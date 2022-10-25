MIDDLEBURG — Warrior Run freshman wunderkind Maura Woland said she and her teammates went into Monday’s District 4 Class 2A first-round matchup with Midd-West with the mindset that they were going to come away with the victory.
Turns out Woland and the Defenders were correct in their thinking.
Woland scored midway through the first half, and Warrior Run’s defense did the rest as the No. 9-seeded Defenders took a 1-0 victory over No. 8 Midd-West at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
“We were like, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re going to get this. We’re going to win,’” said Woland. “Midd-West’s players were talking, ‘Oh, we’ll get this no problem.’ But we came in and got (the win).”
And what makes the win sweeter for Warrior Run’s players and coaches was that the Defenders (9-10) just barely qualified for the postseason, and now they are into the quarterfinals.
“It feels great, and the kids played awesome,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. “We just brought it today. We moved well off the ball, and the girls did everything we asked them to do.
“They did a great job tonight — from the defense all the way to the strikers,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
And as it turned out, Warrior Run was a much different team than the one that suffered a 3-0 loss to Midd-West (10-7-2) back on Sept. 14.
“The last game we played them we had some players out for COVID, and we had some injuries and some other things going on that kind of put us into a state of mental (flux),” said Ryder. “But we came out in this game and decided that we weren’t just going to lose.”
That was clearly evident in the first half when the Defenders peppered Midd-West goalie Rylee Weaver with shot after shot.
But on the team’s sixth shot of the game, Warrior Run hit paydirt.
The Defenders’ goal came following a corner kick by Maggie Sheets. After the kick the ball made its way to Woland, who was stationed by the left post.
The ball bounced around a little bit before Woland got her foot on it and fired it in past Weaver.
“I just saw everyone crashing the goal, and we all wanted the ball,” said Woland. “We all knew we could get that goal as a team, and it just felt great.”
Said coach Ryder, “That’s why Maura shoots. She just keeps shooting so that one falls every once in a while, and that works.”
Warrior Run had a total of 10 shots in the first half, and 14 overall in the game, but only had one goal to show for it.
“We just love to shoot. If we get one in, we got one in,” said Ryder. “We definitely were anticipating passes well tonight. Our midfield is doing a great job cutting those passes out, our defense was stepping up taking Midd-West’s passes out, so all of our girls collectively were just stepping to everything, and they were taking passes.”
The Defenders will have to do a lot more that what they did on Monday when they play No. 1 Central Columbia at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Danville Area High School.
“Ugly, or pretty, or whatever it doesn’t matter,” said Ryder. “As long as the ball goes in the back of the net, it’s good. They all count as one (goal).”
District 4 Class 2A first round
at Sports Boosters Athletic Park
No. 9 Warrior Run 1, No. 8 Midd-West 0
WR-Maura Woland, unassisted, 22:29.
Shots: Warrior Run, 14-1; Corner kicks: Warrior Run, 3-1; Saves: Warrior Run (Addy Ohnmeiss), 1; Midd-West (Rylee Weaver), 13.
