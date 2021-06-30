BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University Director of Athletics Dr. Michael McFarland has been selected to serve on the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Board of Directors as announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.
McFarland, who was named director of athletics and assistant professor at Bloomsburg in August 2011, enters his eleventh year in 2021-22 leading the Huskies athletic department. The chair of the Department of Athletics faculty, McFarland was promoted to associate professor and granted tenure in the fall of 2016.
McFarland is the primary overseer to an athletic department that continues to raise the bar on success. With the launch of a strategic comprehensive scholarship campaign, McFarland leads the charge for athletics to ensure and increase annual scholarship donations to provide new and added opportunities for student-athletes who wish to enroll academically and compete athletically at Bloomsburg University.
The following directors of athletics will serve on the board of directors for the 2021-22 membership year: Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins, San Francisco State University (CCAA); Jenn Bell, Converse College (CC); Sheila Wooten, Bloomfield College (CACC); Clyde Doughty, Bowie State University (CIAA); Traci Murphy, Daemen College (ECC); Shawn Jones, Henderson State University (GAC); Paul Lowden, Davenport University (GLIAC); Jon Mark Hall, University of Southern Indiana (GLVC); Brandi Laurita, University of Findlay (GMAC); Theresa Hanson, Simon Fraser University (GNAC); Brian Summers, Christian Brothers University (GSC); Connor Smith, Dallas Baptist University (LSC); Josh Looney, Missouri Western State University (MIAA); Scott Swain, Notre Dame College (MEC); Dean O’Keefe, Stonehill College (NE10); Mike Powicki, Wayne State College (NSIC); Amy Henkelman, Dominican University of California (PWC); Brian Reese, Lander University (PBC); Dr. Michael McFarland, Bloomsburg University (PSAC); Joel Lueken, South Dakota School of Mines (RMAC); Cherie Swarthout, Queens University of Charlotte (SAC); Opio Mashariki, Savannah State University (SIAC); and Michael Mominey, Nova Southeastern University (SSC).
In the same announcement, the D2 ADA also selected its officers with Bren Stevens, vice president and director of athletics at the University of Charleston (W.Va.), to serve as president for the 2021-22 membership year.
Lycoming’s Branigan, Booth earn Academic All-MAC honors
WILLIAMSPORT – For the second time in his career, junior Jake Booth (Wallingford, Pa./Strath Haven) has earned Academic All-MAC honors, while freshman Carter Branigan (Lansdowne, Pa./Commonwealth Charter) picked up his first for the Lycoming College men’s swimming team, the conference office in Annville announced on Tuesday.
Booth posted three top-10 finishes at the MAC Championships, including finishing third in the 200-yard backstroke (1:57.67) to earn Third Team All-MAC accolades. He also placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke (55.12) and ninth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.00).
Booth is just the third Warrior to earn two Academic All-MAC accolades in a career, joining T.J. Guminski (2014-15) and Trevor Endler (2015-16).
Branigan finished third in both the 400-yard individual medley (4:17.48) and 200-yard butterfly (1:57.16) while setting school and Lamade Gym Natatorium records in each. He also took sixth in the 200-yard individual medley. Branigan also set school and pool records with a 56.08 in a 100-yard individual medley time trial.
The pair also helped the 200-yard freestyle relay to a sixth-place finish in 1:31.45, the best finish for the Warriors since the 2014 team finished fourth.
The Lycoming men’s swimming team finished eighth at the 2021 MAC Championships and the women finished ninth under first-year head coach Andrew Dragunas.
Lyco’s Lutz earns Academic All-MAC honors
WILLIAMSPORT – Already the MAC Scholar Athlete, senior Erica Lutz (Bernville, Pa./Hamburg) picked up one more honor from the Middle Atlantic Conference, earning Academic All-MAC honors, the conference announced on Tuesday, June 29.
A 6-0 forward, Lutz was Lycoming’s first D3hoops.com All-Region selection as a senior, earning Second Team All-Atlantic/Mid-Atlantic Region honors. The ecology major was also named Lycoming College’s Most Outstanding Female Athlete.
A First Team All-MAC Freedom selection this year, Lutz became the first Warrior in program history to lead the conference in both scoring (16.2) and rebounding (11.3) in the same year and she joined LeVan (18.8, 2001), Kaitlyn Ober (14.6, 2011) and Shelby Mueller (15.0, 2018) as conference scoring leaders. She also finished second in the league in field goal percentage (.527), sixth in free throw percentage (.760) and blocked shots (1.2) and seventh in assists (2.5). She finished the season 18th in Division III in rebounding (11.3) and 90th in points per game.
