LEWISBURG — One of the catalysts of some of Bucknell’s all-time greatest men’s basketball teams is returning home. John Griffin III, a 2008 Bucknell graduate, has been selected as the 22nd head coach of the Bison men’s basketball program, director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax announced today.

Griffin, who has spent the last four seasons as associate head coach at Saint Joseph’s University, was a key part of some of Bucknell’s very best teams in his two previous stints in Lewisburg, comprising four years as a student-athlete and four more as an assistant coach. In those eight seasons, Bucknell compiled a 174-87 (.667) overall record and a 102-26 (.797) mark in Patriot League games. Griffin helped lead Bucknell to four NCAA Tournament appearances, two as a player (2005, 2006) and two as an assistant coach (2017, 2018).

