Women’s soccerLycoming 1, Liberty 1 (OT)Notes:
A second-half equalizer on a penalty kick by first-year Mikayla Long, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, helped the Warriors finish with a 1-1 draw against 2022 Liberty League champions Ithaca on Sunday at Carp Wood Field. The Warriors (2-1-2) got on the board in the 10th minute of the second half, when Long drilled her penalty kick after a foul in the box, scoring in the middle left. The Bombers, who reached the second round of the NCAA Championship in 2022, took eight shots after that, but were turned away with three saves from junior Abbey Gerasimoff in the final moments. Ithaca (3-0-1) got a pair of shots off in the final two minutes, but each were blocked away by defenders.
Bucknell 2, Air Force 1Notes:
Reese Evans provided the final touch on a wild sequence in the 84th minute, lifting the Bison to a 2-1 win over Air Force on Sunday afternoon at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Now 5-2-1 on the season, the Bison won their third straight match heading into the start of Patriot League play, and they extended their home unbeaten streak to 10 (5-0-5) dating back to last season. Hannah Stuck also scored for the Bucknell in an entertaining affair against Air Force (3-3) that saw a combined 36 shots attempted and both goalkeepers save penalty kicks.
Men’s soccerNo. 4 Mary Washington 6, Lycoming 0Notes:
The Warriors fell to fourth-ranked Mary Washington to wrap up its time at the Blue Jay Invitational on Sunday afternoon. Six different Eagles (4-0) scored in the contest, with the team scoring twice in the first half. The Warriors took four shots and took four corners in the contest.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 90 52 .634 _ Tampa Bay 88 56 .611 3 Toronto 80 63 .559 10½ Boston 73 70 .510 17½ New York 71 72 .497 19½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 75 68 .524 _ Cleveland 68 76 .472 7½ Detroit 66 77 .462 9 Chicago 55 88 .385 20 Kansas City 44 100 .306 31½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 82 62 .569 _ Seattle 79 64 .552 2½ Texas 78 64 .549 3 Los Angeles 67 77 .465 15 Oakland 44 99 .308 37½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 93 49 .655 _ Philadelphia 78 64 .549 15 Miami 74 69 .517 19½ New York 65 77 .458 28 Washington 64 79 .448 29½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 79 63 .556 _ Chicago 77 67 .535 3 Cincinnati 74 71 .510 6½ Pittsburgh 66 77 .462 13½ St. Louis 63 80 .441 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 87 55 .613 _ Arizona 75 69 .521 13 San Francisco 73 70 .510 14½ San Diego 67 77 .465 21 Colorado 51 91 .359 36 z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4 Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2 Toronto 5, Kansas City 1 Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5 Baltimore 13, Boston 12 Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1 Texas 3, Oakland 2 Houston 7, San Diego 5 L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3 Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Toronto 5, Kansas City 2 Boston 7, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0 Houston 12, San Diego 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings Texas 9, Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 2, Cleveland 1
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m. Texas (Dunning 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-7), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 7:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 8-5) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 7:40 p.m. Oakland (Miller 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 11-9), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 9:40 p.m. Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4 Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2 Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings Philadelphia 8, Miami 4 St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3 Houston 7, San Diego 5 Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 4 San Francisco 9, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2 Miami 5, Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 3 N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0 Houston 12, San Diego 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 15-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m. Washington (Corbin 9-13) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-9), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 9-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:40 p.m. Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m. San Diego (Avila 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 36 34 Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New England 0 1 0 .000 20 25
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 31 21 Houston 0 1 0 .000 9 25 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 21 31 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 15 16
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 25 9 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 3 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 3 24 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 7 30
West W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 20 21 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 34 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 25 20 Washington 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 24 10 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 16 15 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 10 24
North W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 38 20 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 20 38 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 17 20
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 13 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 30 7 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 16 20 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 13 30
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 21, Kansas City 20
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 24, Carolina 10 Baltimore 25, Houston 9 Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 3 Jacksonville 31, Indianapolis 21 New Orleans 16, Tennessee 15 San Francisco 30, Pittsburgh 7 Tampa Bay 20, Minnesota 17 Washington 20, Arizona 16 Green Bay 38, Chicago 20 L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 13 Las Vegas 17, Denver 16 Miami 36, L.A. Chargers 34 Philadelphia 25, New England 20 Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
College footballUSA Today Top-25 PollThe USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (64) 2-0 1624 1 2. Michigan (1) 2-0 1533 2 3. Florida State 2-0 1441 5 4. Ohio State 2-0 1401 4 5. Southern California 3-0 1319 6 6. Texas 2-0 1318 10 7. Penn State 2-0 1229 7 8. Washington 2-0 1129 8 9. Tennessee 2-0 1039 9 10. Alabama 1-1 1016 3 11. Notre Dame 3-0 1004 11 12. Utah 2-0 893 12 13. Oregon 2-0 870 13 14. LSU 1-1 714 14 15. Kansas State 2-0 675 15 16. Oklahoma 2-0 584 17 17. Oregon State 2-0 562 18 18. North Carolina 2-0 506 16 19. Mississippi 2-0 503 20 20. Duke 2-0 363 24 21. Colorado 2-0 357 25 22. Clemson 1-1 207 21 23. Miami (Fla.) 2-0 195 NR 24. Iowa 2-0 166 NR 25. UCLA 2-0 101 NR
Dropped Out:
No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).
Others Receiving Votes: Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.
