UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s season opener on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin will kick off at noon on FOX, it was announced on Thursday, while the Sept. 11 contest vs. Ball State will start at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.
It was also announced Penn State’s game at Iowa on Oct. 9 will air on FOX or FS1 (time TBD) and the Oct. 23 homecoming contest vs. Illinois will kick at noon (network (TBD).
Penn State’s 2021 schedule with updated kick times and TV designations can be found here: https://bit.ly/3fVFuhc.
In addition, FOX announced Big Noon Kickoff’s pregame show will be on site in Madison on Sept. 4. With the announcement of the Wisconsin, Ball State and Iowa games, it will mark 16 times Penn State has appeared on the FOX family of networks. The Wisconsin game will be Penn State’s sixth all-time game on FOX.
Penn State owns a 10-9 all-time record against the Badgers, which includes four-consecutive victories. The two squads last met in 2018 with the Nittany Lions earning a 22-10 victory in Beaver Stadium. Penn State and Wisconsin also met in the 2016 Big Ten Championship game, with the Lions earning a 38-31 victory. Penn State will be making its first trip to Madison since 2013, a 31-24 victory.
Penn State holds a 17-13 edge over Iowa in the all-time series, with the Nittany Lions winning six of the last seven matchups. The Hawkeyes earned a 41-21 victory in Beaver Stadium last season.
Illinois will be making its 12th visit to University Park, where Penn State owns a 10-1 record in those previous matchups and a 20-5 overall edge in the all-time series. The Lions earned a 56-21 victory in Beaver Stadium last season.
Penn State and Ball State will be meeting for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.