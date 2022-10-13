College
Field hockey
No. 3 East Stroudsburg 3, Bloomsburg 0
Notes: The Huskies team dropped a decision to No. 3 East Stroudsburg. The Huskies fell to 6-5 on the year, and 1-2 in PSAC play, while the Warriors improved to 9-1 and 2-1 in the conference. The Warriors out-shot Bloomsburg 13-7, including an 11-6 advantage in shots on goal. Senior Meghan Longenhagen (Southern Columbia H.S.) led the Huskies with three shots, all on cage, while sophomore Kara Koch (Lewisburg Area H.S.) had a shot on goal. All three shots came from penalty corner opportunities.
Women's soccer
Bucknell 0, Loyola 0 (OT)
Notes: It was a goalie show at Emmitt Field as Bucknell’s Jenna Hall and Loyola’s Paige Sim put their All-Patriot League talents on display in a 0-0 draw. Now 7-5-2 overall and 4-1-1 in Patriot League play, Bucknell dropped down one spot into a share of second place in the league table. Boston University, a 2-1 winner over Holy Cross, moved to 5-1 for 15 points, while the Bison and Black Knights are two points back. Loyola (6-4-4, 3-1-2 PL) is alone in fourth place with 11 points, while Lehigh (3-2-1, 10) and Navy (3-3-0, 9) hold the final two postseason spots with three games remaining.
Bloomsburg 1, Kutztown 0
Notes: The Huskies received a clutch goal from Brooke Foster late in the first half that was able to lift Bloomsburg to a PSAC win over Kutztown. Foster was able to score her goal during a free kick that was sent into the box by Campbell Power and headed over the goalkeeper by Aubrey Hondros right to Foster, who gathered the ball in front of the open net and scored the game-winning goal. The goal was enough for Bloomsburg's (11-3, 9-3 PSAC East) stout defense, which held Kutztown (7-3-3, 6-3-3 PSAC East) scoreless for 90 minutes of play to pick its third straight shutout victory.
Misericordia 9, Lycoming 0
Note: The Warriors fell in MAC Freedom play to third-ranked Misericordia at Mangelsdorf Field. Senior Bella Green led Lycoming (8-4-2, 2-2 MAC Freedom) with four shots against the Cougars (11-0-1, 3-0).
Baseball
Postseason MLB Glance
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 1, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)
New York 1, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4) 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
National League
Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 12-3), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
National League
(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 3
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 1 0 1 0 0 6 7
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 8 2
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 0 2 3 1
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 2 8
Washington 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 3
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 1 0 1 0 0 3 4
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 3 7
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 1
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3
Wednesday's Games
Boston 5, Washington 2
Carolina 4, Columbus 1
Montreal 4, Toronto 3
Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Preseason Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 —
Boston 2 1 .667 1½
New York 2 1 .667 1½
Toronto 2 2 .500 2
Brooklyn 1 2 .333 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 4 1 .800 —
Orlando 3 1 .750 ½
Atlanta 2 1 .667 1
Washington 1 2 .333 2
Charlotte 0 5 .000 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 —
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Cleveland 1 2 .333 1½
Detroit 0 3 .000 2½
Milwaukee 0 5 .000 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 1 .750 —
Houston 2 1 .667 ½
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Memphis 2 2 .500 1
San Antonio 1 3 .250 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 4 1 .800 —
Utah 1 2 .333 2
Denver 1 2 .333 2
Portland 1 4 .200 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 2 0 1.000 —
Golden State 3 1 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 ½
Phoenix 1 2 .333 1½
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 2
___
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 115, Detroit 99
Orlando 109, Memphis 105
Chicago 127, Milwaukee 104
San Antonio 111, Utah 104
Golden State 131, Portland 98
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 99, Charlotte 94
Cleveland 105, Atlanta 99
Indiana 109, New York 100
Miami 120, New Orleans 103
Brooklyn 107, Milwaukee 97
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