During the season, the senior led the Warriors in scoring and rebounding in all six games, posting four double-doubles.
Lutz finished her career with 901 points, crossing the 900-point plateau with her last bucket of the season against Stevenson on March 18. The 6-0 forward became the fourth player in program history to reach 25 career double-doubles and also finished her career with a program-best .527 field goal percentage (382-of-729), second in program history with 138 blocked shots and sixth with 671 rebounds.
Lutz is the third Warrior to earn Academic All-MAC honors, joining Shelby Mueller (2018) and Kayla Kline (2019).
The Warriors finished the COVID-19-shortened season 2-4 under 28th-year head coach Christen Ditzler.
Susquehanna swimming & diving teams Honored by CSCAA
SELINSGROVE – The Susquehanna University men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams were part of 721 programs from 454 institutions, across all three NCAA divisions, the NAIA, and NJCAA, to be named as Scholar All-America Teams for the spring 2021 semester by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).
Teams were selected by the CSCAA’s Scholar All-America committee based on their spring 2021 grade point averages.
This is the 22nd Scholar All-America Team award for the River Hawk women since 2009 as the roster of 31 women posted a 3.76 GPA in the spring while the men’s team with a roster of 21 picked up their 10th Scholar All-America Team award in the past 12 years after notching a 3.59 GPA.
Three of the seven Landmark Conference institutions that sponsor men’s and women’s swimming & diving were named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams – Drew University, Goucher College, and Susquehanna.
The Susquehanna men led their Landmark male counterparts with the highest team GPA while the River Hawk women boasted the same against the conference’s women’s swimming & diving teams.
Bravo-Young and Schlegel Named Penn State’s Athletes of the Year
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Athletics announced its 2020-21 Female and Male Athletes of the Year, as women’s soccer standout Ally Schlegel and wrestling national champion Roman Bravo-Young carry the mantle for another successful year.
Bravo-Young and Schlegel will represent Penn State on the ballot for Big Ten Male and Female Athletes of the Year with honorees from the other 13 conference institutions.
Schlegel’s win marks the seventh time a member of the women’s soccer program has earned Female Athlete of the Year, joining two-time recipient Christie Welsh (2000-01 & 2001-02), Tiffany Weimer (2005-06), Maya Hayes (2011-12), Christine Nairn (2012-13) and Rachel Rodriguez (2015-16). Both Welsh (2001-02) and Weimer were named the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year (2005-06). Bravo-Young joins a group of eight Nittany Lion wrestlers who have been named Penn State’s Male Athlete of the Year a total of 10 times. David Taylor (2013-14) and Bo Nickal (2018-19) went on to win Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year. Penn State began awarding Athlete of the Year honors in 1991-92.
A Honda Sport Award finalist and MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, Schlegel led the Big Ten Conference in goals scored for the second-straight season. She posted the second-highest point total in the league with 28 points via 11 goals and six assists to help the Nittany Lions to their 20th Big Ten title and 26-straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2020-21. Schlegel was selected as a 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches first-team All-American and Big Ten Forward of the Year.
Schlegel, a redshirt junior from Parker, Colo., garnered All-Big Ten first-team honors in each of her two seasons starting for the Nittany Lions.
She was recognized as United Soccer Coaches Player of Distinction in 2020-21. She serves as the president of the Penn State Student-Athlete Advisory Board and is part of the Athletic Director Leadership Institute.
Bravo-Young won his first NCAA individual title at 133 and became a three-time All-American in the process at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis, Mo. He went 5-0 with a major and a tech fall. He took care of No. 3 Korbin Myers 5-3 in the semifinals and then beat No. 1 Daton Fix of Oklahoma State, 4-2 in sudden victory, in the NCAA title bout. Bravo-Young’s win was the first of a perfect 4-0 run in the NCAA finals for Penn State.
From Tuscon, Ariz., Bravo-Young ended the 2020-21 year with a 14-0 record and was a Hodge Trophy finalist. His accolades over the course of last season included winning his first Big Ten title at 133 in the Bryce Jordan Center, All-America laurels by virtue of his national title and first-team All-Big Ten honors. He heads into his senior season with a 588-9 career record, including four pins, six technical falls and 17 majors.
Danae Rivers (women’s cross country and track & field) and Lamar Stevens (men’s basketball) were Penn State’s 2019-20 honorees.
