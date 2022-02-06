MILTON - When the Warrior Run wrestling team convened for its first practice back in November no one was predicting a long run into the District Duals come February. Least of all, head coach Jeremy Betz. How could he have made such a bold prediction with a room full of mostly untested freshmen and sophomores?
The team absorbed a thumping, or two, during the dual meet season and the Defenders entered the tournament as the No. 13 seed. When they overpowered Lewisburg last Wednesday, Warrior Run earned its first trip to the quarterfinals in Milton since 2016. And while his young squad came up a bit short on Satuday, Betz's team certainly exceeded his preseason expectations. The Defenders earned their first trip to the tournament semifinals and came up just short, finishing fourth after losing, 39-25, to No. 3 Canton.
Benton won its first Duals crown since 2010 with a 40-24 victory over Montgomery in the championship matchup. Southern Columbia's five-year run of dominance ended when the Defenders avenged a regular season loss with a 31-27 win over the Tigers in the consolation semifinals.
“Honestly (the loss to Canton) stings a little bit now, but I told the kids that I couldn’t be prouder of the way they fought, “ Betz said. “With a young team, our goals were simple: just get better and progress. We took our lumps early in the season against some of these good teams, and we were able to close the gap. Our kids scrapped hard and just came up a little short.”
Warrior Run (12-8) opened the day with a 45-18 win over No. 5 Towanda, a team the Defenders had beaten (42-18) a little over three weeks ago. Pins from Kaden Milheim, Tanner Confair and Sam Hall helped fuel that win. In the semifinals against Benton, Warrior Run raced to an 18-0 lead after just four bouts thanks to a decision from Cameron Milheim at 138, a pin from Colby LeBarron, a decision from Isaiah Betz and a fall from Cole Shupp.
But the Defenders won only two of the final 10 bouts, getting pinned in three of them, and the Tigers prevailed, 34-24.
In the consolation finals, Warrior Run got off to another quick start when Isaiah Betz majored Jaymen Golden, 13-0; Cole Shupp edged Louden Murphy, 4-3, with a late takedown; and Stone Allison pinned Keenan Hill in the first period. Southern did regroup and took a 15-13 lead. But Gavin Hunter beat Gaege Fronk in a wild 16-12 battle at 106 and Caden Snyer grabbed a forfeit at 113 to restore order and a decision from Kaden Milheim at 126 and a pin by Hall at 132 clinched the victory.
Against Northern Tier League champion Canton, the Defenders had some matchup problems and fell behind 24-3 after six bouts. In the loss, Warrior Run got falls from Hall and the Milheim brothers.
Championship
No. 1 Benton 40, No. 2 Montgomery 24
152: Remington Morrow (B) dec. Coy Bryson, 1-0.
160: Devon Deem (M) tech fall Evan Brokenshire, 24-9.
172: Nolan Leer (B) pinned Tanner Springman, 1:40.
189: Colby Springman (M) maj. dec. Jake Bobersky, 12-3.
215: Bradley Leon (M) dec. Nathan Crispel, 1-0.
285: Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Gaven Strouse, 4:25.
106: Seth Kolb (B) pinned Logan Sauers, 4:52.
113: Brennan Emery (M) pinned Cole Rooker, 4:36.
120: Chase Burke (B) pinned Blake Snyder, 0:51.
126: Dylan Branahan (B) pinned Hunter Leet, 1:16.
132: Ethan Kolb (B) maj. dec. Nevin Beachel, 15-1.
138: Caden Temple (B) dec. Caden Finck,
5-2. 145: Conner Harer (M) pinned Dominick Branahan, 0:34.
Consolation final
No. 3 Canton 39, No. 13 Warrior Run 25
152: Hayden Ward (C) pinned Isaac Butler, 2:53.
160: Bailey Ferguson (C) dec. Isaiah Betz, 5-0.
172: Cole Shupp (WR) dec. Brenen Taylor, 5-4.
189: Riley Parker (C) dec. Stone Allison, 7-2.
215: Conner Davis (C) pinned Hunter Hauck, 1:15.
285: Mason Nelson (C) pinned Ethan Carper, 0:42.
