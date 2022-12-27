LEWISBURG — Chloe Michaels’ journey to Selinsgrove was far from straightforward.
In other words, the 2020 Lewisburg graduate didn’t just hop on Route 15 and head south for 13 miles to join the Susquehanna women’s soccer team after she was done with high school.
Michaels planned to join the Bucknell track and field team after Lewisburg but changed her mind due to the pandemic.
“Right after high school, when COVID was at its peak, I took a year off,” Michaels said, adding she wanted the full freshman experience.
So, after spending a year working — and playing with various club soccer teams — Michaels headed to Penn State as a student, wholly focused on academics.
“I loved my experience,” Michaels said. “I loved Penn State, but I definitely missed soccer.”
While in State College, Michaels played intramural soccer on a coed team, going up against competitors as many as five years older than her.
“It wasn’t easy,” Michaels said. “Intramural soccer was challenging sometimes. They weren’t 90-minute games, but I was still able to get touches.”
However, she missed being a student-athlete, and playing competitive soccer. So, Michaels got in contact with Susquehanna coach Nick Hoover.
Michaels hadn’t played competitive soccer in almost two years, but Hoover told her, “I’d love to have you.”
“He took a chance on me, knowing I hadn’t played in multiple years,” Michaels said. “I was definitely very nervous. Coming in out of the soccer loop was hard, but the team and coach Hoover were so welcoming.”
The transition was difficult at first, but Michaels ended up playing a key role for the River Hawks, who went 14-5.
“Chloe — and this is going to sound dramatic — was like a miracle,” Hoover said.
At the beginning of preseason, though, Michaels wasn’t quite herself. She wasn’t the dominant defender with a dynamite powerful kick that she had been for the Green Dragons.
“I understood I hadn’t played for a while, which is probably why I was so nervous,” Michaels said. “I came in not knowing what to expect.
“It probably took the first half of the preseason for me to get readjusted.”
Once Michaels got re-acclimated to a competitive soccer environment, an opportunity struck.
“Until we had an injury, she wasn’t going to start. Then Chloe just played and played and played,” Hoover said. “It doesn’t make sense logistically. If you put that on paper, I wouldn’t have thought it would work if I didn’t see it here.
“To play that consistently and calmly — she was a mature, excellent player — after missing two years of organized soccer ...”
Michaels added: “When the chance came, I was like, ‘OK, this is my moment.’ I knew I needed to play how I knew how and how coach Hoover wanted me to play. Boom, I was starting.”
As a first-year collegiate soccer player — in her third year out of high school — Michaels started in the middle of Susquehanna’s three centerbacks.
“It was definitely a transition,” Michaels said. “The girls on my left and right — I want to give them a shutout, Mya Keim and Marley Clendenin — took me under their wing and helped me adjust, helped with my decision-making. They were such a big asset for me to become the player I was this year.”
Once the games started, Michaels was ready to go.
“The first game against Misericordia — they were ranked No. 7 at the time — being put in the game, things clicked and I was back,” Michaels said. “I was like, ‘I know how to do this, compete at a high level. I know I have the confidence to play at this level.’”
It was the first year the River Hawks used that formation, but since it was Michaels’ first year in the program, the change didn’t affect her much.
“Since it was my first year playing for coach Hoover, I went, ‘OK, another new formation,’” Michaels said. “Thankfully at times in high school, we did play three backs at times. Playing as the middle of three centerbacks, helped with my confidence. I wasn’t overwhelmed with responsibility. I learned to love it. Now, it’s weird to think about playing with four backs. I think that’s why our 11-game shutout streak came into existence.”
The 11 straight shutouts were a program record.
“I was sort of blown away at what the team was able to accomplish,” Hoover said.
Michaels was a big part of that.
“The best thing about Chloe was her consistency. She almost always made the right decision,” Hoover said. “She’s one of the smartest defenders I’ve ever coached. Her positioning and decision-making, check, check. She has such a great head on her shoulders.
“She’s a good ball winner. She hits a really clean ball. She knows when to play it simple.”
Hoover agreed with Michaels that playing between two seniors on the backline helped speed up her acclimation process.
“To start next to an all-American, all-Region player (Clendenin) was great for her first-year introduction to college soccer,” Hoover said. “She’s a great kid. It’s not easy to transfer after spending a year away from organized soccer and not just jump in, but play almost every minute of every game.”
Now Michaels is expected to be the returning leader of the defense next season.
“It will definitely be an adjustment,” Michaels said. “We’re losing two key players, not just on the field, but off the field, they’ll be a big loss. We need to have a lot of trust. We have to learn to play with each other. Being vocal is going to be a huge thing, and that trust is going to happen on and off the field. That’s going to be big this upcoming spring.”
