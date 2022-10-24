DUNCANSVILLE — A hat trick by Kailey Devlin paved the way for Meadowbrook Christian’s 6-3 win over Juniata Christian in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association championship game Saturday at Blair County Christian School.
Devlin’s first goal broke a 1-all tie with 14:21 left in the first half, and the Lions (20-2) never looked back against Juniata Christian (17-6).
Then after Devlin scored again to open the second half, the game went back-and-forth as Juniata Christian got a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes to keep the game close.
However, Devlin and Erica Stauffer both found the back of the net after Juniata’s goals to help the Lions pull away for the championship.
Devlin was named to the All-Tournament team for the Lions along with Bennage, Ember Erb, Audrey Millett, Maddy Osman and Alyssa Canelo.
Osman was also named the tourney’s MVP.
Meadowbrook’s All-Stars will all compete in the ACAA’s East-West Classic on Oct. 31 at Columbia County Christian School.
Prior to that, Meadowbrook is the No. 2 seed for the District 4 Class A playoffs, and the Lions will open with No. 7 Benton. The game will be played 6 p.m. Saturday at Loyalsock High School.
At Blair County Christian School
Meadowbrook Chr. 6, Juniata Chr. 3
MC-Audrey Millett, unassisted, 27:40.
JC-Erin Sheaffer, unassisted, 15:53.
MC-Kailey Devlin, assist Erica Stauffer, 14:21.
MC-Devlin, unassisted, 35:08.
JC-Annika Martin, unassisted, 34:11.
MC-Kat Bennage, assist Devlin, 31:00.
JC-Martin, unassisted, 29:14.
MC-Devlin, unassisted, 28:50.
MC-Stauffer, unassisted, 13:00.
Shots: MC, 22-10; Corner: MC, 10-2; Saves: MC (Emma George), 7; JC (Abby Warner), 16.
TURBOTVILLE – Alex Brown scored twice as the Defenders ended the regular season with a Heartland-II victory over the Tigers on Saturday.
Brown scored in both halves for Warrior Run (13-4-1), while Gavin Sanner added a goal in the first half and Ben Potter had a goal in the second half for the Defenders.
Braego Cieslukowski made 11 saves to get the win for Warrior Run against Southern (6-10-1).
SUNBURY – Whitney Berge scored twice in the first half as the Green Dragons wrapped up their regular season with a Heartland-I win over the Braves on Saturday to earn a share of the conference title.
Ryan Brouse and Tia Berge both added goals in the fourth quarter, plus Avery Mast added a pair of assists for Lewisburg (11-5), which tied Selinsgrove for the division I title with 7-1 records.
The Green Dragons now open the District 4 Class A playoffs as the No. 2 seed, and they will play No. 7 Muncy in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Selinsgrove Area High School.
Lewisburg 4, Shikellamy 0
Lew-Whitney Berge, unassisted, 5:58.
Lew-W. Berge, assist Avery Mast, 10:05.
Lew-Ryan Brouse, assist Mast (penalty corner), 10:00.
Lew-Tia Berge, unassisted, 6:29.
Shots: Lewisburg, 24-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 15-2; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 2; Shikellamy (Reagan Weist), 20.
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders ended their season on a high note by edging the Black Panthers in the nonleague matchup on Senior Night Saturday. Warrior Run finishes the season with a 3-14 mark, while Milton ends its season at 1-17.
