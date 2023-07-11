Tennis
Wimbledon results
Monday
Men's Singles
Fourth Round
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2, ret.
Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Holger Rune (6), Denmark, def. Grigor Dimitrov (21), Bulgaria, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Women's Singles
Fourth Round
Madison Keys (25), United States, def. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, 4-1, ret.
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (21), Russia, 6-4, 6-0.
Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, def. Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Second Round
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and William Blumberg, United States, walkover.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.
Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (12), Belgium, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers (16), Australia, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-3, 6-2.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (9), Croatia, def. Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (5), Mexico, def. Connor Thomson and Toby Samuel, Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Women's Doubles
Second Round
Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk (15), Ukraine, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (12), Taiwan, 6-4, 6-4.
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (14), Brazil, walkover.
Women's Doubles
Third Round
Caroline Garcia, France, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Timea Babos, Hungary, 7-6 (8), 6-3.
Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Ingrid Martins, Brazil, 6-4, 7-6 (8).
Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, def. Zhu Lin, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (13), Japan, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains, Britain, def. Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez (5), Australia, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-7 (10), 6-4, 7-6 (9).
Nicolas Mahut, France, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (8).
Jonny O'Mara and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (4), Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (8), Japan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Ryan Sherriff outright to Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Nicholas Padilla to Charlotte (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Sean Casey hitting coach.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Rico Garcia outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jay Jackson and OF George Springer from the paternity list. Released LHP Jose Lopez. Optioned RHP Bowden Francis and INF Ernie Clement to Buffalo (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Ricky Karcher outright to Louisville (IL). Sent OF Henry Ramos outright to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Elehuris Montero to Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS - Transferred OF Jonathan Davis from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Reynolds to Jacksonville (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent LHP Rob Zastryzny outright to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released DH Nelson Cruz.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Jevon Carter.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Aaron Holiday.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed G Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Announced general manager Jim Pittman will retire at the end of the 2023 season and named Rick U'Ren the new general manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Dawson Deaton.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Josh Pederson. Waived TE Leonard Taylor with an injury designation.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Noah Cates and D Cam York to two-year contracts.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed RW Filip Zadina to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Franco Ibarra to Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired F Rafael Navarro on a 12-month loan from S.E. Palmeiras (Brazilian Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Acquired F Tomas Chancalay from Racing Club (Copa Libertadores, Argentine Primera Division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
