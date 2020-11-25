LEWISBURG – Bucknell head women’s soccer coach Kelly Cook has announced the signing of seven student-athletes who will join the Bison program in the fall of 2021.
This year’s recruiting class features players from six different states, including one from the local area in Central Pennsylvania, and it provides balance across the field with two forwards, two midfielders and three defenders.
The 2021 recruiting class includes Laura Schmidt (White Hall, Md.), Olivia DeConinck (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Tess Sutter (New York, N.Y.), Kelley Francis (Greenwood Village, Colo.), Teresa Deda (New Rochelle, N.Y.), Paige Temple (Bloomsburg) and Reese Evans (Woodbury, N.J.)
“This is an extremely versatile class that covers a whole range of positions,” said Cook. “It has the potential to be an impact class with some great goal-scorers along with some strong defensive-minded players. Overall it’s a very athletic class and they all seem to have a competitive mentality. They have all been high achievers on the field and in the classroom, and we can’t wait to see them here next year.”
