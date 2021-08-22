MILTON – Last season, Milton’s field hockey team won three games, which was almost as many victories as the Black Panthers had in the previous five years combined (4).
Now first-year head coach Brandee Krall and her players are looking for more as the team prepares to open the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season.
“(Assistant coach) Alicia Ditty and I both were assistant coaches last year, so we are very excited to build on the progress of last year and improve even more,” said Krall, whose team will host Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
“The goals and expectations of the team are to continue the progress from last year and continue to improve. Our outlook is good. We are low in numbers but have a great core group of starters returning to lead the new players.”
Seniors Anastacia Ditty (D), Miranda Hess (F/MF) and Anita Shek (MF/D) are among the returning starters along with junior forward Sara Dewyer.
“We have several seniors, many of whom are returning starters that will be tasked with leading the new players. The seniors will definitely need to set the tone for success,” said Krall.
In addition, senior Olivia Rohland will take over for departed Larissa Shearer in goal, plus fellow seniors Nina Yakicic (F/MF), Bianca Long (D) and Jaanai Rodriguez (F/D) will help round out the starting unit for the Black Panthers.
And it’s those players who put in the work to help Milton to a promising season a year ago, and they put in even more work this past offseason to add onto that win total.
“Last year was a turning point for many of the players. They put in a lot of hard work and were able to win a few games. This helped them to see the benefits of all that hard work and believe that they were able to be successful,” said Krall.
“The team is very motivated to improve on last year’s successes. Work in the offseason will help us be better prepared for the upcoming season.”
Along with Dewyer, another junior that Krall is expecting big things from is Patience Benshoff, a forward.
“Dewyer is only in her second year of playing hockey, but she has shown huge potential and has worked very hard to be a leader on the team,” said Krall. “Benshoff has been with the team for several years and this will be her year to step up and become a leader. She has great potential and has the ability to shine.”
Keys for the team this season are having a positive attitude, improving their skills, being able to set small goals throughout the season and seeing those goals reached, and playing as a team.
But, according to Krall, her players need to work on their ball handling skills along with moving the ball effectively up the field since she has many new players without much playing experience.
Playing in the HAC-I will be a challenge for the Black Panthers, but Krall thinks her team can find success against the likes of Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Mifflinburg, Danville and Southern Columbia.
“I believe we can be successful, and we have the potential to win some games. We should be able to be very competitive with the other teams in our conference this year,” said Milton’s coach.
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Brandee Krall, 1st season.
Assistant coaches: Alicia Ditty and Jess Fuschetti.
Last year’s records: 3-13 (0-4 HAC-I).
Key losses from last season: Regina Wendt, Larissa Shearer, Riley Lewis, Ryliegh Mabus, Kaitlin Mathias, Mickenzie Lynd.
Returning starters: Anastacia Ditty, sr., D; Miranda Hess, sr., F/MF; Anita Shek, sr., MF/D; Sara Dewyer, jr., F.
Remaining roster: Olivia Rohland, sr., GK; Nina Yakicic, sr., F/MF; Bianca Long, sr., D; Jaanai Rodriguez, sr., F/D; Patience Benshoff, jr., F; Angela Lopez, jr., D/MF; Kylie Wagner, jr., D; Brianna Gordner, so., D; Tori Gordner, so., D; Allie Dicostanzo, fr.; Erin Hess, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.