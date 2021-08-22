MIFFLINBURG – There’s some unfinished business left to do for Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team this season.
After coming oh so close to claiming the District 4 Class 3A championship last fall, the Wildcats are chomping at the bit to get the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season started.
“The team is very anxious to get the year started as we all don’t know what could happen in the coming weeks, but we are ready to play this season,” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer, whose team fell to Selinsgrove 3-2 in overtime in last year’s district final.
“Last season was a learning experience for all of us. I changed the whole dynamic of what they were used too. This being our third year together I feel that what they learned – they’ve shown over the summer and the beginning of mandatory workouts.”
Mifflinburg, which posted an overall record of 10-7-1 last year, will be more seasoned and experienced team in 2021 after losing just two key players to graduation.
At least seven seniors will likely be in the lineup when Mifflinburg kicks off the season Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Central Columbia Tournament.
“My key players bring a ton of experience to the table, and for the first year we are the oldest team (we’ve had),” said Hankamer. “So, I’m looking at them to control the pace of play, and lead by example for the younger group of girls.
“Leadership on and off the field is what I am looking for my top players to provide,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
On offense, the Wildcats will have seniors Emily Walls and Makayla Weber at forward, plus seniors Peyton Yocum and Remi Stahl in the midfield.
On the defensive side, seniors Kennedy Good and Avery Dewire are two of the backs, and anchoring the unit is fellow senior Kristi Benfield.
Benfield was the fifth-best goalie in the District 4 a season ago after she made 57 saves and had a 1.714 goals against average.
However, a total of nine seniors are on the team this year, along with nine juniors. In addition, a half-dozen freshmen and sophomores are on the roster and show promise for Hankamer.
“Yes, I have a ton of talent at all levels that will see some time this year on varsity. It’s going to be a good balance of depth at all positions this year,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.
“Our keys this year will be playing as a unit on both sides of the ball. Communication will be a strength for us this year, as that is something we have constantly worked on this offseason.”
And if it all comes together for the Wildcats this season, then a trip to states might be in the team’s future.
“Our key outlook this year is to finish with a winning record and make a push to get to states,” said Hankamer. “We lost a lot of tough/close games last year, and these girls have revenge on their minds with a few teams that we play.”
One of those teams is no doubt Selinsgrove, but the Wildcats also fell 2-1 to eventual Class 2A state champ Bloomsburg plus Mifflinburg suffered a 2-0 loss to Shikellamy as well in 2020.
“With only playing PHAC schools the season will always be tough. There are no easy games on our schedule,” said Hankamer. “It all comes down to who wants the game the most at the end of 80 minutes of play, and hopefully it is us.”
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Erich Hankamer, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches: Gordon DeFacis and Paige Dando.
Last year’s records: 10-7-1 (4-2-1 HAC-I); District 4 Class 3A runner-up.
Key losses from last season: Olivia Walter, Makayla Lohr and Hailey Kenamond.
Key returnees: Kristi Benfield, sr., GK; Peyton Yocum, sr., MF; Kennedy Good, sr., D; Emily Walls, sr., F; Avery Dewire, sr., D; Makayla Weber, sr., F/D; Remi Stahl, sr., MF; Ella Shuck, jr., D/MF.
Remaining roster: Hannah Beachy, sr., F/MF; Anna McClintock, sr., D; Lydia Knepp, jr., MF; Taylor Beachy, jr., MF; Sophie Walter-Ramer, jr., F; Sarah Herrera, jr., F; Avery Metzger, jr., F/MF; Megan Reaser, jr., F; Erica DeHart, jr., D; Cassidy McClintock, jr., GK; Taylor Frederick, so., F/MF; Sarah Fritz, so., F/MF; Lydia DeFacis, so., F; Cailynn Blannard, so., MF; Kylei Martin, so., D; Reyna Kirick, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.