 Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 260 290 New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 312 313 Detroit 6 7 0 .462 349 347 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 9 4 0 .692 317 197 Seattle 7 6 0 .538 342 334 Arizona 4 9 0 .308 277 348 L.A. Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot ___
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14 Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 12 Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10 Dallas 27, Houston 23 Detroit 34, Minnesota 23 Jacksonville 36, Tennessee 22 Philadelphia 48, N.Y. Giants 22 Kansas City 34, Denver 28 Carolina 30, Seattle 24 San Francisco 35, Tampa Bay 7 L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17 Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
Monday’s Games
New England 27, Arizona 13
Thursday, Dec. 15
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m. Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m. New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 21 7 .750 — Brooklyn 17 12 .586 4½ Philadelphia 14 12 .538 6 New York 14 13 .519 6½ Toronto 13 14 .481 7½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 14 .500 — Miami 13 15 .464 1 Washington 11 17 .393 3 Orlando 8 20 .286 6 Charlotte 7 20 .259 6½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 7 .731 — Cleveland 17 11 .607 3 Indiana 14 14 .500 6 Chicago 11 15 .423 8 Detroit 7 22 .241 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 18 8 .692 — Memphis 18 9 .667 ½ Dallas 14 13 .519 4½ San Antonio 9 18 .333 9½ Houston 8 18 .308 10
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 16 10 .615 — Portland 15 12 .556 1½ Utah 15 14 .517 2½ Minnesota 13 14 .481 3½ Oklahoma City 11 16 .407 5½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 11 .593 — Sacramento 14 11 .560 1 L.A. Clippers 16 13 .552 1 Golden State 14 13 .519 2 L.A. Lakers 11 15 .423 4½ ___
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124, OT L.A. Lakers 124, Detroit 117 New York 112, Sacramento 99 Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113 Orlando 111, Toronto 99 Houston 97, Milwaukee 92 Atlanta 123, Chicago 122, OT
Monday’s Games
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100 Miami 87, Indiana 82 Memphis 128, Atlanta 103 San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111 Dallas 121, Oklahoma City 114 Portland 133, Minnesota 112 L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
Tuesday’s Games
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m. Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 9 p.m. Washington at Denver, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
