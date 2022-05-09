BETHLEHEM — The four-team 2022 Patriot League Baseball Championship field is set as regular-season play concluded on Sunday. Army West Point captured the regular-season title for the first time since 2012, with Bucknell claiming the No. 2 seed. The Black Knights and Bison will both host a best-of-three semifinal series beginning Saturday, May 14.
No. 1 Army West Point (27-21, 18-7 PL) will take on No. 4 Holy Cross (17-35, 11-14 PL) at Johnson Stadium at Doubleday Field in West Point, N.Y. when the best-of-three game semifinal series begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The Black Knights swept the five-game regular-season series against the Crusaders.
The second-seeded Bison (19-23, 14-11 PL) will welcome No. 3 Lehigh (26-22, 12-13 PL) at Depew Field in Lewisburg. The Bison and Mountain Hawks will begin their best-of-three game series at noon on Saturday, May 14. Lehigh took three-of-five games during the regular-season series with the Bison.
The semifinals winners will advance to the best two-of-three Patriot League Championship Series, scheduled from May 20-22 at the home site of the highest remaining seed. The winner of the championship series will receive the Patriot League’s automatic berth to the NCAA Baseball Regionals.
Coverage for each game of the 2022 Patriot League Baseball Championship will be available live in ESPN+.
