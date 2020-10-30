Football
Junior high
Milton 33, Loyalsock 0
at Loyalsock
Milton offensive leaders:
Chris Doyle, 3 carries for 30 yards and 1 TD, a 72-yard kickoff return for TD, 1 2-point conversion run, and 1 catch for 13 yards; Izayah Minium, 4 carries for 97 yards, 99-yard TD run, and 2-for-2 passing for 13 yards; Heydan Patterson, 1 carry for 20 yards, 1 extra point; Dominic Lytle, 8 carries for 37 yards, 2-yard TD run.
Milton defensive leaders:
D. Lytle, 6 tackles; Dylan Vadasz, 5 tackles (3 for loss and 1 sack); Brady Wolfe, 4 tackles; Lucas Ditty, 4 tackles; Doyle, 3 tackles; Alex Bennett, 3 tackles (1 tackle for loss); Minium, 2 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries (1 return for 25 yards for a TD); Quacey Wilt, 1 tackle (1 tackle for a loss and 1 fumble recovery); Chase Lytle, 1 tackle, 1 interception.
Note:
Milton’s next game is Nov. 5 versus Selinsgrove at Alumni Field.
BasketballJunior high girls
Milton 18, Mifflinburg 8
High scorers — Milton: Souder, 12; Stork, 4; King, 2. Mifflinburg: Showalter, Doebler, Stahl, Morrison, 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.