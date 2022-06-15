LEWISBURG — Going to the PIAA Class 3A Championship game wasn’t a pipe dream after all for Lewisburg’s softball team.
The goals prior to the season for the Green Dragons, just like many other programs, were to win a District 4 title and qualify for the state playoffs.
Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner saw the potential in his players to achieve those goals, but the players themselves weren’t so convinced.
At least not at first.
But here Lewisburg (19-3) is, getting ready to play District 7 champ Avonworth (20-5) for the state title and make some history in the process. The showdown between the Green Dragons and the Antelopes is 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Nittany Lions Softball Park’s Beard Field.
A win would give Lewisburg its first ever state title, not to mention this is the first time the Green Dragons have ever advanced past the state semifinals.
“At the beginning of the season I remember our coaches telling us we had the potential to go this far, and it kind of just felt like a pipe dream,” said Lewisburg sophomore center fielder Ryan Brouse following Monday’s game. “Now, we’re here and we’ve worked so hard to get it and I’m just so proud of my team.
“Everyone contributes in every game, and it’s just amazing the way we all work together. I’m so happy to be a part of this team,” Brouse added.
The Green Dragons fell short in their quest to reach the state playoffs in 2021 and 2019 after their seasons ended in the D-4 semifinals. The 2020 season didn’t happen due to the pandemic.
But despite those failures, Wagner, who’s been coaching the players on his team since they were in Little League, had an inkling they could put it all together this year.
“I knew I had a good nucleus. I knew I had eight or nine solid ballplayers,” coach Wagner stated after Monday’s win. “Your goal is always to win districts and go to states. So yeah, that was the plan, but whether that happens or not (is a different story).
“A lot of things had to fall into place, and so far they have done that for us,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The Green Dragons’ offense has certainly fallen into place.
Entering the postseason Lewisburg had three players batting .400 or better: senior shortstop Rylee Dyroff (.473), senior third baseman Erin Field (.452) and sophomore catcher Sydney Bolinsky (.442). Three others are batting over .300: sophomore pitcher/right fielder Kimmy Shannon (.358), sophomore second baseman Carley Wagner (.352) and sophomore outfielder Kayla Pfleegor (.333).
Overall, Lewisburg has totaled 50 hits through their first five postseason games, with their number of hits and runs increasing the deeper they’ve gone into the playoffs.
“We’re definitely hitting our stride. I bet we’ve had close to 100-150 (total) hits since we started districts,” said Wagner. “In that five-game stretch we’ve been hitting the ball like crazy, and hopefully that continues (Thursday).
“Like I told the girls (after winning districts), we got to play good for four more games. The fourth game is Thursday, so hopefully they come ready to play, and I think they will,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Aside from their offensive abilities the Green Dragons are also very capable defensively, with Shannon doing her part inside the pitching circle.
Shannon went 7-1 during the regular season to go along with a 1.249 ERA and 50 strikeouts, numbers that have no doubt lowered and increased over the past several weeks. Shannon has gone 5-0 so far through the postseason with four complete games and only nine total runs given up.
Now Shannon is excited to see how she’ll do Thursday against Avonworth and the Antelope hitters.
“I’m ready to play and I know the rest of my team is ready to play. There’s not much to say about it. We’re going to go out and do our thing, and whatever happens, happens,” said Shannon after Monday’s game. “I think we can play with any team. We’re a tough group of girls and (Thursday’s game) is definitely going to be something special.
“(Reaching the state final) is definitely something huge, and this team is something special. To be a part of it, I’m honored. To bring that plaque back to our hallway and say we got this far — it’s something we’ve been dreaming of since the beginning of the season, and it speaks to the amount of hard work we put in — the lifting, hitting, fielding and all the drills and reps we take in practice. Our team is getting closer and stronger as the season goes on, and I’m really excited to see that.”
