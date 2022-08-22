STATE COLLEGE — The Williamsport Crosscutters took two out of three from the State College Spikes, capping off the series with a 6–2 win in game three on Sunday.
Crosscutters pitching combined to give up two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts. Starting pitcher Nick Meyer allowed one unearned run through six innings to get the win and improve to 5-2.
Williamsport scored all of its runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The Cutters scored their first two runs from a fielding error and a successful double steal. They then scored three in the fifth inning on three consecutive RBI singles by right fielder Connor Denning, shortstop Travis Holt and first baseman Carter Mize.
Centerfielder Taylor Jackson added a run with an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to make the score 6–0.
The Spikes broke through on Meyer in the bottom of the sixth on a fielding error. Another run came home in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 6–2.
Jonathan Tyler entered the game on the mound in the eighth, tossing a scoreless inning.
State College threatened in the ninth, loading the bases with one out. Jesse Bolt came on in relief for Blake Svoboda, striking out the final two batters to close out the win and earn his first save of the year.
Williamsport (16-10) begins a three-game set at Trenton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
