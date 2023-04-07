MILTON — Williamsport homered twice and pounded out 11 total hits to beat Milton, 9-2, in a Heartland-I matchup Thursday.
A two-run home run by Deacon Brown in the third inning helped give Williamsport (3-0 overall and HAC-I) a 4-0 lead.
A solo homer from Cayden Robertson came in a five-run fifth inning that made the score 9-0.
Milton (3-1 overall and HAC-I) scored both of its runs in the sixth, with one run coming on a solo homer from Ethan Rhodes and another on a dropped third strike that allowed Luke Goodwin to score.
The Black Panthers next play 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Danville.
Williamsport 9, Milton 2
at Milton
Williamsport 004 050 0 – 9-11-0
Milton 000 002 0 – 2-5-1
Caleb Fausnaught, Kellen Jackson (5) and Caiden Helmrich. Luke Goodwin, Brayden Gower (5) and Aden Keiser.
WP: Fausnaught. LP: Goodwin.
Top Williamsport hitters: Grant Vilello, run scored; Deacon Brown, 2-for-5, HR (3rd, 1 on), 3 RBI, run; Cole Shuler, 2-for-5, run; Cayden Robertson, 3-for-4, HR (5th, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Griffin Vollman, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Helmrich, 1-for-3, walk, run; Tariq Moore, walk; Tre Brown, walk, run; Quentin Mazzante, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run.
Top Milton hitters: Ethan Rhodes, HR (6th, solo); Goodwin, run.
Softball
Mifflinburg 13,
Milton 0 (5 innings)
MIFFLINBURG — Taylor Stewart threw a one-hitter and the Wildcats posted three big innings to cruise to a five-inning victory over the Black Panthers in the Heartland-II matchup.
Stewart struck out five and walked to get the complete-game win for Mifflinburg (4-2, 2-0 HAC-II).
An RBI single by Olivia Fetterman helped key a five-run first inning to get the Wildcats off to a 5-0 lead.
Mifflinburg’s lead grew to 9-0 in the third with help from a two-run single by Julia Martin and an RBI single from Stewart.
The Wildcats then ended the game early with a five-spot in the fifth. Anna Pachucki and Evelyn Osborne both hit two-run singles to highlight the inning.
Pachucki finished with three RBI and two runs scored, plus Fetterman and Hope Swarey both had a pair of hits and they scored five combined runs.
Mifflinburg next plays at Midd-West at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 13, Milton 0 (5 innings)
At Mifflinburg
Milton 000 00 – 0-1-5
Mifflinburg 504 4x – 13-9-1
Adrianna Allabach, Alivia Winder (3) and Autumn Wolfgang. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Stewart. LP: Allabach.
Top Milton hitters: Brooklyn Wade, walk; Wolfgang, 1-for-2.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Anna Pachucki, 1-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Lainey Miller, walk; Chloe Showalter, walk, run; Osborne, 1-for-2, walk, 2 RBI, run; Stewart, 1-for-4, RBI; Aubrey Fluman, walk, run; Madison Fohringer, walk, run; Olivia Fetterman, 2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Hope Swarey, 2-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Julia Martin, 1-for-1, 3 RBI, run; Lily Martin, 1-for-1, run.
Warrior Run 8,
Hughesville 1
HUGHESVILLE — The Defenders bounced back into the win column as they jumped out to an early lead and took the Heartland-III victory over the Spartans.
Mackenzie Heyler got the complete-game win for Warrior Run (3-3 overall). She allowed just one run on three hits.
The Defenders scored three runs in the third for a 5-1 lead, and they later put the game away with three more runs in the fifth.
Liana Dion batted 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored a run to lead Warrior Run, plus Abby Evans and Megan Rovenolt both added 2-for-3 days for Warrior Run.
The Defenders next host Montgomery at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run 8, Hughesville 1
At Hughesville
Warrior Run 203 030 0 – 8-13-0
Hughesville 010 000 0 – 1-3-4
Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck. M. Breineisen, Loralie Bennett (5) and Brooke-Lynn Walters.
WP: Heyler. LP: Breineisen.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Liana Dion, 3-for-4, RBI, run scored; Abby Evans, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Maura Woland, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run; Madison Litchard, 2 RBI; Megan Rovenolt, 2-for-3, run.
Top Hughesville hitters: S. Stroup, 1-for-2, double.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 5,
Milton 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons kept their undefeated season going by shutting out the Black Panthers in the Heartland-I contest.
Although Lewisburg (6-0) got convincing wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, Milton (0-6) didn’t go down without a fight.
The No. 1 doubles match went into tiebreaks, which the Dragons’ duo of Alexey Rosenberg and Sarthak Vishwakarma won 7-6 (7-1), 6-1; and the No. 2 match nearly did the same thing but the team of Aiden Marchiori and Grant Rowe won 7-5, 7-5.
“Tonight was a great match. I was impressed by how well the guys played tonight against this tough team,” said Milton coach Andrew McNeal. “For the doubles to be up in both of their first sets made me very proud. Lewisburg is a top contender in the district, and we added more pressure to the matches than I had expected.
“It was a great performance by my guys, but Lewisburg was able to focus in and close out vital points. I’m hoping that this energizes the team for our home match against Jersey Shore on Monday.
Lewisburg next plays at Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 5, Milton 0
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Keegan Gill, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Daniel Ren (L) def. Hagen Hanselman-Reigel, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Gaven Russell-Tyler Geiswite, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1.
2. Aiden Marchiori-Grant Rowe (L) def. Devon Shoemaker-Talen Hoffer, 7-5, 7-5.
Danville 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats lost a tough match at No. 3 singles, which the Ironmen claimed to complete their shutout Heartland-II win.
Mifflinburg’s Jacob Post fell to Jaylen Ferguson, 6-2, 7-6.
The Wildcats (0-6) next play at Juniata at 4 p.m. Monday.
Danville 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Luke Friscia (D) def. Matthew Blake, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Nicholas Petrick (D) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Jaylen Ferguson (D) def. Jacob Post, 6-2, 7-6.
Doubles
1. Luke Hilkert-Collin Cummins (D) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Rocco Richards-Nick Hand (D) def. Reese Conklin-Ryan Sauers, 6-1, 6-0.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg 11,
Mifflin County 7
MIFFLINBURG – Hat tricks from Brady Wohlheiter, Gabe Collare and Emmanuel Ulrich helped the Wildcats beat the Huskies in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference matchup. The win was Mifflinburg’s first of the year.
Wohlheiter added three assists on the day for a six-point game for Mifflinburg (1-4).
Eli Erickson and Coen Barkafski tallied the other goals for the Wildcats, plus Eli Brouse made 23 saves to get the win.
Mifflinburg next hosts North Pocono at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
