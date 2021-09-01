DANVILLE — Warrior Run sophomore Hannah Rabb fired a low round of 39 to pace the field, but it was Bloomsburg that took the team victory by two strokes Wednesday at Frosty Valley Resort.
Bloomsburg’s Ben Sohosky led the Panthers with a 42.
Warrior Run got a 55 from Dylan Laubach and 58 from Hunter Saul.
The Defenders are back in action Sept. 8 when they host Danville at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton.
Bloomsburg 210, Warrior Run 212
at Frosty Valley Resort
Top 4 account for team score
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb 39, Dylan Laubach 55, Hunter Saul 58, Mason Sheesley 60, Reagan Campbell 62, Kaelyn Watson 62
Bloomsburg: Ben Sohosky 42, Dylan Kreisher 50, Zane Smith 57, Ryan Scherer 61
