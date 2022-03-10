MILTON — Hundreds of fans packed The Jungle Wednesday night for Milton’s girls basketball team’s first state playoff game in 11 years.
However, the massive outpouring of support from the Black Panthers’ faithful couldn’t prevent Milton from falling to Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA Class 4A first-round contest.
The Vikettes’ downtempo style of play never let the Black Panthers find a rhythm offensively, and ACC came away with a 36-14 victory.
Following the game Milton coach Phil Davis talked to his players at length about the success they achieved and the impact they made this season just to qualify for the state playoffs.
“We told them them, ‘You don’t realize the impact you had on this school and this community tonight because you’re all heartbroken. But, did you see how many people were here? It was the biggest crowd I’ve ever had here,” said Davis. “That’s because of these kids and the run they’ve come off of, and to get a home state playoff game speaks volumes for our administration, our community, our leaders in the school and the kids. Everyone was just so excited.
“Someday, and I hope its sooner rather than later especially for my four seniors (Leah Walter, Kiersten Stork, Kyla Rovenolt, Jacklyn Hopple) who are leaving, but I hope they realize before they leave the impact they had on this school and the community,” Davis added. “Because (their impact) was tremendous, and I can’t tell you how proud I am of them and what they gave this program over the last four years.”
District 11 runner-up Allentown C.C. (21-6) won the battle of the boards in the first half 10-7, including putting in a couple of put-backs to go up 9-4 after one quarter of play, and then 15-4 at the break.
Madi Szoke led the Vikettes with six points in the opening half to best the Black Panthers’ output.
“Offensive rebounding killed us. If we would’ve rebounded the ball a little bit better defensively (things could’ve been different), and then we didn’t get a whole lot of shots in the first half, but the ones we did two of them go in and out,” said Davis. “If we make those, and get a couple offensive rebounds here and there — that’s a 9-8 game, 10-8 game at the half — and now the pressure would’ve been a little bit different and our fanbase would’ve gotten even more into it.”
Milton didn’t fare much better in the second half against ACC’s slow style of play. The Black Panthers were held to just four points in the third and six in the fourth. Junior guard Morgan Reiner led the way with five points in the final period.
“We just couldn’t generate any continuity on offense. A lot of the time when we made a stop, we gave ACC an extra possession and they always capitalized on it, and that speaks volumes for them,” said Davis. “It wasn’t anything we didn’t expect, but it was frustrating. We’re not used to playing that style and used to being in that type of game.
“Possessions mean everything, and when you give them the double amount of possessions than you get in the first half — it becomes a little tough for you (to stay in the game),” added Milton’s coach.
But when the game got out of Milton’s reach late, Davis was able to give some of his younger girls some playing time. And for a program looking to take the next step and make qualifying for states a regular occurrence, that kind of experience should go a long way.
“I wanted to give some of our younger kids some experience in a state game, because we haven’t been here in 11years and no one on our team has any playoff experience,” said Davis. “Hopefully this game provides a drive to want to be back here again next year in
the state playoffs, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”
PIAA Class 4A First Round
Allentown Central Catholic 36, Milton 14
At Milton Area High School
ACC 9 6 10 11 – 36
Milton 4 0 4 6 – 14
Allentown C.C. (21-6) 36
Armani Brickhouse 2 3-7 8; Hanna Hoeing 2 0-0 4; Sammy Roth 0 0-0 0; Madi Szoke 5 1-3 11; Milly Wolf 0 2-2 2; Abbey Kofroth 0 0-0 0; Molly Driscoll 4 0-0 9; Izzy Martinez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-16 36.
3-point goals: Driscoll, Brickhouse.
Milton (12-14) 14
Lydia Crawford 0 0-0 0; Amelia Gainer 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gordner 0 0-0 0; Abbey Kitchen 0 0-0 0; Morgan Reiner 2 1-2 5; Cameron Roush 0 1-2 1; Kyla Rovenolt 1 2-2 4; Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Leah Walter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 4-6 14.
3-point goals: None.
