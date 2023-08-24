STATE COLLEGE — The Williamsport Crosscutters allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth inning as they fell to the State College Spikes in walk-off fashion, 8-7, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Crosscutters had four players who had multiple hits. The offense was led by EJ Taylor, who was 3-for-4 with three RBI and was a home run shy of the cycle.
Isaiah Byars was 2-for-4, collecting three RBI and scoring twice. Mason Minzey was 2-for-2 with two walks and a HBP and scored twice, and Brayland Skinner went 2-for-5. Freddy Rojas, Jr. was able to reach three times and scored twice.
Williamsport started Shaun Gamelin who went five innings, allowing three earned runs, two earned, on six hits, a walk, and six strikeouts. Davis Burgin went two thirds of an inning allowing two runs on a hit but walked four.
David Mata also went two thirds of an inning allowing two runs on a hit with two walks. Mitchell Scott threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts, and Kaleb Sophy (1-3) went two thirds of an inning allowing a run on two hits and two walks and took the loss. Connor Langrell threw a third of an inning where he allowed a hit and a walk.
Williamsport (15-22 second half) next hosts Williamsport at 6:35 p.m. tonight. The game is Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway.
