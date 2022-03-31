MILTON – With a young team and a playing field that’s currently unplayable, the start of the season for Milton’s baseball team won’t be easy.
But that hasn’t tempered the team’s enthusiasm to get the 2022 Heartland-II season underway under “normal” circumstances.
“We are very excited to get the season started and to see what our young team can accomplish,” said Milton coach Chip Rearick, whose field is in rough shape due to the ongoing construction of the school’s new athletic facilities.
“The infield is in good condition. The outfield and left field are not in the best of shape. The grass is still growing, and we need to do some repairs to the outfield to make it safe and playable,” added Rearick. “As of now, we will likely be playing some of our home games at the American Legion field. Hopefully by the middle of April, we will be able to be back on our own field.”
Aside from that problem, Rearick and his coaching staff will have the issue of getting a young team ready and prepared for the season ahead.
“We are fielding a very young team this year. We have (just) four seniors,” Rearick said. “The team has been working hard in practice and we have a lot of faith in them. Our goal is to continue to work toward improving as a team and as individual players.
“Our expectations are for our student athletes to show up ready to compete at the best of their ability every practice and every game,” added Milton’s coach.
But dealing with challenges is nothing new to the Black Panthers, who faced many of the same problems a season ago.
“We faced a lot of adversity last season. We are entering this year with positive attitudes and open minds,” said Rearick. “We preach a team-first mindset and we have seen some of our players step up and offer to do whatever is best for the team.
“They need to come together as one and be willing to put the team first over their own individual wishes,” added Milton’s coach.
Senior pitcher/infielder Austin Gainer and junior infielder/pitcher Dylan Reiff will shoulder the load of leading the team.
Gainer batted .244 last season and had 11 hits, 10 RBI, 2 doubles and one home run; and Reiff led the way with a .321 average along with 17 hits, 10 RBI and two doubles.
In addition, junior Gehrig Baker batted .333 last season in limited action.
“We have a lot of potential leaders. On any given day, any kid might step up to lead. When one kid gets down, another steps in and picks them up. It’s a team sport, it’s a team effort, and every player can lead as needed,” said Rearick “Reiff, a junior, often stands out as a leader and is well respected by his teammates. He sets a great example on and off the field. Gainer, a senior, keeps things light and positive among the players.
“They are coming off very successful fall and winter sports seasons. That momentum brings with it a desire to want to improve and to want to win,” added Milton’s coach.
And since most of Milton’s team is comprised of underclassmen, Rearick is expecting a couple of them to step up this year – sophomores Luke Goodwin and Quinn Keister.
“Goodwin is strong in the field, a strong pitcher, and he can hit well. He is an all-around athlete,” said Milton’s coach. “Keister had varsity experience as a freshman at second base and did well. He also puts the ball in play at bat and is a competitor.”
Rearick will need that, and more, when the Black Panthers get the HAC-II campaign underway and they have to face tough teams like Central Columbia, Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia.
“We will have some good competition in our conference. We will need to rise to the challenge, and a challenge it will be,” said Milton’s coach.
Milton Black PanthersCoach:
Chip Rearick, 6th season.
Assistant coaches:
Dave Reiner, Chad Lytle, Kory Bunce and Amos Leon.
Last year’s records:
3-16, 3-13 HAC-I.
Key graduation losses:
Chase Hoffman, Ethan Rowe, Luke Reitz and Colton Rearick.
Returning starters:
Austin Gainer, sr., 1B/P; Dylan Reiff, jr., 3B/2B/P; Aiden Keiser, jr., C; Luke Goodwin, so., OF/P; Quinn Keister, so., 2B/OF.
Remaining roster: Jacob Bair, sr., INF/P; John Hoffman, sr.; Andrew Rohrer, sr.; Quadir Herbert, sr.; Gehrig Baker, jr., OF/P/INF; Blaik Hadcock, jr.; Naldier Santana, jr.; Isaiah Day, jr.; Jostein Minyety, jr.; Mason Rowe, so., INF/P; Chase Mitch, fr.; Braydan Gower, fr.; Cale Walter, fr.; Avery Reiff, fr.; Cayden Russo, fr.; Kayden Haines, fr.; Chase Knarr, fr.
