UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Brown played a major role in No. 14/15 Penn State’s 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday.
Brown, who was also named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, is Penn State’s first player to ever be named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.
Brown helped the Nittany Lions to force four takeaways, including two fumbles and two interceptions as Penn State had four takeaways in a game for the first time since 2019 vs. Michigan State.
The senior safety also helped Penn State to record 11 tackles for loss and six sacks, and personally tallied five tackles (four solo), a sack, a forced fumble and an interception against the Tigers.
Brown also recorded a strip-sack in the third quarter. It was his first career sack and second career forced fumble. The senior captain then added his seventh career interception in the third quarter. He returned the interception 27 yards.
Bloomsburg women's soccer jumps to 16th in United Soccer Coaches poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Bloomsburg University women's soccer team posted two more shutouts last week and jumped to #16 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Huskies went 2-0 in a pivotal week in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East contests. Bloomsburg knocked off then-14th-ranked Kutztown 1-0 to open the week before defeating Lock Haven 2-0 to wrap up the week.
Graduate student Nicole Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, leads the Huskies with five goals this year, including three game-winning goals. Senior Paige Harris (Danville), the reigning PSAC East Athlete of the Week, has a pair of goals and four assists this year, while junior Amanda Stoll has scored a pair of goals.
Varano is second in the PSAC with five goals, averaging .625 goals per game, and is tied for the lead in the conference with her three game-winners. Harris is second in the league averaging .50 assists per game, and is tied for first with four total helpers.
Senior Riley Spingler, the PSAC East Defensive Player of the Week, has a .51 goals against average this season and boasts five shutouts and a share of the sixth with junior Alexa Ryan. Spingler has 27 saves this season with a 0.871 save percentage.
As a team, the Huskies are tied for 20th in the NCAA DII with a 0.51 GAA.