106: Gavin Hunter (WR) maj. dec. Lyle Vermilya, 18-7.
113: Cohen Landis (C) pinned Trey Nicholas, 2:36.
120: Holden Ward (C) pinned Ryan Sperl, 1:40.
126: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Cayden Miller, 0:20.
132: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Ryland Sakers, 3:10.
138: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Brayden Wesneski, 3:35.
145: Hudson Ward (C) dec. Colby Lebarron, 4-1.
Semifinals
No. 1 Benton 33, No. 13 Warrior Run 24
138: Cameron Milheim (WR) dec. Caden Temple, 4-2.
145: Colby Lebarron (WR) pinned Dominick Branahan, 4:56.
152: Isaiah Betz (WR) dec. Evan Brokenshire, 7-1.
160: Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Nick Stevens, 1:01.
172: Nolan Leer (B) pinned Tanner Confair, 1:04.
189: Jake Bobersky (B) maj. dec. Stone Allison, 9-1.
215: Nathan Crispel (B) pinned Austin Bryson, 1:28.
285: Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Hunter Hauck, 0:48.
106: Seth Kolb (B) dec. Gavin Hunter, 10-5.
113: Trey Nicholas (WR) dec. Cole Rooker, 6-4 SV.
120: Chase Burke (B) pinned Ryan Sperl, 1:05.
126: Dylan Branahan (B) dec. Samuel Hall, 3-1.
132: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Ethan Kolb, 2-0.
No. 2 Montgomery 34, No. 3 Canton 28
138: Caden Finck (M) dec. Hudson Ward, 6-2.
145: Conner Harer (M) via forfeit.
152: Hayden Ward (C) maj. dec. Coy Bryson, 21-8.
160: Devon Deem (M) pinned Bailey Ferguson, 1:42.
172: Tanner Springman (M) dec. Brenen Taylor, 7-2.
189: Riley Parker (C) pinned Colby Springman, 5:44.
215: Bradley Leon (M) pinned Conner Davis, 1:37.
285: Mason Nelson (C) pinned Gaven Strouse, 2:30.
106: Lyle Vermilya (C) dec. Logan Sauers, 6-1.
113: Cohen Landis (C) maj. dec. Brennan Emery, 9-1.
120: Blake Snyder (M) pinned Cayden Miller, 0:30
126: Holden Ward (C) tech fall Emily Murphy, 18-3.
132: Hunter Leet (M) maj. dec. Ryland Sakers, 13-2.
Consolation semifinal
Warrior Run 31, Southern Columbia 27
145: Biscoe (SC) dec. Cameron Milheim, 4-1
152: Isaiah Betz (WR) m. dec. Golden, 13-0
160: Cole Shupp (WR) dec. Murphy, 4-3
172: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Keenen Hill, 1:40
189: Garcia (SC) pinned Jordon Finan, 0:47
215: Bremigen (SC) dec. Hunter Hauck, 5-0
285: Quinton (SC) pinned Ethan Carper, 1:43
106: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Frank, 16-12
113: Caden Snyder (WR) by forfeit
120: Zuber (SC) dec. Nicholas, 7-2
126: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Feese, 9-2
132: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Ethan Reidinger, 0:50
138: Barvitskie (SC) by forfeit.
Quarterfinals
No. 13 Warrior Run 45, No. 5 Towanda 18
132: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Rylee Sluyter, 3:06.
138: Cameron Milheim (WR) via forfeit.
145: Riley Vanderpool (T) dec. Colby Lebarron, 1-0.
152: Isaiah Betz (WR) tech fall Sawyer Robinson, 15-0.
160: Cole Shupp (WR) maj. dec. Jace Gunther, 13-3.
172: Tanner Confair (WR) pinned Mason Higley, 3:15.
189: Bryan Green (T) via forfeit.
215: Spencer Jennings (T) via forfeit.
285: Hunter Hauck (WR) dec. Jared Gunther, 4-2.
106: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Wyatt Stranger, 4-2.
113: Caden Snyder (WR) via forfeit.
120: Shane Atwood (T) pinned Trey Nicholas, 2:47.
126: Sam Hall (WR) pinned Hayden Space, 1:43.
