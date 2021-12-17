MILTON — For a young team battling injuries and still searching for its first win of the season, Thursday’s game against Grace Prep was a godsend for Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team.
And with a tough stretch of games lying ahead, the Lions would pounce on the Storm to get that first victory.
A game-high 21 points from Kailey Devlin and 10 from Alayna Smith propelled Meadowbrook Christian past Grace Prep, 45-18, in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association contest.
“We have a very young team, so this was a good night for some of our girls to get some confidence. This (win) is pointing us in the right direction. We needed a little bit of course direction to get us ready for our next couple of games,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin.
“With the injuries that we’ve had and the low numbers because of those injuries. it’s stretched us a little bit, but from that I think we have a lot of people growing much more quickly than they would have otherwise.”
Kailey Devlin tallied 12 of her points in the opening period. The sophomore guard, who’s also the coach’s daughter, hit from inside (three layups) and outside (two 3-pointers) to help Meadowbrook (1-3, 1-0 ACAA) get off to a good start against Grace Prep (0-3, 0-2).
“We need Kailey (to play well). She’s on her home court and she’s seeing the rim really well, and she did the little things well (Thursday),” said coach Devlin. “For as many points as she had, I was more pleased with her being mature and pulling the ball out and trying to run through plays instead of just going and getting the points where she could.”
Smith added eight points in the first quarter, which included a pair of put-back buckets off offensive rebounds, as the Lions got out to a comfortable 20-3 lead. In addition to her 12 points, Smith also pulled down 11 rebounds on the night.
“She did play well inside. The first game of the season she actually had 13 rebounds for us, but then in the next two games she was struggling a little bit against some stronger players. So she’s been staying after practice for the last couple of weeks putting in an extra half hour or so just trying to build that strength and build that presence around the rim.
“You could see that tonight paying off, which was nice,” added Meadowbrook’s coach.
Meadowbrook increased its lead to 28 points at the half (34-6), and that allowed coach Devlin to sit his starters and go to his bench for the majority of the second half.
“We have a lot of younger players, even on the bench, and we have a group of five freshmen who came out for basketball this year, some of whom have never played before,” said Meadowbrook’s coach. “So, seeing them develop and having that opportunity for them to play in the second half was good, and it was good for the girls on the side to be able to be coached while watching a little bit of basketball, too, so we could talk through what we’re trying to accomplish on the court.”
That should come in handy when the Lions play three more games in the next four days.
“We have Belleville Mennonite (tonight), which is a really big and important game in the ACAA and PIAA, and then we’re at Lourdes Regional on Saturday, which is going to be a test for us, and then we have Bucktail coming in on Monday. So, we have a stretch of four games in five days, and we have seven games in the first 11 days of the season.”
Meadowbrook Chr. 45, Grace Prep 18at Meadowbrook Christian School
Grace Prep 3 3 5 7 — 18
Meadowbrook 20 14 9 2 — 45
Grace Prep 18
Eve Mylin 2 0-0 5; Makayla Ley 3 1-2 7; Abby Ruffner 2 0-0 6; Moriah Smith 0 0-0 0; Reagan Boyer 0 0-0 0; Sadie Stormer 0 0-0 0; Araelia Summers 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
7 1-2 18.
3-point goals:
Ruffner 2, Mylin.
Meadowbrook (1-3) 45
Kailey Devlin 9 0-0 21; Emma George 1 0-0 2; Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Vivian Shallcross 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 6 0-0 12; Madi McNeal 3 0-0 8; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0; Olivia Reed 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 0-0 45.
3-point goals: Devlin 3, McNeal 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.